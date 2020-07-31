Kim Cattrall’s ‘Filthy Rich’, Spectrum Drama ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Get Fox Premiere Dates & Trailers

As we roll toward the coronavirus-disrupted fall TV season, Fox has set premiere dates for a pair of drama series. Its Kim Cattrall-fronted Filthy Rich will bow at 9 p.m. Monday, September 21, following the 8 p.m. launch of Spectrum Originals pickup L.A.’s Finest, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.

Watch the trailer for Filthy Rich above and a promo for L.A.’s Finest below.

Fox

When Fox released its initial fall schedule back in May, Filthy Rich was set for the 9 p.m. Tuesday slot, with Season 1 of L.A.’s Finest as the lead-in for new AI drama neXt on Mondays. That John Slattery-fronted show now is taking the 9 p.m. Tuesday slot, as Fox revealed a week ago.

Created by Tate Taylor, Filthy Rich stars Sex and the City alumna Cattrall as Margaret Monreaux, the matriarch of a mega-rich Southern family famous for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. After her husband dies in a plane crash, Margaret and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will — threatening their family name and fortune. Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young and Olivia Macklin co-star along with Steve Harris and Aaron Lazar.

Filthy Rich writer-director Taylor executive produces the series from 20th Century Fox Television, Imagine Television and Fox Entertainment alongside Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, John Norris and showrunner Abe Sylvia. Cattrall is a producer.

Spawned from the universe of Jerry Bruckheimer’s Bad Boys movie franchise L.A.’s Finest stars Union and Alba as cops taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles. Union plays Syd Burnett, last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret.

Fox will air Season 1 of L.A.’s Finest, which debuted exclusively on Spectrum in May 2019. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, its second season was slated to premiere June 8 on the cabler’s channel but was pushed at the last minute amid the protests over George Floyd’s death. The new season’s premiere date now is TBD.