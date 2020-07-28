Emmy Awards Nominations: The Complete List

The Television Academy revealed nominations Tuesday for the 72nd Emmy Awards, with Netflix dominating the field with 160 nominees led by its drama Ozark. HBO was second overall with 107 as both networks again lapped the field.

HBO’s Watchmen was the overall leader in nominations with 26, followed by Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20. Both were nominated in their respective Best Limited Series and Best Comedy categories, the latter looking for a repeat of its win in 2018.

Leslie Jones hosted the announcement event this morning, with Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany doing the honors of presenting nominations in the primetime categories. They were joined by Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

The TV Academy said there were a record 767 different programs in the running for Emmys in more than 100 categories this season, with overall submissions increasing 15% over the previous competition year.

Final-round Emmy voting which begins August 21 and runs through August 31, leading into the Creative Arts ceremony which will be in some virtual form this year. Winners of this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards will be unveiled September 20 live an ABC in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Here’s the full list of nominees. Check back with Deadline throughout the day for analysis and reactions.

Here’s the full list:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead To Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Black Monday

Showtime • Sony Pictures Television, Point Grey Pictures, Shark vs. Bear, After Alaska

Don Cheadle as Mo Monroe

black-ish

ABC • ABC Studios

Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson Sr.

The Good Place

NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

Ted Danson as Michael

The Kominsky Method

Netflix • A Warner Bros. Television Production Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky

Ramy

Hulu • A24 Television

Ramy Youssef as Ramy

Schitt’s Creek

Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

The Morning Show

Apple TV+ • Media Res

Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler

Ozark

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde

Pose

FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Billy Porter as Pray Tell

Succession

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Succession

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

This Is Us

NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Bad Education

HBO • HBO Films in association with Automatik, Sight Unseen and Slater Hall Productions

Hugh Jackman as Frank Tassone

Hollywood

Netflix • Netflix

Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman

I Know This Much Is True

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Willi Hill Productions and FilmNation Entertainment

Mark Ruffalo as Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey

Normal People

Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC

Paul Mescal as Connell

Watchmen

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt / Ozymandias

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

black-ish

ABC • ABC Studios

Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson

Dead To Me

Netflix • CBS Television Studios

Christina Applegate as Jen Harding

Dead To Me

Netflix • CBS Television Studios

Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale

Insecure

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Issa Rae as Issa

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

Euphoria

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions

Zendaya as Rue

Killing Eve

BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle

Killing Eve

BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Sandra Oh as Eve Polast ri

The Morning Show

Apple TV+ • Media Res

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

Ozark

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Little Fires Everywhere

Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine

Kerry Washington as Mia Warren

Mrs. America

FX Networks • FX Productions

Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly

Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker

Netflix • SpringHill Entertainment and Wonder Street in association with Warner Bros. Television

Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker

Unorthodox

Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Shira Haas as Esther Shapiro

Watchmen

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Dros. Television & DC Comics

Regina King as Angela Abar / Sister Night

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment

Andre Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt

The Good Place

NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye

The Kominsky Method

Netflix • A Warner Bros. Television Production

Alan Arkin as Norman Newlander

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Sterling K. Brown as Reggie

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman

Ramy

Hulu • A24 Television Mahershala Ali as Sheikh Malik

Saturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kenan Thompson as Various Characters

Schitt’s Creek

Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Daniel Levy as David Rose

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Better Call Saul

AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

The Morning Show

Apple TV+ • Media Res

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

The Morning Show

Apple TV+ • Media Res

Mark Duplass as Charles ‘Chip’ Black

Succession

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Succession

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Succession

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Hollywood

Netflix • Netflix

Dylan McDermott as Ernie

Hollywood

Netflix • Netflix

Jim Parsons as Henry Willson

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Netflix • Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger, Inc. and Bevel Gears

Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon

Watchmen

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar / Dr. Manhattan

Watchmen

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Jovan Adepo as Officer Will Reeves / Hooded Justice

Watchmen

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Louis Gossett Jr. as William Reeves

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

GLOW

Netflix • Tilted Productions

Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan

The Good Place

NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

D’Arcy Carden as Janet

Insecure

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Yvonne Orji as Molly

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Saturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kate McKinnon as Various Characters

Saturday Night Live

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Cecily Strong as Various Characters

Schitt’s Creek

Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Big Little Lies

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions

Laura Dern as Renata Klein

Big Little Lies

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions

Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright

The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret

The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Samira Wiley as Moira

Killing Eve

BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens

Ozark

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Succession

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Westworld

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Thandie Newton as Maeve

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Hollywood

Netflix • Netflix

Holland Taylor as Miss Kincaid

Mrs. America

FX Networks • FX Productions

Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm

Mrs. America

FX Networks • FX Productions

Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug

Mrs. America

FX Networks • FX Productions

Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan

Unbelievable

Netflix • CBS Television Studios

Toni Collette as Detective Grace Rasmussen

Watchmen

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Big Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm

Netflix • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Central Park • Episode One

Apple TV+ • 20th Century Fox Television

Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen

Crank Yankers • Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin

Comedy Central • Kimmelot, ITV, Central Productions, LLC

Wanda Sykes as Gladys

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Taika Waititi as IG-11

The Simpsons • Better Off Ned

Fox • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd

The Simpsons • Frinkcoin

Fox • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth • Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!

Netflix • Netflix

Bob’s Burgers • Pig Trouble In Little Tina

Fox • 20th Century Fox Television

BoJack Horseman • The View From Halfway Down

Netflix • Tornante Productions, LLC

Rick And Morty • The Vat Of Acid Episode

Adult Swim • Rick and Morty, LLC

The Simpsons • Thanksgiving Of Horror

Fox • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?

Disney+ • Pixar Animation Studios

Robot Chicken • Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special

Adult Swim • Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Steven Universe Future • Fragments

Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Big Little Lies • What Have They Done? • The Bad Mother • I Want To Know

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions

John Paino, Production Designer

Austin Gorg, Art Director

Amy Wells, Set Decorator

The Handmaid’s Tale • Household

Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer

Martha Sparrow, Art Director

Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator

Killing Eve • Are You From Pinner?

BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Laurence Dorman, Production Designer

Beckie Harvey, Art Director

Casey Williams, Set Decorator

The Morning Show • In The Dark Night Of The Soul It’s Always 3:30 In The Morning

Apple TV+ • Media Res

John Paino, Production Designer

James F. Truesdale, Art Director

Amy Wells, Set Decorator

Ozark • Wartime

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

David Bomba, Production Designer

Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director

Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

Succession • This Is Not for Tears

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer

Carmen Cardenas, Art Director

George DeTitta, Set Decorator

Ana Buljan, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Crown • Aberfan

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television Martin Childs, Production Designer

Mark Raggett, Art Director

Alison Harvey, Set Decorator

Hollywood • Netflix • Netflix Matthew Flood Ferguson, Production Designer

Mark Robert Taylor, Art Director

Melissa Licht, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…

Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Bill Groom, Production Designer

Neil Prince, Art Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Watchmen • An Almost Religious Awe

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Kristian Milsted, Production Designer

Jay Pelissier, Art Director

Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator

Westworld • Parce Domine

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Howard Cummings, Production Designer

Jon Carlos, Art Director

Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

GLOW • Up, Up, Up

Netflix • Tilted Productions

Todd Fjeldsted, Production Designer

Valerie Green, Art Director

Cynthia Slagter, Set Decorator

The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian

Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer

Jeff Wisniewski, Art Director

Amanda Serino, Set Decorator

Space Force • THE LAUNCH

Netflix • Netflix

Susie Mancini, Production Designer

Gary Warshaw, Art Director

Rachael Ferrara, Set Decorator

What We Do In The Shadows • Resurrection • Collaboration • Witches

FX Networks • FX Productions

Kate Bunch, Production Designer

Aleks Cameron, Art Director

Shayne Fox, Set Decorator

Will & Grace • We Love Lucy

NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P

Glenda Rovello, Production Designer

Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director

Peter Gurski, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris • Outdoor Entertaining • Travel

truTV • A truTV production in association with A24

Jason Singleton, Production Designer

Katy Porter, Set Decorator

Naomi Munro, Art Director

Drunk History • Bad Blood

Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

Monica Sotto, Production Designer

Rae Deslich, Set Decorator

Linette McCown, Set Decorator

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Eric Morrell, Production Designer

Amanda Carzoli, Art Director

Queer Eye • We’re In Japan!: The Ideal Woman

Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Thomas Rouse, Production Designer

Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • Host: John Mulaney

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

NBC • dick clark productions, LLC in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer

Angel Herrera, Art Director

62nd Grammy Awards

CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer

Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Gloria Lamb, Art Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

The Little Mermaid Live!

