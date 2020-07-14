Erin Andrews Reacts To ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Exit

Erin Andrews has responded to her Dancing with the Stars exit, saying that she will “always cherish my days on that set”.

It emerged that Andrews, who has hosted the ABC reality competition series since 2014, is leaving the show alongside her co-host Tom Bergeron as the network refreshes the format.

After featuring on season ten of the BBC Studios-produced show, which is based on UK format Strictly Come Dancing, she started co-hosting on season 18.

“Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for six memorable seasons. Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels,” she wrote on social media.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke recently told Deadline that BBC Studios had taken lessons from other territories.

“I have seen the presentation from the Dancing with the Stars producers on how we are planning to produce this show, post-COVID and with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it,” she said. “We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I’m really confident in their plan.”

Last month, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe became the first star lined up to waltz over to the show.