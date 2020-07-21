‘Foxy’ Comedy From Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan & Elizabeth Banks In Works At Fox

Fox has put in development Foxy, a single-camera comedy from writer-producers Jennifer Crittenden & Gabrielle Allan (Veep, Divorce), Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions and Warner Bros. Television, where Brownstone is under a deal. The project is a co-production of Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Crittenden and Allan, Foxy is a comedy about two single women living together in Southern California in the swinging seventies: Diane, a newly divorced mom of two daughters, who is realizing she was fed a lot of bulls*t about happily ever afters, and Melanie, a promiscuous free spirit and enthusiastic early adopter of the birth control pill.

Crittenden and Allan executive produce with Brownstone’s Banks and Handelman. Brownstone’s Dannah Shinder is co-executive producer.

Crittenden and Allan served as co-executive producers on the final two seasons of HBO’s Veep and also worked as consulting producers on Divorce. They are repped by UTA and Ken Richman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Brownstone is with UTA, Untitled, Relevant, and Ziffren.

In addition to its exclusive television deal with WBTV, Brownstone Productions also is under a first-look film deal at Universal. The company’s slate currently includes multiple film, television and digital collaborations across various networks and studios including Universal, Sony Pictures, CW, ABC, Lionsgate, FOX, NBC, HBO Max, Netflix, and Hulu. Their film slate includes The Grace Year, Science Fair and Uncanny Valley at Universal Pictures; Let’s Go Crazy at Paramount Players; and Misconception at Sony Screen Gems. On the television side, Brownstone’s slate includes Season 3 of the critically acclaimed series Shrill starring Aidy Bryant at Hulu; Mavenhood at NBC; an animated comedy series based off the Flintstones with Warner Bros. Animation; Love Me at ABC; and The Twelve at Fox.

Elizabeth Banks and Brownstone Productions are represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, Relevant, and Ziffren Brittenham.