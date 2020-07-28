Focus Features Closes $15M Worldwide Deal For James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time’

As Deadline revealed would happen July 7, Focus Features has finalized a worldwide deal on James Gray’s Armageddon Time, the coming-of-age film written and set to be directed by Gray, led by Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Donald Sutherland, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett. Deadline reported earlier this month that the project was headed toward Focus in a $15 million deal, after it was unveiled as one of the buzz titles in the Virtual Cannes Market.

Gray based the drama on his childhood experiences set in a pre-Reagan era America. Production is set to begin in 2021 in New York. RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira will produce along with Gray and Anthony Katagas, with Lourenço Sant’Anna and Rodrigo Gutierrez executive producing.

“It’s really a dream come true for me–to do this kind of personal story, and to do it for such a wonderful partner in Focus Features,” Gray said. “I could not ask for a better home for this film.”

Focus Features will distribute the film in the U.S. and Universal Pictures International will distribute internationally. De Niro, Sutherland, Hathaway, Blanchett, Gray, and RT Features are represented by CAA. Hathaway is also represented by Management 360. Isaac is represented by WME and Inspire Entertainment.