ABC • Done + Dusted

Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”

ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

Bernard Vyzga, Production Designer

Richard Rohrer, Art Director

Ron Olsen, Set Decorator

The Oscars

ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Jason Sherwood, Production Designer

Alana Billingsley, Art Director

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

HBO • HBO Entertainment

Allison Jones, Casting by

Ben Harris, Casting by

Dead To Me

Netflix • CBS Television Studios

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Insecure

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Matthew Maisto, Casting by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Cindy Tolan, Casting by

Schitt’s Creek

Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Lisa Parasyn, CSA, Casting by

Jon Comerford, CSA, Casting by

What We Do In The Shadows

FX Networks • FX Productions

Gayle Keller, Casting by

Jenny Lewis, CSA, Canadian Casting By

Sara Kay, CSA, Canadian Casting By

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Big Little Lies

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions

David Rubin, Casting by

The Crown

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Nina Gold, Casting by

Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by

Robin D. Cook, CSA, Canadian Casting by

Killing Eve

BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Gilly Poole, Casting by

Suzanne Crowley, Casting by

Ozark

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting

Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Succession

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Mrs. America

FX Networks • FX Productions

Carmen Cuba, CSA, Casting by

Robin Cook, Location Casting

Normal People

Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC Louise Kiely, Casting by

Unbelievable

Netflix • CBS Television Studios

Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by

Jodi Angst reich, CSA, Casting by

Kate Caldwell, CSA, Casting by

Melissa Kostenbauder, CSA, Casting by

Unorthodox

Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Esther Kling, Casting by

Vicki Thomson, Location Casting

Maria Rölcke, Location Casting

Cornelia Mareth, Location Casting

Watchmen

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Born This Way

A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions

Sasha Alpert, Casting by

Megan Sleeper, Casting by

Caitlyn Audet, Casting by

Love Is Blind

Netflix • Kinetic Content

Donna Driscoll, Casting by

Kelly Zack Castillo, Casting by

Megan Feldman, Casting by

Queer Eye

Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Danielle Gervais, Casting by

Beyhan Oguz, Casting by

Pamela Vallarelli, Casting by

Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting

Hana Sakata, Location Casting

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Goloka Bolte, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, Casting by

The Voice

NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Michelle McNulty, CSA, Supervising Casting Producer

Holly Dale, Senior Casting Producer

Courtney Burns, Casting Producer

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

The Oscars • Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence) • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Jemel McWilliams, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show • Routines: Statues, Benches, Window • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: I’ll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema • FOX • dick clark

productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment

Al Blackstone, Choreographer

So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Enough Is Enough, Sign Of The Times • FOX • dick clark productions, LLC and 19

Entertainment

Travis Wall, Choreographer

World Of Dance • Routines: Dos Jueyes, El Ray Timbal • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with

Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance

Jefferson Benjumea, Choreographer

Adrianita Avila, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Bob Hearts Abishola • Ice Cream For Breakfast • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros.

Television

Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Photography

Family Reunion • Remember Black Elvis? • Netflix • Netflix

John Simmons, ASC, Director of Photography

The Ranch • It Ain’t My Falt • Netflix • Netflix

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

Will & Grace • Accidentally On Porpoise • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The End Of The F***ing World • Episode 2 • Netflix • Clerkenwell Films / Dominic Buchanan Productions

Benedict Spence, Director of Photography

Homecoming • Giant • Prime Video • Universal Cable Productions, LLC, Amazon Studios

Jas Shelton, ASC, Director of Photography

Page 6

Insecure • Lowkey Happy • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts

Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Kira Kelly, Director of Photography

Insecure • Lowkey Lost • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts

Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography

The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography

Baz Idoine, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video • Amazon Studios M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Mindhunter • Episode 6 • Netflix • Netflix

Erik Messerschmidt, Director of Photography

Ozark • Boss Fight • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark • Civil Union • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography

Tales From The Loop • Loop • Prime Video • Fox21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios

Jeff Cronenweth, ASC, Director of Photography

Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.

Television

Paul Cameron, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie

Defending Jacob • After • Apple TV+ • Anonymous Content / Paramount Television Studios

Jonathan Freeman, Director of Photography

Devs • Episode 7 • FX Networks • FX Productions

Rob Hardy, BSC, Director of Photography

The Plot Against America • Part 1 • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blown Deadline Productions, Annapurna

Television, RK Films Martin Ahlgren, Director of Photography

Watchmen • Little Fear Of Lightning • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Xavier Grobet, ASC, AMC, Director of Photography

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

American Factory • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media

Erick Stoll, Cinematography by

Aubrey Keith, Cinematography by

Apollo 11 • CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON

Buzz Aldrin, Cinematography by

Michael Collins, Cinematography by

Becoming • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions

Nadia Hallgren, Cinematography by

The Cave • National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography by

Ammar Suleiman, Cinematography by

Mohammed Eyad, Cinematography by

Sea Of Shadows • National Geographic • Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures and

The Wild Lens Collective

Richard Ladkani, Director of Photography

Serengeti • Rebirth • Discovery Channel • XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions

Richard Jones, Director of Photography

Michael W. Richards, Director of Photography

Warren Samuels, Director of Photography

Matthew Goodman, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Cheer • Hit Zero • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar Melissa Langer, Director of Photography

Erynn Pat rick, Director of Photography

Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic • BBC Studios Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography

Danny Day, Director of Photography

Dwayne Fowler, Director of Photography

Queer Eye • We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Garrett Rose, Director of Photography

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography

Jon Schneider, Camera Operator

Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera Operator

Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Operator

Gregory Montes, Camera Operator

Brett Smith, Camera Operator

David McCoul, Camera Operator

Justin Umphenour, Camera Operator

Survivor • CBS • MGM Television Page 8

Survivor • CBS • MGM Television

Peter Wery, Director of Photography

Scott Duncan, Director of Photography

Russ Fill, Director of Photography

Tim Barker, Camera

Marc Bennett, Camera

James Boon, Camera

Paulo Castillo, Camera

Rodney Chauvin, Camera

Luke Cormack, Camera

Lee Doig, Camera

Ben Gamble, Camera

Kevin B. Garrison, Camera

Nixon George, Camera

Rick Higgs, Camera

Derek Hoffmann, Camera

Matthias Hoffmann, Camera

Toby Hogan, Camera

Derek Holt, Camera

Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera

Ian Miller, Camera

Nico Nyoni, Camera

Ryan O’Donnell, Camera

Jeff Phillips, Camera

Louis Powell, Camera

Thomas Pretorius, Camera

Erick Sarmiento, Camera

Dirk Steyn, Camera

John Tattersall, Camera

Paulo Velozo, Camera

David Alan Arnold, Director of Ariel Photography

Christopher Barker, Ariel Camera Operator

Granger Scholtz, Ariel Camera Operator

Nicholas Van Der Westhuizen, Ariel Camera Operator

Outstanding Commercial

Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise

SMUGGLER, Production Company

BBDO New York, Ad Agency

Before Alexa – Amazon

Somesuch x Revolver/Will O’Rourke, Production Company

Droga5 London, Ad Agency

Bounce – Apple AirPods

Pulse Films, Production Company

TBWA Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)

O Positive, Production Company

Highdive Advertising, Ad Agency

The Look – P&G

Stink Films, Production Company

Saturday Morning, Ad Agency

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Crown • Cri De Coeur • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Amy Roberts, Costume Designer

Sidonie Roberts, Assistant Costume Designer

Sarah Moore, Costume Supervisor

Page 9

Hollywood • A Hollywood Ending • Netflix • Netflix

Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer

Sarah Evelyn, Costume Designer

Tiger Curran, Assistant Costume Designer

Suzy Freeman, Costume Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer

Marina Reti, Assistant Costume Designer

Sheila Grover, Costume Supervisor

Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor

Mrs. America • Shirley • FX Networks • FX Productions

Bina Daigeler, Costume Designer

Erin Byrne, Assistant Costume Designer

Bettina Seifert, Costume Supervisor

Erika Larner, Costume Supervisor

Mila Hermanovski, Assistant Costume Designer

Eileen Kennedy, Assistant Costume Designer

Pose • Acting Up • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer

Nicky Smith, Assistant Costume Designer

Alexa DeFazio, Assistant Costume Designer

Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Carnival Row • Aisling • Prime Video • Legendary Pictures TV and Amazon Studios

Joanna Eatwell, Costume Designer

Clare Vyse, Assistant Costume Designer

Jennifer Lander, Costume Supervisor

The Handmaid’s Tale • Household • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Natalie Bronfman, Costume Designer

Helena Davis Perry, Costume Supervisor

Christina Cattle, Assistant Costume Designer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 3: The Sin • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Joseph Porro, Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Gigi Melton, Assistant Costume Designer

Lauren Silvest ri, Assistant Costume Designer

Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Sharen Davis, Costume Designer

Valerie Zielonka, Costume Supervisor

Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.

Television

Shay Cunliffe, Costume Designer

Dan Bronson, Costume Supervisor

Amanda Riley, Assistant Costume Designer

Jo Kissack Folsom, Associate Costume Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish • Hair Day • ABC • ABC Studios Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer

Euphoria • The Next Episode • HBO • HBO Entertainment in assoPcaigateio1n0 with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb,

Euphoria • The Next Episode • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions

Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer

Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor

Katina Danabassis, Assistant Costume Designer

Grace And Frankie • The Tank • Netflix • Skydance Productions

Allyson B. Fanger, Costume Designer

Kristine Haag, Assistant Costume Designer

Lori DeLapp, Costume Supervisor

Killing Eve • Are You From Pinner? • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Sam Perry, Costume Designer

Katie Broome, Costume Supervisor

Justin Selway, Assistant Costume Designer

The Politician • Pilot • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production

Lou Eyrich, Supervising Costume Designer

Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer

Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Designer

Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor

Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Debra Hanson, Costume Designer

Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer

Unorthodox • Part 2 • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Justine Seymour, Costume Designer

Simone Kreska, Costume Supervisor

Barbara Schramm, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Dancing With The Stars • Halloween Night • ABC • BBC Studios

Daniela Gschwendtner, Costume Designer

Steven Lee, Costume Designer

Howard Sussman, Costume Supervisor

Polina Roytman, Assistant Costume Designer

Karina Torrico, Assistant Costume Designer

Drunk History • Fame • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

Christina Mongini, Costume Designer

Annalisa Adams, Assistant Costume Designer

Cassandra Connor, Costume Supervisor

The Masked Singer • The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment Studios Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Candice Rainwater, Assistant Costume Designer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch / Costumes: RuPaul’s Costumes • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Zaldy Goco, RuPaul’s Gowns by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Tom Broecker, Costume Designer

Eric Justian, Costume Designer

Cristina Natividad, Assistant Costume Designer

Ashley Dudek, Assistant Costume Designer

Karena Sanchez, Assistant Costume Designer

Dale Richards, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

The Great • The Great (Pilot) • Hulu • Civic Center Media / MRC Television Matt Shakman, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Marvelous Radio • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Daniel Palladino, Directed by

Modern Family • Finale Part 2 • ABC • Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century

Fox Television

Gail Mancuso, Directed by

Ramy • Miakhalifa.mov • Hulu • A24 Television

Ramy Youssef, Directed by

Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Andrew Cividino, Directed by

Daniel Levy, Directed by

Will & Grace • We Love Lucy • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and

a P

James Burrows, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

The Crown • Cri de Coeur • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

Homeland • Prisoners Of War • Showtime • Fox21 Television Studios, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet

Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by

The Morning Show • The Interview • Apple TV+ • Media Res Mimi Leder, Directed by

Ozark • Fire Pink • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Alik Sakharov, Directed by

Ozark • Su Casa Es Mi Casa • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Ben Semanoff, Directed by

Succession • Hunting • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary

Sanchez Productions

Andrij Parekh, Directed by

Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and

Gary Sanchez Productions Mark Mylod, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine

Lynn Shelton, Directed by

Normal People • Episode 5 • Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC

Lenny Abrahamson, Directed by

Unorthodox • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Maria Schrader, Directed by

Page 12

Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Nicole Kassell, Directed by

Watchmen • Little Fear Of Lightning • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Steph Green, Directed by

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Stephen Williams, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Born At Night, But Not Last Night • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with JAX Media, 3

Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Dime Davis, Directed by

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus • Comedy Central • Central

Productions, LLC

David Paul Meyer, Directed by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack

Productions and Avalon Television

Paul Pennolino, Directed by

Christopher Werner, Directed by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff • CBS • CBS Television Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Directed by

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready • Flame Monroe • Netflix • Push It Productions

Linda Mendoza, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Stan Lathan, Directed by

62nd Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Louis J. Horvitz, Directed by

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III

Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

Pamela Fryman, Directed by

Andy Fisher, Directed by

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX • NFL Network

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

73rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

American Factory • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media

Steven Bognar, Directed by

Julia Reichert, Directed by

Apollo 11 • CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON Page 13

Apollo 11 • CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON

Todd Douglas Miller, Directed by

Becoming • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions

Nadia Hallgren, Directed by

The Cave • National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films

Feras Fayyad, Directed by

The Last Dance • Episode 7 • ESPN • A Mandalay Sports Media Production in association with NBA Entertainment, ESPN

Films, Netflix

Jason Hehir, Directed by

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix • A Goode Films Production in association with

Library Films and Article 19 Films

Eric Goode, Directed by

Rebecca Chaiklin, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Cheer • Daytona • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar

Greg Whiteley, Directed by

LEGO Masters • Mega City Block • FOX • Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, Plan B

Rich Kim, Directed by

Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Hisham Abed, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard • Bravo • Magical Elves

Ariel Boles, Director

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew S. Eisen, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 4: Sanctuary • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Editor

Dylan Firshein, Additional Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jeff Seibenick, Editor

Ozark • Fire Pink • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Vikash Patel, Editor

Ozark • Wartime • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Cindy Mollo, ACE, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt • Netflix • Netflix

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor

Katheryn Naranjo, Editor

Succession • DC • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor

Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO • HBO Entertainment Pinaagses1o4ciation with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and

Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and

Gary Sanchez Productions

Bill Henry, Editor

Venya Bruk, Additional Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm • Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Steve Rasch, ACE, Editor

Insecure • Lowkey Trying • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts

Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Nena Erb, ACE, Editor

Lynarion Hubbard, Additional Editor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor

Tim St reeto, ACE, Editor

Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Trevor Ambrose, Editor

Schitt’s Creek • Start Spreading The News • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Paul Winestock, CCE, Editor

What We Do In The Shadows • Resurrection • FX Networks • FX Productions

Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor

Dane McMaster, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Conners • Slappy Holidays • ABC • Werner Entertainment / Jax Media / Mohawk Productions / sara + tom

Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

One Day At A Time • Boundaries • Pop TV • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Glo Nation, Snowpants Productions

Cheryl Campsmith, ACE, Editor

Will & Grace • We Love Lucy • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and

a P

Peter Beyt, ACE, Editor

Will & Grace • What A Dump • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and

a P

Joseph Fulton, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television / High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions

Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor

Mrs. America • Phyllis • FX Networks • FX Productions

Robert Komatsu, ACE, Editor

Watchmen • A God Walks In To Abar • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Henk Van Eeghen, ACE, Editor

Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

David Eisenberg, Editor

Page 15

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Anna Hauger, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Trump’s Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor’s Audience Tribute Song • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Mike Choi, Editor

Tom Favilla, Editor

Nikolai Johnson, Editor

Mark Paone, Editor

Erin Shannon, Editor

Catherine Trasborg, Editor

Einar Westerlund, Editor

Robert York, Editor

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Jeff U’Ren, Editor

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor • PBS • WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Done + Dusted

Brad Gilson, Editor

Chester G. Contaoi, Editor

Jon Alloway, Editor

Pi Ware, Package Editor

Brian Forbes, Package Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Eat Shit Bob! (segment) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen

String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Ryan Barger, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2 (segment) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in

association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Anthony Miale, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

American Factory • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media

Lindsay Utz, Editor

Apollo 11 • CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON

Todd Douglas Miller, Editor

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+ • Pulse Films

Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Editor

Zoe Schack, Editor

The Last Dance • Episode 1 • ESPN • A Mandalay Sports Media Production in association with NBA Entertainment, ESPN

Films, Netflix

Chad Beck, ACE, Editor

Devin Concannon, Editor

Abhay Sofsky, Editor

Ben Sozanski, ACE, Editor

McMillion$ • Episode 3 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter

Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Supervising Editor

Lane Farnham, Supervising Editor

James Lee Hernandez, Editor

Brian Lazarte, Editor

Scott Hanson, Editor

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality •PNaegtefl1ix6 • A Goode Films Production in association with

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix • A Goode Films Production in association with

Library Films and Article 19 Films

Doug Abel, ACE, Editor

Nicholas Biagetti, Editor

Dylan Hansen-Fliedner, Editor

Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Daniel Kohler, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

LEGO Masters • Mega City Block • FOX • Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, Plan B

Samantha Diamond, Editor

Dan Hancox, Editor

Karl Kimbrough, Editor

Ian Kaufman, Editor

Kevin Benson, Editor

Josh Young, Editor

Jon Bilicki, Editor

Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Ryan Taylor, Lead Editor

Tony Zajkowski, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Michael Deis, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor

Survivor • It’s Like A Survivor Economy • CBS • MGM Television Michael Greer, Supervising Editor

Chad Bertalotto, Editor

Evan Mediuch, Editor

James Ciccarello, Editor

Jacob Teixeira, Editor

Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard • Bravo • Magical Elves Matt Reynolds, Editor

David Chalfin, Editor

Mike Abitz, Additional Editor

Eric Lambert, Additional Editor

Jose Rodriguez, Additional Editor

Dan Williams, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Cheer • God Blessed Texas • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar

Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor

David Nordst rom, Supervising Editor

Kate Hackett, Editor

Daniel McDonald, Editor

Mark Morgan, Editor

Sharon Weaver, Editor

Ted Woerner, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Cold War Rivals • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor

Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor

Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor

Ralf Melville, Editor

Alexandra Moore, Editor

Page 17

Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic • BBC Studios Matt Edwards, Editor

Jennifer Nelson, Editor

Tony Diaz, Additional Editor

Matt Mercer, Additional Editor

Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor

Michael Swingler, Additional Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Ball Ball • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Kendra Pasker, Lead Editor

Yali Sharon, Editor

Kate Smith, Editor

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

black-ish • Hair Day • ABC • ABC Studios

Araxi Lindsey, Department Head Hairstylist

Robert C. Mathews lll, Additional Hairstylist

Enoch Williams, Key Hairstylist

Grace And Frankie • The Laughing Stock • Netflix • Skydance Productions

Kelly Kline, Department Head Hairstylist

Jonathan Hanousek, Key Hairstylist

Marlene Williams, Key Hairstylist

The Handmaid’s Tale • Liars • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Paul Elliot, Department Head Hairstylist

Ewa Latak-Cynk, Co-Department Head Hairstylist

The Politician • Pilot • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production

Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist

Natalie Driscoll, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Havana Prats, Hairstylist

Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Annastasia Cucullo, Key Hairstylist

Ana Sorys, Personal Hairstylist

This Is Us • Strangers: Part Two • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television Michael Peter Reitz, Department Head Hairstylist

Katherine Rees, Key Hairstylist

Germicka Barclay, Additional Hairstylist

Renia Green-Edittorio, Additional Hairstylist

Corey Hill, Additional Hairstylist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

The Crown • Cri De Coeur • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Cate Hall, Department Head Hairstylist

Louise Coles, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Sarah Nuth, Hairstylist

Suzanne David, Hairstylist

Emilie Yong, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Cat riona Johnstone, Hairstylist

Hollywood • A Hollywood Ending • Netflix • Netflix Michelle Ceglia, Department Head Hairstylist

Barry Lee Moe, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

George Guzman, Hairstylist

Michele Arvizo, Hairstylist

Maria Elena Pantoja, Hairstylist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo.P..a•gPer1im8 e Video • Amazon Studios

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist

Michael S. Ward, Key Hairstylist

Tijen Osman, Additional Hairstylist

Pose • Worth It • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist

Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist

Sabana Majeed, Hairstylist

Liliana Meyrick, Hairstylist

Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist

Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist

Jessie Mojica, Hairstylist

Charlene Belmond, Hairstylist

Star Trek: Picard • Stardust City Rag • CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and

Roddenberry Entertainment

Maxine Morris, Department Head Hairstylist

Maria Sandoval, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Wendy Southard, Key Hairstylist

Sallie Nicole Ciganovich, Additional Hairstylist

Ashleigh Childers, Hairstylist

Yesim Osman, Hairstylist

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco • Disney+ • Eventvision, Inc.

Jennifer Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist

Yvonne Kupka, Key Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Additional Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Additional Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Hairstylist

Yiotis Panayiotou, Hairstylist

Meg Massey, Hairstylist

Dancing With The Stars • Episode 2802 • ABC • BBC Studios Mary Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Hairstylist

Cheryl Eckert, Hairstylist

Jennifer Guerrero, Hairstylist

Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Hairstylist

Pat ricia Pineda, Hairstylist

The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Anthony Wilson, Department Head Hairstylist

Barbara Cantu, Key Hairstylist

Paula Ashby, Hairstylist

Vickie Mynes, Hairstylist

Yvonne Kupka, Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Hairstylist

Iraina Crenshaw, Hairstylist

Luke O’Connor, Hairstylist

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Curtis Foreman, Department Head Hairstylist

Ryan Randall, Hairstylist

The Voice • Top 10 • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon UnsPcarigpete1d9 & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice

The Voice • Top 10 • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Key Hairstylist

Regina Rodriguez, Hairstylist

Renee Ferruggia, Hairstylist

Darbie Wieczorek, Hairstylist

Cory Rotenberg, Hairstylist

Danilo Dixon, Personal Hairstylist

Robert Ramos, Personal Hairstylist

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

Big Mouth Guide To Life • Netflix • Social Life / Netflix

Social Life | Part of Jellyfish Group

Netflix

Doctor Who: The Runaway • BBC America • British Broadcasting Corporation / Passion Animation Studios

