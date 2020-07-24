Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

UK Producers Say Shoots Worth $1.3BN May Be At Risk Unless Government Acts Urgently Over Emergency Insurance Fund

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Fox’s ‘The Resident’ Will Dive Into The Pandemic To Start Its Season 4, Says Amy Holden Jones

AP Images

COVID-19 has created much drama in the world. Thus, it’s no surprise that television medical dramas are dealing with the pandemic as a major part of their upcoming seasons.

At FoxThe Resident plans to tackle the pandemic at the top of season 4, according to Amy Holden Jones, the series cocreator. The Resident focuses on the lives of staff members at fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

“Our premiere deals with the early days of the outbreak, focusing on the effect on our hero doctors and nurses as they risk their lives daily,” said Holden Jones to US magazine. “Long-term, sadly, the after-effects of COVID-19 will go on, even after we have a vaccine, and we’ll be there to show that as well. The Resident didn’t need to bring in outside consultants to learn about the pandemic, as we have a doctor and nurse on our writing staff who have lived it firsthand.”

Dr. Daniela Lamas and M.D. Eric Lu wrote the first episode. Lamas works in an ICU in Boston. The show also has an on-set nurse who has been volunteering in former pandemic center New York City and Texas. “Their stories are moving, deep and tragic and continue to accumulate to this day. We hope soon to share all we have learned.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad