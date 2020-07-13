Federal Judge Strikes Down Georgia Anti-Abortion Bill

A federal judge Monday permanently struck down an anti-abortion bill in Georgia — legislation that prompted protests from Hollwyood last year and had some threatening to move production out of the state if it was ever enforced.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled against Georgia in a lawsuit filed by abortion providers and an advocacy group. A lawsuit filed against it was led by ACLU on behalf of abortion providers and an advocacy group, and Jones blocked the bill with a temporary restraining order last October before it was scheduled to take effect in January. Both sides presented their cases again in a hearing last month. And both were waiting for a decision. The new ruling permanently enjoins the state from ever enforcing House Bill 481.

“The district court blocked Georgia’s abortion ban, because it violates over 50 years of Supreme Court precedent and fails to trust women to make their own personal decisions. This case has always been about one thing: letting her decide. It is now up to the State to decide whether to appeal this decision and prolong this lawsuit,” said Sean J. Young, legal director of the ACLU of Georgia, in a statement emailed to Deadline.

The measure sought to ban abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” was present, with limited exceptions. A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law last May. It was temporarily blocked in October. Beyond the heartbeat, it also changed the definition of “personhood” under Georgia’s statute to include an embryo or fetus. Attorneys for the state argued in June that even if the judge found the fetal heartbeat provision unconstitutional under Roe v Wade, he should let the law take effect anyway with the “personhood” change. The ACLU argued that granting a fetus personhood was tantamount to an abortion ban. The case was Sistersong Women Of Color Reproductive Justice Collective v. Gov. Kemp.

Georgia, thanks to its tax credits, has become one of the biggest film and TV hubs for major productions. It reopened earlier than many other states and has been hoping to relaunch production this month.

(Separately Monday, a federal judge blocked an anti-abortion law in Tennessee soon after Governor Bill Lee signed it into law. It also banning abortions at the detection of a heartbeat in the state.)