BBC

Passion Animation Studios

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

The Messy Truth VR Experience • Oculus • Magic Labs Media, EAB, RYOT

Brie Larson, Producer

Van Jones, Producer; Executive Producer

Elijah Allan-Blitz, Director; Producer; Executive Producer

Jana Carter, Executive Producer

RYOT

Rebuilding Notre Dame • Oculus • TARGO in association with Facebook Oculus

TARGO

When We Stayed Home • Oculus • TARGO in association with Facebook Oculus

TARGO

Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program

Mr. Robot • Season_4.0 ARG • USA Network • Ralph Interactive, 5th Column Games

USA Network

Ralph Interactive

5th Column Games

Roxanne Parades, Producer

Jeff McKibben, Writer

Stranger Things • Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop • Netflix • 22Squared, m ss ng p eces, Baskin Robbins m ss ng p eces

Westworld • Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad

Robot and Warner Bros. Television

HBO

Kilter Films

Bad Robot

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent • Live Results Finale • NBC • FremantleMePdiaagNeo2r0th America, Inc. and Syco Entertainment

America’s Got Talent • Live Results Finale • NBC • FremantleMedia North America, Inc. and Syco Entertainment

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Michael Berger, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Lighting Director

Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director

Pat rick Brazil, Lighting Director

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn – Jason Alexander, Tracy Morgan, John Krasinski, Paul Shaffer, And

Music From Kanye West • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot

Christian Hibbard, Lighting Designer

Bill Peets, Lighting Director

Kille Knobel, Lighting Director

James Worman, Lighting Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: John Mulaney • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director

Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director William McGuinness, Lighting Director

Tim Stasse, Lighting Director

Trevor Brown, Lighting Director

So You Think You Can Dance • Finale • FOX • dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

Matt Firestone, Lighting Director

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director

Pete Radice, Lighting Director

The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer

Daniel Boland, Lighting Director

Craig Housenick, Lighting Director

Samuel Barker, Lighting Director

Johnny Bradley, Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

62nd Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Michael Berger, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director

Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director

Ben Green, Lighting Director

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And ShakPiraag•e F2O1X • NFL Network

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX • NFL Network

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

David Grill, Lighting Director

Pete Radice, Lighting Director

Pat rick Brazil, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

73rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Outstanding Main Title Design

Abstract: The Art Of Design • Netflix • A RadicalMedia Production in association with Tremolo Productions & Godfrey Dadich

Partners

Allie Fisher, Creative Director

Anthony Zazzi, Animator

Brian Oakes, Director

Carnival Row • Prime Video • Legendary Pictures TV and Amazon Studios

Lisa Bolan, Creative Director

Henry DeLeon, Art Director

Mert Kizilay, Art Director

Kaya Thomas, Designer

Yongsub Song, Animator/Compositor

Alex Silver, Animator

Godfather Of Harlem • EPIX • ABC Signature Studios Mason Nicoll, Creative Director/Editor

Peter Pak, Designer/Lead Animator/Art Director

Giovana Pham, Designer

Cisco Torres, Animator

The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res

Angus Wall, Creative Director

Hazel Baird, Creative Director

Emanuele Marani, Lead Designer

EJ Kang, Lead Animator

Peter Murphy, Animator

Erik Righetti, Animator

The Politician • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production

Heidi Berg, Creative Director

Felix Soletic, Creative Director

Carlo Sa, Lead Designer

Yongsub Song, Lead Animator

Joe Paniagua, 3D Artist

Rachel Fowler, Editor

Watchmen • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television &

DC Comics

Paul Mitchell, Creative Director

Olga Midlenko, Art Director

Maciek Sokalski, Lead Compositor

Gabe Perez, Animator

Benjamin Woodlock, Designer

Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Pat rick Clair, Creative Director

Pinar Yanadarg Delul, Creative Director

Raoul Marks, Lead Animator and Compositor

Lance Slaton, Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Big Little Lies • She Knows • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley

Productions and crazyrose Productions Michelle Radow, Department Head Makeup Artist

Erin Rosenmann, Key Makeup Artist

Karen Rent rop, Makeup Artist

Molly R. Stern, Personal Makeup Artist

Angela Levin, Personal Makeup Artist

Simone Almekias-Siegl, Personal Makeup Artist

Miho Suzuki, Personal Makeup Artist

Claudia Humburg, Personal Makeup Artist

Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little

Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions

Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kirsten Sage Coleman, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Tara Lang Shah, Makeup Artist

The Handmaid’s Tale • Mayday • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Burton LeBlanc, Department Head Makeup Artist

Alastair Muir, Key Makeup Artist

Ozark • In Case Of Emergency • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist

Jillian Erickson, Key Makeup Artist

Jack Lazzaro, Key Makeup Artist

The Politician • The Assassination Of Payton Hobart • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production

Autumn Butler, Department Head Makeup Artist

Caitlin Martini Emery, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Debra Schrey, Makeup Artist

Emma Burton, Makeup Artist

Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Candice Ornstein, Key Makeup Artist

Lucky Bromhead, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: 1984 • The Lady In White • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Carleigh Herbert, Department Head Makeup Artist

Abby Lyle Clawson, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Melissa “Mo” Meinhart, Makeup Artist

Lawrence Mercado, Makeup Artist

Hollywood • Outlaws • Netflix • Netflix

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist

Ana Gabriela Quiñonez, Makeup Artist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Pat ricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist

Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist

Joseph A. Campayno, Key Makeup Artist

Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist

Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist

Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist

Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist

Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist

Pose • Acting Up • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios andPFaXgPero23ductions

Pose • Acting Up • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist

Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist

Chris Milone, Makeup Artist

Deja Smith, Makeup Artist

Jessica Padilla, Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Stardust City Rag • CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and

Roddenberry Entertainment

Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Robin Beauchesne, Key Makeup Artist

David Williams, Makeup Artist

Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist

Natalie Thimm, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars • Disney Night • ABC • BBC Studios

Zena Shteysel Green, Department Head Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Key Makeup Artist

Patti Ramsey-Bortoli, Additional Makeup Artist

Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist

Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist

Alison Gladieux, Additional Makeup Artist

Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist

Nadege Schoenfeld, Additional Makeup Artist

The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC • Done + Dusted

Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist

Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist

Julie Socash, Makeup Artist

Valerie Hunt, Makeup Artist

Tym Buacharen, Makeup Artist

Jennifer Nigh, Makeup Artist

Robin Beauchesne, Makeup Artist

The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Jill Cady, Key Makeup Artist

Peter D’Oliveira, Makeup Artist

Zena Shteysel, Makeup Artist

Jennifer Aspinall, Makeup Artist

James MacKinnon, Makeup Artist

Debra Huss-Humphries, Makeup Artist

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Natasha Marcelina, Department Head Makeup Artist

David Pet ruschin, Makeup Artist

Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist

The Voice • Top 10 • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Darcy Diana Gilmore, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kathleen Karridene, Makeup Artist

Alexis Walker, Makeup Artist

Nikki Carbonetta, Makeup Artist

Erin Guth, Makeup Artist

Gregory Arlt, Personal Makeup Artist

Michelle DeMilt, Personal Makeup Artist

Gloria Elias-Foillet, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: 1984 • True Killers • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television Mike Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Hollywood • Jump • Netflix • Netflix

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Cary Ayers, Makeup Artist

Bruce Spaulding Fuller, Makeup Artist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 6: The Prisoner • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist

Alexei Dmit riew, Key Makeup Artist

Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist

Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist

Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist

Mike Ornelaz, Makeup Artist

Sabrina Cast ro, Makeup Artist

Pose • Love’s In Need Of Love Today • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions

David Presto, Prosthetic Designer

Greg Pikulski, Additional Makeup Effects Artist

Brett Schmidt, Additional Makeup Effects Artist

Lisa Forst, Additional Makeup Effects Artist

Keith Palmer, Additional Makeup Effects Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Absolute Candor • CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and

Roddenberry Entertainment

James Robert Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Richard Redlefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Alexei Dmit riew, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer

Michael Ornelaz, Makeup Effects Artist

Westworld • Crisis Theory • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.

