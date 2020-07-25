Federal Unemployment Set To Expire, As Senate GOP Leaders Will Unveil Their Stimulus Plan On Monday

The Republican version of a new pandemic economic stimulus package should arrive next week, reports indicate, as Senate GOP leaders and the White House claim to have reached agreement on what they will propose on Monday.

The $600 federal unemployment benefit ends tomorrow, leaving the millions of unemployed people relying on their state benefits, even as a surge in new coronavirus cases has shuttered many businesses that reopened and kept others closed since March.

Democrats passed their own relief package in the House in May. Now, the two sides will attempt the difficult task of reaching a compromise on what will be in the final version of the bill.