Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Red Table Talk’ Facebook Watch Episode With Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Sets Record

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Florida Sets Record For Single-Day Covid-19 Cases As Disney World Reopens

Florida
AP Images

Even as Disney World reopens and the Florida state government was being pushed to host in-person classes for the fall school semester, the Sunshine State is setting new records for COVID-19 cases.

The Florida Department of Health reported 15,299 new coronavirus cases Sunday. That’s the highest total for any state since the pandemic started. Florida holds the dubious record for second-highest as well, coming in with 11, 434 new cases on July 4, per Johns Hopkins University.

Florida’s test positivity rate is a whopping 19.60%, Johns Hopkins said.
Florida Rep. Donna Shalala said the virus is “out of control,” and said it’s likely a second economic shutdown looms.

“It’s out of control across the state because our governor won’t even tell everybody to wear masks. At least in Miami-Dade county, everyone must wear a mask when they’re outside,” she told CNN Saturday night. “This is an American tragedy.”

About 40 hospitals across Florida have no ICU beds available, according to state data.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad