‘Fleabag’s Sian Clifford Pips Phoebe Waller-Bridge To BAFTA TV Award

The Fleabag team are sharing the spoils after Sian Clifford, who plays Claire in the comedy series, beat Phoebe Waller-Bridge to win a BAFTA TV Award.

Clifford won the award for Female Performance In A Comedy Program at the virtual BAFTAs.

Clifford’s highly-strung Claire, sister to Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, has an increased role in the second season of the BBC and Amazon co-pro.

“This is so unexpected,” Clifford said on a digital hook-up alongside her colleague and creator of the show. “I don’t even believe in competition… I wouldn’t be here [without these other women]. This is unbelievable. Thank you to everyone involved in our project. There is no Claire without Fleabag.”

She joked that it was “all kinds of nonsense” and a “beautiful mess”.

Clifford also beat out Sarah Kendall, who stars in Frayed, the Merman and Guesswork Television-produced comedy that airs on Sky and HBO Max in the U.S, and Gbemisola Ikumelo, star of BBC comedy Famalam.

Clifford’s win comes after Fleabag cleaned up at the Emmys in September, taking home best comedy series, while creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge additionally won for lead comedy actress and best writing, along with Harry Bradbeer’s directing win.