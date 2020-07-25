‘Finding Freedom’ Excerpts Depict Harry And Meghan Against “The Vipers”

A new book that will be serialized by the Times of London this weekend is giving a shocking insider view of the reasons behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “Megxit” from the Royal Family and its duties.

Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is officially out Aug. 11. It claims that the young couple referred to the palace old guard as “the vipers.” The book says the couple’s global appeal was seen as a threat to the establishment, eclipsing the rest of the royal family.

That led to undermining and diminishing Harry and Meghan, and breeded resentment among the other royals The book claims Kate Middleton refused to even look at her sister-in-law when the women were together for their final public engagement in March. That happened even as Meghan and Harry were told they had to take a back seat to the other royal family members, according to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

“There were just a handful of people at the palace they could trust’’ amid “the vipers,” the writers said. .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex insist they did not contribute to the book, even as it paints a highly sympathetic portrait of their final days in royal duties.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family will be published on Harper Collins-owned Dey Street Books and sells in a Kindle edition for $12.99.