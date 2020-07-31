Facebook Adds Music Videos In Deal With Major Labels, Swipe At YouTube

said Friday it will launching a new feature in partnership with top labels to bring official music videos to U.S. users, zeroing in on a space dominated by YouTube.

Partners including Sony Music, Universal Music, Warner Music, Merlin, BMG, Kobalt and indie labels and publishers will contribute content to a new destination for Music in that users can explore by genre or artist, Tamara Hrivnak, VP of Music Business Development and Partnerships, Facebook wrote in a blog post announcing the move.

“Artist/Fan connection on Facebook is deeper and more authentic because of tools like Stories, Live, and custom AR effects. Official music videos are re-born in that setting – they become part of the way people express identity and mood and bring a new dimension to the artist storytelling that happens on our apps every day,” she said.

Users can react to, comment on and share music videos like they do any other Facebook videos across News Feed, Groups and Messenger.

In coming weeks Facebook will offer exclusive music video content from J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez and Calibre 50 as well as the official music video for a new track from Lele Pons.

“We’ll continue working with our music partners to build unique social experiences and bring music into the ways people connect and share. In the coming weeks, we’ll add more of your favorite music videos to Facebook. And over time, we’ll introduce more features to help music lovers share, discover and connect around music on Facebook,” Hrivnak wrote.

Vijaye Raji, VP of Entertainment, Facebook, said, “Official music videos on Facebook are about more than just watching a video. They’re about social experiences from discovering new artists with friends to connecting more deeply with artists and people you love. There’s something in our music video catalog for everyone, and we’re excited for people to discover and rediscover their favorites.”

Facebook said artists will include Anitta, Blake Shelton, Bob Marley, Diplo, Jonas Brothers, Josh Groban, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Marvin Gaye, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj.

The company has been working on the feature with partners in India and Thailand.