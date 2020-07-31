‘Family Feud’ To Return To Atlanta Studio With Health & Safety Set Adjustments

EXCLUSIVE: Syndicated gameshow Family Feud is the latest production set to get back up and running.

Deadline understands that the Steve Harvey-fronted show is returning to the studio in Atlanta on Tuesday, August 4.

The show is set to start airing original episodes for its 22nd season on September 14. While the show will look and feel the same as the one viewers recognize, slight adjustments have been made to the set so that Harvey, the contestants and the crew are able to maintain the required social distancing measures.

As with other production resumptions, the show will be shot with minimal crew and no audience with crew wearing personal protective equipment and masks with regular temperature checks and all of the other rigorous health and safety protocols put in place to adhere to all state and local requirements as well as union and industry guidelines for production.

Production on season 22 has been split between LA and Atlanta with early episodes, some of which were filmed behind closed doors, shot in California before the crew moved back to Georgia.

The syndicated show is produced by Fremantle North America and distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. It has been enjoying a ratings renaissance during the last few months as people are spending more time at home.

Nielsen National Syndication Rankings show that it has become the number one show across all demographics for the second quarter of 2020. In overall households, it is now topping Jeopardy! and in adults 25-54 and women 25-54 it comes in ahead of Judge Judy.

Family Feud was created by Mark Goodson and first aired in 1976. It features two teams of contestants competing against each other to win cash and prizes.