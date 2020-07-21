eOne Teams With Top Civil Rights Lawyer L. Chris Stewart For ‘Burden Of Justice’ Docuseries

Civil rights lawyer L. Chris Stewart is partnering with eOne to develop a new docuseries titled Burden of Justice. The series aligns with Stewart’s expertise as it will chronicle his pursuit of justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks, and other high profile police brutality cases.

The series dives deep into the fight for civil rights with Stewart leading the charge. The docuseries takes viewers inside Stewart’s biggest cases of wrongful death at the hands of law enforcement. As we have seen in the past months, the use of over-the-top aggression by police has been captured in viral videos. Even though all this news has only been making headlines as of late, police brutality has been impacting Black and Brown for decades and beyond.

Burden of Justice combines past and present tense storytelling and details Stewart’s efforts to discover the truth and bring forth justice. Each episode uses archival, never-before-seen footage, interviews with families and friends of victims, witnesses, members of Stewart’s team and his own words to showcase these politically-charged cases in a completely new way.

A native of Atlanta, Stewart is recognized as one of the top civil rights lawyers of his generation and he made history as the only attorney to receive a billion-dollar jury verdict for an individual sexual assault victim. He is also the first and only African-American voted Attorney of the Year for the State of Georgia.

In addition to representing the families of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, Stewart has represented some of the most widely known civil rights cases in history, notably the case of Walter Scott, who was shot in the back on video by a police officer. The Walter Scott case settled for $6.5 million dollars, the highest in South Carolina’s history, and the officer involved received a twenty-year prison sentence. In addition, Stewart also represented Alton Sterling, who was held down and killed on video by police in Baton Rouge. Other high profile cases include Gregory Towns of Georgia, which led to a record settlement and two prison sentences for the officers involved; Chase Sherman of Florida whose murder on video led to a record settlement, and the still-pending case of Deaundre Phillips, who was shot on video by police.

Burden of Justice was developed and is spearheaded for the studio by Madison Merritt, eOne’s Executive Vice President, Development, Unscripted, Television. Stewart services as an executive producer on the project.