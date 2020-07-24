Fox’s ‘The Resident’ Will Dive Into The Pandemic To Start Its Season 4, Says Amy Holden Jones

COVID-19 has created much drama in the world. Thus, it’s no surprise that television medical dramas are dealing with the pandemic as a major part of their upcoming seasons.

At Fox, The Resident plans to tackle the pandemic at the top of season 4, according to Amy Holden Jones, the series cocreator. The Resident focuses on the lives of staff members at fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

“Our premiere deals with the early days of the outbreak, focusing on the effect on our hero doctors and nurses as they risk their lives daily,” said Holden Jones to US magazine. “Long-term, sadly, the after-effects of COVID-19 will go on, even after we have a vaccine, and we’ll be there to show that as well. The Resident didn’t need to bring in outside consultants to learn about the pandemic, as we have a doctor and nurse on our writing staff who have lived it firsthand.”

Dr. Daniela Lamas and M.D. Eric Lu wrote the first episode. Lamas works in an ICU in Boston. The show also has an on-set nurse who has been volunteering in former pandemic center New York City and Texas. “Their stories are moving, deep and tragic and continue to accumulate to this day. We hope soon to share all we have learned.”