Television

Justin Raleigh, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television Martin Phipps, Composer

Euphoria • Bonnie And Clyde • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions

Labrinth, Composer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ludwig Göransson, Composer

Ozark • All In • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Danny Bensi, Composer

Saunder Jurriaans, Composer

Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and

Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Britell, Music by

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2 • Netflix • Netflix

Nathan Barr, Composer

Little Fires Everywhere • The Spider Web • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine Mark Isham, Composer

Isabella Summers, Composer

Mrs. America • Reagan • FX Networks • FX Productions

Kris Bowers, Score by

Unorthodox • Part 1 • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Antonio Gambale, Composer

Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Trent Reznor, Music by

Atticus Ross, Music by

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Becoming • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions

Kamasi Washington, Composer

Home • Maine • Apple TV+ • MediaWeaver / Four M Studios / Altimeter Films

Amanda Jones, Composer

McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter

Pinar Toprak, Composer

Alex Kovacs, Composer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Not Your Average Joe • Netflix • A Goode Films Production in association with

Library Films and Article 19 Films Mark Mothersbaugh, Composer

John Enroth, Composer

Albert Fox, Composer

Why We Hate • Tools & Tactics • Discovery Channel • South Cove Productions

Laura Karpman, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Rickey Minor, Music Director

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Sheila E., Music Director

Jimmy Jam, Music Director

Terry Lewis, Music Director

The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Rickey Minor, Music Director

Saturday Night Live • SNL At Home #1 • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director

Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Leon Pendarvis, Music Director

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And ShakPiraag•e F2O6X • NFL Network

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX • NFL Network

Adam Wayne Blackstone, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

The Black Godfather • Song Title: Letter To My Godfather • Netflix • Boardwalk Pictures and Hudlin Entertainment

Pharrell Williams, Music & Lyrics

Chad Hugo, Music & Lyrics

Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Song Title: All For Us • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 / Song Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

David Dabbon, Music by

Joanna Rothkopf, Lyrics by

Jill Twiss, Lyrics by

Seena Vali, Lyrics by

Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way / Song Title: Build It Up • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine

Ingrid Michaelson, Music & Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Strike Up The Band / Song Title: One Less Angel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics

Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

This Is Us • Strangers / Song Title: Memorized • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Music & Lyrics

Taylor Goldsmith, Music & Lyrics

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being / Song Title: The Way It Used To Be • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with

White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Trent Reznor, Music & Lyrics

Atticus Ross, Music & Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Carnival Row • Prime Video • Legendary Pictures TV and Amazon Studios

Nathan Barr, Theme Music by

Defending Jacob • Apple TV+ • Anonymous Content / Paramount Television Studios Ólafur Arnalds, Theme Music by

Hollywood • Netflix • Netflix

Nathan Barr, Theme Music by

Unorthodox • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Antonio Gambale, Theme Music by

Why We Hate • Discovery Channel • South Cove Productions

Laura Karpman, Theme Music by

Wu-Tang: An American Saga • Hulu • Imagine Television Studios

The Rza, Theme Music by

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul • The Guy For This • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor

Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little

Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions

Jen Malone, Music Supervisor

Adam Leber, Music Supervisor

Insecure • Lowkey Movin’ On • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts

Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Kier Lehman, Music Supervisor

Killing Eve • Meetings Have Biscuits • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor

David Holmes, Music Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor

Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard • Netflix • Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

Page 32

Modern Family • Legacy • ABC • Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century Fox

Television

Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy

Modern Love • When Cupid Is A Prying Journalist • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Dev Patel as Joshua

Saturday Night Live • Host: Adam Driver • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Adam Driver as Host

Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eddie Murphy as Host

Saturday Night Live • SNL At Home #2 • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Black Mirror • Smithereens • Netflix • House of Tomorrow

Andrew Scott as Chris Gillhaney

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

The Morning Show • Chaos Is The New Cocaine • Apple TV+ • Media Res Martin Short as Dick Lundy

The Outsider • Fish In A Barrel • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with MRC, Civic Center Media, Pieface, Temple Hill, Aggregate Films

Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland

Succession • Dundee • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary

Sanchez Productions

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy

This Is Us • After The Fire • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Angela Bassett Is The Baddest B***h • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with JAX

Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Angela Bassett as Mo

The Good Place • You’ve Changed, Man • NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

Maya Rudolph as The Judge

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Wanda Sykes as Moms Mabley

The Politician • Vienna • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production

Bette Midler as Hadassah Gold

Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video Maya Rudolph as Senator Kamala Harris

Saturday Night Live • Host: Phoebe Waller-Bridge • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway

Video

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Host

Page 33

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale • God Bless The Child • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak

Pictures

Alexis Bledel as Emily

How To Get Away With Murder • Stay • ABC • ABC Studios

Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness

Orange Is The New Black • God Bless America • Netflix • Lionsgate Television

Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset

Succession • Return • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood

Succession • Tern Haven • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary

Sanchez Productions

Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce

This Is Us • Flip A Coin • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

#FreeRayshawn • Quibi • Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television

Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy

#FreeRayshawn • Quibi • Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television

Stephan James as Rayshawn

Most Dangerous Game • Quibi • Black Jack Films/Mayhew Pictures/Silver Reel/CBS Television Studios

Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers

Oh Jerome, No (Cake) • FX Networks • FX Productions Mamoudou Athie as Jerome

Survive • Quibi • EMH/Gunpowder & Sky

Corey Hawkins as Paul

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Dummy • Quibi • Wiip/Heller Highwater Pictures/Let’s Go Again Inc

Anna Kendrick as Cody

Flipped • Quibi • Funny or Die

Kaitlin Olson as Cricket Melfi

#FreeRayshawn • Quibi • Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television

Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha

Razor Tongue • YouTube • Now > Ever Productions

Rain Valdez as Belle Jonas

Reno 911! • Quibi • High Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel

Outstanding Narrator

Page 34

Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution • HISTORY • Six West MediaTM Group

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Narrator

The Elephant Queen • Apple TV+ • Mister Smith / Deeble & Stone

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Narrator

The Imagineering Story • The Happiest Place On Earth • Disney+ • Iwerks & Co.

Angela Bassett, Narrator

Serengeti • Destiny • Discovery Channel • XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions

Lupita Nyong’o, Narrator

Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC

America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions and China Media Group CCTV9

David Attenborough, Narrator

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Making It • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio, 3 Arts Entertainment, Paper Kite Productions

Amy Poehler, Co-Host

Nick Offerman, Co-Host

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves Productions

Nicole Byer, Host

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Bobby Berk, Host

Karamo Brown, Host

Tan France, Host

Antoni Porowski, Host

Jonathan Van Ness, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

RuPaul, Host

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Barbara Corcoran, Host

Mark Cuban, Host

Lori Greiner, Host

Daymond John, Host

Robert Herjavec, Host

Kevin O’Leary, Host

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Padma Lakshmi, Co-Host

Tom Colicchio, Co-Host

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Dead To Me • Netflix • CBS Television Studios

The Good Place • NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

Insecure • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and

3 Arts Entertainment

The Kominsky Method • Netflix • A Warner Bros. Television ProdPuacgteio3n5

The Kominsky Method • Netflix • A Warner Bros. Television Production

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Schitt’s Creek • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

What We Do In The Shadows • FX Networks • FX Productions

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ozark • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Stranger Things • Netflix • Netflix

Succession • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine

Mrs. America • FX Networks • FX Productions

Unbelievable • Netflix • CBS Television Studios

Unorthodox • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Watchmen • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television &

DC Comics

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son • Netflix • Simpson Street Page 36

American Son • Netflix • Simpson Street

Bad Education • HBO • HBO Films in association with Automatik, Sight Unseen and Slater Hall Productions

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones • Netflix • A Warner Bros. Television Production

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television / High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend • Netflix • Universal Television in association with 3 Arts

Entertainment, Little Stranger, Inc. and Bevel Gears

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • TBS • Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and

Avalon Television

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Television Studios

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Drunk History • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC • dick clark productions, LLC in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III

Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX • NFL Network

Page 37

73rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor • PBS • WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Done + Dusted

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill • Netflix • Embassy Row

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch • Netflix • 3 Arts Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah • Netflix • Push It Productions

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler • AMC.com • AMC Digital Studio, Bacon & Sons Film Co.

