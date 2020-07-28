Fred Willard And Director Lynn Shelton Earn Posthumous Emmy Nominations For ‘Modern Family’ And ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

This morning, actor Fred Willard and director Lynn Shelton earned posthumous Emmy nominations, for their respective contributions to ABC sitcom Modern Family and Hulu drama Little Fires Everywhere.

A beloved comedic talent with a 54-year screen career, Willard was previously nominated three times for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, for his turn as Hank in Everybody Loves Raymond. Part of the Modern Family cast since 2009, Willard passed away in May, after succumbing to cardiac arrest. The actor was 86 years old.

Equally esteemed within the communities of film and television, Shelton directed four episodes out of Little Fires Everywhere‘s eight, landing her first-ever nod for season finale, “Find A Way.” Renowned for indie films like Your Sister’s Sister, as well as her wide-ranging efforts in television—on series including Dickinson, GLOW, Fresh Off the Boat, The Good Place and Mad Men—Shelton also passed away in May, at age 54, due to a blood disorder.

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, Modern Family centers on three very different, yet related families, each facing the highs and lows of life in their own uniquely funny ways. Willard played Frank Dunphy, father of Ty Burrell’s Phil. Earning 85 Emmy nominations since its 2009 debut—with nods this year for directing and sound mixing—the series came to a close in April.

Developed by Liz Tigelaar, based on a book by Celeste Ng, Little Fires Everywhere examines the intertwined fates of two families situated in Shaker Heights, Ohio. The drama earned additional nominations today for Limited Series, Original Music & Lyrics, Original Dramatic Score and Lead Actress, with Kerry Washington competing in the latter category.