Fox Sports Baseball Coverage Knocks It Out Of The Park In Return

In a much-loved Saturday Night Live skit, Garrett Morris’s take on veteran infielder Chico Escuela once noted that “Baseball been berry, berry good to me.”

Fox Sports is saying much the same today, as the return of Major League Baseball has proved to be a ratings bonanza. The sports-starved audience boosted three of the network’s games into ratings bests, in some cases by double digits, according to Nielsen Media Research.

For two of the games – the New York Yankees vs. the defending world champion Washington Nationals, and the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants – the games achieved the best regular season ratings since 2018.

Baseball has been on hiatus because of the pandemic, returning to action for an abbreviated 60-day season on July 23.