Dan Appel, Executive Producer

Vince Gilligan, Executive Producer

Peter Gould, Executive Producer

Ariel Levine, Executive Producer

Melissa Bernstein, Executive Producer

James Heth, Producer

The Good Place Presents: The Selection • NBC • NBC

Michael Schur, Executive Producer

Morgan Sackett, Executive Producer

David Hyman, Executive Producer

Eric Kissack, Producer

Matt Quezada, Producer

Doug Smith, Producer

Most Dangerous Game • Quibi • Black Jack Films/Mayhew Pictures/Silver Reel/CBS Television Studios

Nick Santora, Executive Producer

Gero Bauknecht, Executive Producer

Gerd Schepers, Executive Producer

Gordon Gray, Executive Producer

Liam Hemsworth, Executive Producer

Phil Abraham, Executive Producer

Reno 911! • Quibi • High Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC

Thomas Lennon, Executive Producer

Robert Ben Garant, Executive Producer

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Executive Producer

John Landgraf, Executive Producer

Peter Principato, Executive Producer

David Lincoln, Producer

Star Trek: Short Treks • CBS All Access • CBS Television StudioPsaingeas3s8ociation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry

Star Trek: Short Treks • CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry

Entertainment

Alex Kurtzman, Executive Producer

Heather Kadin, Executive Producer

Olatunde Osunsanmi, Executive Producer

Frank Siracusa, Executive Producer

John Weber, Executive Producer

Aaron Baiers, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee • TBS • Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality Entertainment

Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host

Jason Jones, Executive Producer

Allana Harkin, Co-Executive Producer

Elisa Kreisinger, Producer

Mike Drucker, Producer

Kristen Bartlett, Producer

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews • Netflix • Funny Or Die

Scott Aukerman, Executive Producer

Zach Galifianakis, Executive Producer

Mike Farah, Executive Producer

Caitlin Daley, Executive Producer

Corinne Eckart, Producer

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple Music • CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

James Corden, Executive Producer

Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer

David Young, Co-Executive Producer

Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer

Diana Miller, Producer

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues • YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive • ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot

Jimmy Kimmel, Executive Producer

Jill Leiderman, Executive Producer

Molly McNearney, Co-Executive Producer

Tony Romero, Supervising Producer

Seth Weidner, Supervising Producer

Danny Ricker, Producer

The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc.

Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer

John Retsios, Producer

Jeff Romley, Producer

Victoria Varela, Producer

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host

Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer

Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer

Matt Negrin, Producer

Ryan Middleton, Producer

Jocelyn Conn, Produced by

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video DiariePsa•geTB39S • Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries • TBS • Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality

Entertainment

Samantha Bee, Executive Producer

Allana Harkin, Co-Executive Producer

Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer

Anthony Zaccone, Producer

Caroline Dunphy, Producer

National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds • National Geographic • Ignition Creative

Erin Newsome, Executive Producer

Sarah Lavoie, Executive Producer

Maricruz Merlo, Supervising Producer

Meghan Gleason, Producer

Matt Wizan, Producer

Tatiana Villegas, Producer

Pose: Identity, Family, Community • FX Networks • More Media Inc.

Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer

Sally Daws, Executive Producer

Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer

Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer

Ryan Murphy, Producer

Tanase Popa, Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet • VH1 • VH1

Ray Hunt, Executive Producer

Brittany Travis, Executive Producer

Joseph Gerbino, Senior Producer

Robert Dominico, Producer

Nalissa Cuthbert, Producer

Outstanding Children’s Program

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance • Netflix • The Jim Henson Company

Lisa Henson, Executive Producer

Halle Stanford, Executive Producer

Louis Leterrier, Executive Producer

Jeffrey Addiss, Co-Executive Producer Will Matthews, Co-Executive Producer

Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Co-Executive Producer

Blanca Lista, Co-Executive Producer

Ritamarie Peruggi, Produced by

Star Wars Resistance • Disney Channel • Lucasfilm Animation Ltd.

Brandon Auman, Executive Producer

Athena Yvette Portillo, Executive Producer

Dave Filoni, Executive Producer

Justin Ridge, Executive Producer

Sareana Sun, Executive Producer

Shuzo John Shiota, Executive Producer

Daisy Fang, Producer

Jack Liang, Producer

We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Know Wonder Mahershala Ali, Executive Producer

Amatus Karim Ali, Executive Producer

Mimi Valdés, Executive Producer

Julie Anderson, Executive Producer

Amy Schatz, Produced by

Diane Kolyer, Produced by

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Page 40

The Apollo • HBO • HBO Documentary Films, Impact Partners and The Apollo Theater Foundation present in association with

Polygram Entertainment, 164 OWR, Chicago Media Project, Macro, Bert Marcus Productions, Justfilms I Ford Foundation, Another Chapter Productions, Motto Pictures, A White House Pictures Production

Lisa Cortés, Produced by

Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by

Cassidy Hartmann, Produced by

Roger Ross Williams, Produced by

Dan Cogan, Executive Producer

Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer

Julie Goldman, Executive Producer

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+ • Pulse Films

Jason Baum, Produced by

Amanda Adelson, Produced by

Spike Jonze, Produced by

Mike Diamond, Executive Producer

Adam Horovitz, Executive Producer

Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, Executive Producer

John Silva, Executive Producer

Becoming • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions

Lauren Cioffi, Producer

Katy Chevigny, Produced by

Marilyn Ness, Produced by

Priya Swaminathan, Executive Producer

Tonia Davis, Executive Producer

The Great Hack • Netflix • Noujaim Films Production / othrs Production

Judy Korin, Produced by

Pedro Kos, Produced by

Karim Amer, Produced by

Geralyn White Dreyfous, Produced by

Nina Fialkow, Executive Producer

Lyn Davis Lear, Executive Producer

Mike Lerner, Executive Producer

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX • A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with Amblin Television and

Warner Music Entertainment

Erin Edeiken, Produced by

Ryan Suffern, Produced by

Frank Marshall, Executive Producer

Alex Gibney, Executive Producer

Stacey Offman, Executive Producer

Richard Perello, Executive Producer

Jeff Pollack, Executive Producer

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

American Masters • PBS • Thirteen Productions, LLC

Michael Kantor, Executive Producer

Julie Sacks, Series Producer

Junko Tsunashima, Supervising Producer

Jeff Kaufman, Producer

Marcia S. Ross, Producer

Una Jackman, Executive Producer

Suzi Dietz, Executive Producer

Hillary • Hulu • Propagate

Ben Silverman, Executive Producer

Howard T. Owens, Executive Producer

Nanette Burstein, Executive Producer

Timothy Moran, Producer

Chi-Young Park, Producer

Tal Ben-David, Producer

Isabel San Vargas, Produced by

The Last Dance • ESPN • A Mandalay Sports Media Production inPaasgseoc4i1ation with NBA Entertainment, ESPN Films, Netflix

The Last Dance • ESPN • A Mandalay Sports Media Production in association with NBA Entertainment, ESPN Films, Netflix

Jason Hehir, Produced by

Mike Tollin, Executive Producer

Estee Portnoy, Executive Producer

Curtis Polk, Executive Producer

Connor Schell, Executive Producer

Gregg Winik, Executive Producer

Andrew Thompson, Executive Producer

McMillion$ • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter Mark Wahlberg, Executive Producer

Stephen Levinson, Executive Producer

Archie Gips, Executive Producer

James Lee Hernandez, Executive Producer

Brian Lazarte, Executive Producer

Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer

Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Netflix • A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films

