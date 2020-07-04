First US Tennis Match With Audience Since Pandemic Start Had Infected COVID-19 Player

The DraftKings All-American Team Cup in Atlanta, GA. had a player test positive for COVID-19 after playing in the match.

About 450 fans attended the exhibition, which was carried on The Tennis Channel. On Friday, team captain Frances Tiafoe tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the event was released Saturday morning. “Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for the coronavirus. Like all the players, Tiafoe was tested prior to or upon arrival in Atlanta and has passed daily temperature tests. Following his match, he was showing symptoms and was retested and tested positive.

“Tiafoe has left the event site and will not participate in the remainder of the event. Upon learning this information, we immediately began deep cleaning and sanitizing the event site, and enacted protocols in place for contact tracing and alerting individuals who may have been exposed.

“The health and safety of our event participants, staff and attendees are a top priority, and we will continue to diligently enforce all guidelines from local health officials. Christopher Eubanks will replace Tiafoe for the remainder of the event.”

Tennis also had a coronavirus problem at the earlier Adria Tour exhibition Eastern Europe. Novak Djokovic, tennis’s No. 1 player, and his wife contracted the virus, as did Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Ćorić of Croatia.

Tiafoe confirmed the Atlanta news on his Twitter account:

Unfortunately, I tested positive late Friday for Covid-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event in Atlanta this weekend. Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago pic.twitter.com/DeqR3eBxQo — Frances Tiafoe (@FTiafoe) July 4, 2020