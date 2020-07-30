EOne & Foxtel Home Ent Pact; San Sebastian Spanish Line-Up; Canada’s Incendo Ramps Up Production – Global Briefs

eOne and Australian pay TV company Foxtel have inked an expanded deal on a slate of the former’s recent titles. Included are the Oscar-winning 1917, Green Book, and Judy, as well as Wild Rose, Booksmart, Babyteeth, and more. The agreement sees Foxtel take both pay TV and SVOD rights for the pics in the territory and extends a long-running partnership between the two companies.

The San Sebastian Film Festival has unveiled its line-up of Spanish titles screening this year. They include two series – HBO Europe’s Patria and Movistar+ series Riot Police, both of which take part in the Official Selection. Films added include Pablo Agüero’s Akelarre and Antonio Méndez Esparza’s Courtroom 3H both of which compete for the Golden Shell, as well as David Pérez Sañudo’s Ane, Isabel Lamberti’s Last Days Of Spring, and Imanol Rayo’s Death Knell, which are in the New Directors section of first and second films. In the Zabaltegi-Tabakalera program is Juan Cavestany’s An Optical Illusion, while the Perlak section will include Maite Alberdi’s El Agente Topo.

Incendo, the Canadian content producer, is ramping up growth plans by partnering with international companies on various co-productions. The endeavor begins with romcom A Love Yarn, which is being made with Screentime New Zealand. The company said it will put a further eight films in the genre into production this year, despite COVID disruption, and more in 2021, including the drama-thriller series ICE with Lionsgate UK and Further South Productions.