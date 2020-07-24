“The End Is The Beginning” declares some rough graffiti scrawled on a wall in the just released trailer for Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead – and the end is looking very rough.

Kicking off the zombie apocalypse mega-panel at the virtual Comic-Con@Home today, the first TWD spinoff aimed to give the people what they want – even if the FearTWD and the fans weren’t packed into the San Diego Convention Center’s huge Hall H as usual.

To that end, FearTWD dropped both a premiere date and the 1-minute peek at the October 11 debuting new season. As you can see and hear below, Lennie James’ Morgan is still bleeding out as he was at the conclusion of Season 5 and there is a bounty on his head, literally:

James himself was joined at Friday’s first of three video TWD panels by FearTWD castmates Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo (who received praise for his home), Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

Keeping his cards and dystopia close to the chest as usual in the two-part panel, Walking Dead Universe (and former TWD showrunner) Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple was there to, along with Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick moderating.

With the coronavirus pandemic playing havoc with programming schedules and halting productions, obviously, this fall start to the new season of the Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson-created series is a bit of a departure.

Over its past seasons, FearTWD usually hits AMC in either the late spring or mid-summer. Season 5, for instance, debuted on June 2, 2019 and had its finale on September 29 last year.

The chatty panel also pulled back the curtain a bit on the production to reveal that the first half of FearTWD’s new season is basically completed. However, with Season 6 scripts all done, the cast and creatives are still waiting to get back infront of the camera for the rest of the year.

Elsewhere in the franchise based on Kirkman’s comics, the global health crisis caused mothershow TWD to have to hit the pause button on its Season 10 finale back in the spring. The Greg Nicotero directed ‘A Certain Doom’ is likely to air later this year from all indications.

Next up for the Walking Dead mega-panel is TWD itself and then the latest spinoff The Walking Dead: Beyond Worlds in its SDCC debut.

As for Comic-Con@Home, the virtual confab continues until July 26.

