Fox Sets ‘NeXt’ Premiere Date & Unveils Trailer As John Slattery A.I. Thriller Moves To Tuesday

Fox is moving John Slattery-fronted thriller NeXt to Tuesday nights in a minor shuffle of its fall schedule.

The network will launch the drama, which was held over from last broadcast season, on Tuesday October 6 at 9 pm. It takes the slot previously designated from Filthy Rich, which was also held over, after the broadcast debut of Cosmos: Possible Worlds at 8pm.

News on Filthy Rich’s premiere date is expected shortly.

NeXt comes from creator and executive producer Manny Coto (24: Legacy) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us).

A fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand.

Mad Men alum Slattery stars as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cybercrime agent, played by The First’s Fernanda Andrade, to fight a villain.

The series also stars Michael Mosley (Ozark), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark), Eve Harlow (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Aaron Moten (Mozart in the Jungle), Gerardo Celasco (How to Get Away with Murder), Elizabeth Cappuccino (Jessica Jones) and Evan Whitten (The Resident).

20th Century Fox Television is the studio.

Slattery, Andrade, Butler Harner, Mosly, Harlow and Coto will be discussing the series on a panel at Comic-Con@Home on Sunday morning.