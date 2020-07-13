Film & TV Biz Pays Tribute To Kelly Preston: “An Absolutely Shining Human”

Hollywood is waking up today to the news that Jerry Maguire star Kelly Preston has died at the age of 57 after a long battle with breast cancer.
Preston’s husband John Travolta made the announcement and paid tribute on Instagram, writing that his wife had “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”
Those chiming in with tributes on social media included Josh Gad, Russell Crowe, Chloe Bennett, and Spencer Breslin, who played her on-screen son in The Cat in the Hat, plus many more. This list is being updated.
