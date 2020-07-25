A new book that will be serialized by the Times of London this weekend is giving a shocking insider view of the reasons behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “Megxit” from the Royal Family and its duties.
Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is officially out Aug. 11. It claims that the young couple referred to the palace old guard as “the vipers.” The book says the couple’s global appeal was seen as a threat to the establishment, eclipsing the rest of the royal family.
That led to undermining and diminishing Harry and Meghan, and breeded resentment among the other royals The book claims Kate Middleton refused to even look at her sister-in-law when the women were together for their final public engagement in March. That happened even as Meghan and Harry were told they had to take a back seat to the other royal family members, according to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.
“There were just a handful of people at the palace they could trust’’ amid “the vipers,” the writers said. .
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex insist they did not contribute to the book, even as it paints a highly sympathetic portrait of their final days in royal duties.
Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family will be published on Harper Collins-owned Dey Street Books and sells in a Kindle edition for $12.99.
‘Finding Freedom’ Excerpts Depict Harry And Meghan Against “The Vipers”
A new book that will be serialized by the Times of London this weekend is giving a shocking insider view of the reasons behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “Megxit” from the Royal Family and its duties.
Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is officially out Aug. 11. It claims that the young couple referred to the palace old guard as “the vipers.” The book says the couple’s global appeal was seen as a threat to the establishment, eclipsing the rest of the royal family.
That led to undermining and diminishing Harry and Meghan, and breeded resentment among the other royals The book claims Kate Middleton refused to even look at her sister-in-law when the women were together for their final public engagement in March. That happened even as Meghan and Harry were told they had to take a back seat to the other royal family members, according to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.
“There were just a handful of people at the palace they could trust’’ amid “the vipers,” the writers said. .
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex insist they did not contribute to the book, even as it paints a highly sympathetic portrait of their final days in royal duties.
Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family will be published on Harper Collins-owned Dey Street Books and sells in a Kindle edition for $12.99.
The Amazon description promises that “few know the true story of Harry and Meghan,” who are currently in the Los Angeles area and have been spotted making charity food deliveries.
“For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together,” said the Amazon blurb, “dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond. As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.
Related Story
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Sue Over Aerial Pics Of Their Son At Home
“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to \\\the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.”
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.