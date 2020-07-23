‘Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa’ Renewed For Season 2 By HGTV

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa will be back for a second go-round.

HGTV has ordered a 12-episode second season of the hit series, which will expand to a one-hour format when it premieres in 2021. Additionally, four new season 1 episodes will begin airing on HGTV, Thursday, September 17 at 9 PM, including a special episode in which the Flip or Flop star teams up with girlfriend, real estate agent Heather Rae Young. The four new episodes will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV premieres.



Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa has been a ratings winner for HGTV. The first 10 episodes drew more than 17 million viewers, making it a top 10 cable series in its Thursday 9-9:30 p.m. timeslot among W25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54, according to HGTV and Nielsen.

“The road to becoming a successful flipper is not easy,” said Tarek. “I can’t wait to show more first-time flippers that with hard work, patience and persistence they can turn their dreams into a profitable reality.”