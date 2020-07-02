Fox Commits To Film All Six Pilots, Including Eliza Coupe’s ‘Pivoting’ & Melissa Leo’s ‘Blood Relative’, As ‘Our Kind Of People’ Leads Off-Cycle Pilot Push

Fox is planning to produce all six of its pilot orders for this year’s development season and will continue to ramp up its off-cycle pilot orders.

The network has made the decision after its traditional pilot season was impacted by the COVID-19 production shutdown. Fox is the latest network to make its pilot decisions, after NBC and ABC both committed to filming five pilots.

Pilots for comedies Pivoting, starring Eliza Coupe, and This Country, the remake of the BBC series, join dramas The Big Leap, also inspired by a UK format, Argentinean remake The Cleaning Lady, Melissa Leo-fronted crime drama Blood Relative and its Goonies-inspired Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project will all be produced once production can safely resume.

Fox has extended the cast options for all of these pilots, which have all been written by women. All projects will be co-productions with Fox Entertainment and their original studio.

These shows join already ordered series including Call Me Kat, from executive producers Jim Parsons and star Mayim Bialik and animated comedies The Great North, which has already been renewed for a second season, and Housebroken.

In addition, Fox is continuing to ramp up its off-cycle pilot ordering with Our Kind Of People, from writer and exec producer Karin Gist and exec producer Lee Daniels, and the Untitled Country Music Dynasty Drama from writer and exec producer Melissa London Hilfers gaining traction.

Our Kind Of People, which began development last summer, is based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s book and centers on single mom Angela Vaughn, who risks it all and moves her family to Martha’s Vineyard with hopes of taking her natural hair care line to the next level by infiltrating the African American elite in Oak Bluffs.

Hilfers’ project originated under the SideCar banner and Jason Owen’s Sandbox Entertainment. It is a multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The Romans divide their time between Austin, where their home is, and Nashville, where the business is.

Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told Deadline earlier this year, that its hope is to one day be “completely off-cycle”.

He said, “Entering Fox Entertainment’s first development season as a new company, our methodology was to carefully curate our content more like a start-up; looking for new opportunities, new stories and new voices in ways perhaps others might not be able. As such, narrowing down these projects to only those that met our standards from the beginning, we still believe this crop of pilots – all from some of the finest writers, producers and talent in the business — really represents what Fox is trying to accomplish both in ‘pilot season’ but, more importantly, for our year-round ambitions.”

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier added, “Fox established its brand – of programming and business – around the notion of boldness, nimble action and the ability to zig when others zag. I always admired Fox’s willingness to invest at times others did not see opportunity. We are not dropping pilots at this time because we entered this process deliberately, believed in these artists and partners before the COVID-19 crisis and we continue to believe in them today.”

PILOTS:

Comedies:

Pivoting (Single-camera)

Studios: Warner Bros. Television, Fox Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment

Team: Liz Astrof (EP/W), Tristram Shapeero (EP/D), Aaron Kaplan (EP), Dana Honor (EP)

Logline: Pivoting follows three women after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

Cast: Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Tommy Dewey

This Country (Single-camera)

Studios: Lionsgate, BBC Studios, Fox Entertainment, Feigco Entertainment

Team: Jenny Bicks (EP/W), Paul Feig (EP/D), Angie Stephenson (EP), Charlie Cooper (EP), Daisy May Cooper (EP), Dan Magnante (Co-EP), Cathy Mason (P), Rachel Mason (P)

Logline: In this half-hour comedy inspired by the BBC format, a documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet and their idiosyncratic surroundings. We follow the cousins as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges, and fight each other for frozen pizza. These two don’t have much, but they do have each other.

Cast: Seann William Scott, Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith

Dramas:

The Big Leap

Studios: 20th Century Fox Television, Fox Entertainment

Team: Liz Heldens (EP/W), Jason Winer (EP/D), Sue Naegle (EP)

Logline: Inspired by UK format, Big Ballet, The Big Leap is a funny and contemporary tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show centers on a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of Swan Lake.

Cast: Teri Polo, Scott Foley, Ser’Darius Blain, Ray Cham, Jon Rudnitsky, Simone Recasner

Blood Relative

Studios: Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content, Fox Entertainment

Team: Chris Levinson (EP/W), James Renner (EP/W), Phillip Noyce (EP/D), Liza Chasin (EP)

Logline: Genetic genealogy is the best new tool in crime scene forensics, and nobody knows it like Louise Kelly. Too bad she’s impossible to deal with. Based on James Renner’s article Beyond the Jungle of Bad: The True Story of Two Women from California Who Are Solving All the Mysteries.

Cast: Melissa Leo, Tate Donovan, Tyrone Marshall Brown

The Cleaning Lady

Studios: Warner Bros Television, Fox Entertainment

Team: Miranda Kwok (EP/W), Melissa Carter (EP/Showrunner), Michael Offer (EP/D), Shay Mitchell (EP)

Logline: Based upon Argentine series, The Cleaning Lady is a darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Cast: Elodie Yung, Adan Canto, Vincent Piazza, Ginger Gonzaga

Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project

Studios: Warner Bros. Television, Fox Entertainment, Amblin TV

Team: Sarah Watson (EP/W), Greg Mottola (EP/D) Gail Berman (EP), Lauren Shuler Donner (EP), Richard Donner (EP), Justin Falvey (EP), Darryl Frank (EP)

Logline: After failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach. She finds inspiration, hope, and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of the student’s favorite movies, The Goonies. Over the course of the season, their passion will inspire a town in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling, and dreams.

Cast: Ramon Rodriguez