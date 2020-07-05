Frank Sinatra Loathed Donald Trump, Daughter Nancy Sinatra Claims In Tweet

Donald Trump’s plans for a new landmark honoring “the greatest Americans who ever lived” is off to a rocky start.

Already under fire for its lack of diversity in the initial proposed selections, Trump received a new wallop from Nancy Sinatra, daughter of legendary actor and singer Frank Sinatra. In response to a tweet from her former stepmother, Mia Farrow, who was married to Frank Sinatra for a brief period, that Frank “would have loathed Donald Trump,” daughter Nancy replied, “He actually did loathe him.”

Nancy Sinatra has publicly criticized Trump in the past. But the reason for her comment on Twitter has to do with a Trump complaint that Frank Sinatra was making too much money for a discussed appearance at the opening of Trump’s Taj Mahal in Atlantic City in 1990. Sinatra would have appeared with fellow Rat Pack member Sammy Davis Jr and vocal duet Steve and Eydie.

The proposed Sinatra deal had been put together by an executive who subsequently died in a helicopter crash before it was finalized. When Trump took over, he tried to remove the additional acts that were part of the original deal – including Davis, who had just been diagnosed with cancer, and Steve and Eydie. Trump claimed the costs were too high.