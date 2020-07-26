Adult Swim’s Toonami has unveiled a new Production I.G. original anime series, Fena: Pirate Princess. The series will bow on Toonami and stream on Crunchyroll in 2021.

Fena: Pirate Princess is a 12-episode original anime series about a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island where there is no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire.

But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword, “Eden.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to announce our next co-produced anime series with our partners at Crunchyroll and bring Nakazawa’s unique vision to life,” said Jason DeMarco, SVP/creative director on-air for Adult Swim. “I hope you come to love these characters as much as I do.”

“The global anime community is going to love adventuring alongside Fena in this new series setting sail next year,” said Sarah Victor, head of development, Crunchyroll. “We’re delighted to be working alongside Adult Swim to bring this new series to life.”

Fena: Pirate Princess, directed by Kazuto Nakazawa (B: The Beginning, Kill Bill) and with animation by Production IG, will be an Adult Swim and Crunchyroll Production.