Ennio Morricone Dies: Legendary Composer Of Spaghetti Westerns & Oscar Winners Was 91

Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died aged 91 following a fall.

The musical maestro composed more than 400 scores for cinema and TV, as well as more than 100 classical works. His score for The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966), one of a handful of successful collaborations with director Sergio Leone, is considered one of the most influential soundtracks in history.

His glittering filmography includes more than 70 award-winning films, including all Leone’s films, all Giuseppe Tornatore’s films, including much-loved Cinema Paradiso, The Battle Of Algiers, Dario Argento’s Animal Trilogy, Days Of Heaven, The Thing, The Mission, The Untouchables, Bugsy and Ripley’s Game.

In 2016 he won an Oscar for his score for Quentin Tarantino’s film The Hateful Eight, at the time becoming the oldest person ever to win a competitive Oscar. He has been nominated for a further six Academy Awards.

Born in 1928, Morricone started as a talented soccer player for AS Roma but quickly left the sport to follow his passion for music. After playing the trumpet in jazz bands in the 1940s, he became a studio arranger and then started ghost writing for film and theater.

The cinema great would also compose music for singers such as Zucchero and Andrea Boccelli.

From 1966 to 1980, he was a main member of Il Gruppo, one of the first experimental composers collective and from 1970s he excelled in Hollywood, composing for directors including Don Siegel, Mike Nichols, Brian De Palma, Barry Levinson, Oliver Stone, Warren Beatty, Quentin Tarantino and John Carpenter.

His European collaborators also included Bernardo Bertolucci, Roland Joffé, Roman Polanski and Henry Veneuil.

By 2016 Morricone had sold more than 70 million records worldwide and a year later he received the Academy’s Honorarry Award “for his magnificent and multifaceted contributions to the art of film music.” Across his career, he won three Grammys, three Golden Globes, six BAFTAs, ten David di Donatellows and two European Film Awards.

