Film & TV Biz Pays Tribute To Kelly Preston: “An Absolutely Shining Human”

Hollywood is waking up today to the news that Jerry Maguire star Kelly Preston has died at the age of 57 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Preston’s husband John Travolta made the announcement and paid tribute on Instagram, writing that his wife had “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Those chiming in with tributes on social media included Josh Gad, Russell Crowe, Chloe Bennett, and Spencer Breslin, who played her on-screen son in The Cat in the Hat, plus many more. This list is being updated.

I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. 🙏 RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/yRqOmI3CjW — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020

Kelly Preston.

Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think.

Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.

I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem.

Love to her family.

R.I.P — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 13, 2020

Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can’t believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family. RIP 🤍🤍🤍 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 13, 2020

RIP Kelly Preston. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 13, 2020

RIP #KellyPreston Love the people in your life. Love the people in your life. 💔 pic.twitter.com/ibfn8lTK4e — John-a-thon Schaech (@JohnSchaech) July 13, 2020

#kellypreston an absolutely shining human. You will be so missed. pic.twitter.com/5P7nPfL4OV — Sally Phillips (@sallyephillips) July 13, 2020

This is so sad. My thoughts are with her family and friends. She was and still is a beautiful light. https://t.co/mj4k3QeWDS — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) July 13, 2020

I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, “For Love of The Game.” We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly. #RestInPeace🙏🏼 https://t.co/szGCXxAxyI — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) July 13, 2020