Chris Smith, Executive Producer

Fisher Stevens, Executive Producer

Eric Goode, Executive Producer

Rebecca Chaiklin, Executive Producer

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee • Netflix • Embassy Row

Jerry Seinfeld, Executive Producer/Host

Tammy Johnston, Executive Producer

George Shapiro, Executive Producer

Denis Jensen, Producer

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath • A&E • The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously

Productions

Leah Remini, Executive Producer/Host

Eli Holzman, Executive Producer

Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer

Ray Dotch, Executive Producer

Devon Graham Hammonds, Executive Producer

Chris Rowe, Co-Executive Producer

Mike Rinder, Co-Executive Producer

Ugly Delicious • Netflix • A Tremolo Production Morgan Neville, Executive Producer

Dara Horenblas, Executive Producer

David Chang, Executive Producer/Host

Christopher Chen, Executive Producer

Caryn Capotosto, Executive Producer

Blake Davis, Co-Executive Producer

Chris Ying, Co-Executive Producer

VICE • Showtime • VICE Media, LLC

Beverly Chase, Executive Producer

Subrata De, Executive Producer

Craig Thomson, Co-Executive Producer

Greg Wright, Supervising Producer

The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+ • Nutopia

Jeff Goldblum, Executive Producer/Host

Jane Root, Executive Producer

Peter Lovering, Executive Producer

Keith Addis, Executive Producer

Matt Renner, Executive Producer

Arif Nurmohamed, Co-Executive Producer

John Hodgson, Series Producer

Page 42

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

The Cave • National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films

Kirstine Barfod, Produced by

Sigrid Dyekjær, Produced by

Chasing The Moon (American Experience) • PBS • A Robert Stone Production

Robert Stone, Produced by

Susan Bellows, Senior Producer

Mark Samels, Executive Producer

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Vermilion Films

Tahria Sheather, Produced by

Irene Taylor Brodsky, Produced by

Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer

Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

One Child Nation • PBS • A Next Generation Production, LLC, Independent Television Service, WDR/ARTE, Motto Pictures

and Pumpernickel Films co-production in association with Chicago Media Project, BBC Storyville, Chicken & Egg Pictures, SVT, EO, DR, and VGTV

Nanfu Wang, Produced by

Jialing Zhang, Produced by

Sally Jo Fifer, Executive Producer

Lois Vossen, Executive Producer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer

Sam Farrell, Senior Producer

Sarah K. Elliott, Producer

Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content

Chris Coelen, Executive Producer

Sam Dean, Executive Producer

Ally Simpson, Executive Producer

Eric Detwiler, Executive Producer

Brian Smith, Executive Producer

Stefanie Cohen Williams, Co-Executive Producer

Brent Gauches, Co-Executive Producer

Jeff Keirns, Co-Executive Producer

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

David Collins, Executive Producer

Michael Williams, Executive Producer

Rob Eric, Executive Producer

Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer

Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer

Adam Sher, Executive Producer

David George, Executive Producer

David Eilenberg, Executive Producer

Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer

Mark Bracero, Co-Executive Producer

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony PicPtuargees 4T3elevision

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television Mark Burnett, Executive Producer

Clay Newbill, Executive Producer

Yun Lingner, Executive Producer

Max Swedlow, Executive Producer

Phil Gurin, Executive Producer

Mark Cuban, Executive Producer

Lori Greiner, Executive Producer

Kevin O’Leary, Executive Producer

Barbara Corcoran, Executive Producer

Daymond John, Executive Producer

Robert Herjavec, Executive Producer

Brandon Wallace, Co-Executive Producer

Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer

Sami Aziz, Supervising Producer

Heather Dreiling, Senior Producer

A Very Brady Renovation • HGTV • Lando Entertainment

Brian Lando, Executive Producer

Francesco Giuseppe Pace, Executive Producer

Bob Kirsh, Executive Producer

Dean Ollins, Executive Producer

Kelsey McCallister, Co-Executive Producer

Christina Hilbig, Supervising Producer

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night • Food Network • It’s So Easy Productions and Big Fish

Entertainment

Amy Schumer, Executive Producer

Chris Fischer, Executive Producer

Dan Cesareo, Executive Producer

Lucilla D’Agostino, Executive Producer

Jordana Starr, Executive Producer

Faith Gaskins, Executive Producer

Lisa Koehler, Co-Executive Producer

Cheer • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar

Greg Whiteley, Executive Producer

Andrew Fried, Executive Producer

Dane Lillegard, Executive Producer

Jasper Thomlinson, Executive Producer

Bert Hamelinck, Executive Producer

Adam Leibowitz, Supervising Producer

Arielle Kilker, Producer

Chelsea Yarnell, Producer

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up • Netflix • Lionsgate Television, Hartbeat Productions, Magical Elves Productions, 3 Arts

Entertainment

Kevin Hart, Executive Producer

Dave Becky, Executive Producer

Angus Wall, Executive Producer

Russell Heldt, Executive Producer

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Alexandra Marks, Executive Producer

Rich Eckersley, Co-Executive Producer

Allison Klein, Supervising Producer

Kent Kubena, Producer

Terry Leonard, Producer

Jennifer Sofio Hall, Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder ProductPioangse 44

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer

RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer

Steven Corfe, Executive Producer

Camilo Valdes, Executive Producer

Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer

Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer

Adam Bronstein, Supervising Producer

Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer

Jen Passovoy, Producer

We’re Here • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Stephen Warren, Executive Producer

Johnnie Ingram, Executive Producer

Eli Holzman, Executive Producer

Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer

Peter LoGreco, Executive Producer

Erin Haglund, Co-Executive Producer

Sabrina Mar, Co-Executive Producer

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment Studios

Craig Plestis, Executive Producer

Izzie Pick-Ibarra, Executive Producer

Rosie Seitchik, Executive Producer

Nick Cannon, Executive Producer

Pat rizia Di Maria, Co-Executive Producer

Chris Wagner, Co-Executive Producer

Deena Katz, Co-Executive Producer

Lindsay Tuggle, Co-Executive Producer

Brian Updyke, Co-Executive Producer

Ashley Baumann-Sylvester, Co-Executive Producer

Jeff Kmiotek, Supervising Producer

Peter Hebri, Supervising Producer

Erin Brady, Supervising Producer

Kristin Campbell-Taylor, Supervising Producer

Tiana Gandelman, Supervising Producer

Lindsay John, Senior Producer

Mike Riccio, Senior Producer

Zoe Ritchken, Senior Producer

Lexi Shoemaker, Senior Producer

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves Productions

Pat rick J. Doody, Executive Producer

Gaylen Gawlowski, Executive Producer

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Jo Sharon, Co-Executive Producer

Sandra Birdsong, Co-Executive Producer

Anika Guldst rand, Supervising Producer

Cat Sullivan, Supervising Producer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions Page 45

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer

RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer

Steven Corfe, Executive Producer

Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer

Michelle Mills, Co-Executive Producer

Jacqueline Wilson, Co-Executive Producer

Lisa Steele, Supervising Producer

Adam Bronstein, Supervising Producer

Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer

John Polly, Producer

Michelle Visage, Producer

Jen Passovoy, Producer

Alicia Gargaro-Magana, Producer

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Tara Siener, Executive Producer

Tom Colicchio, Executive Producer

Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer

Elida Carbajal Araiza, Co-Executive Producer

Hunter Braun, Co-Executive Producer

Brian Fowler, Co-Executive Producer

Thi Nguyen, Co-Executive Producer

Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer

Pat rick Schmedeman, Co-Executive Producer Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer

Rich Brusa, Supervising Producer

Scott Patch, Supervising Producer

Eric Vier, Supervising Producer

Nora Cromwell, Senior Producer

Steve Lichtenstein, Senior Producer

Diana Schmedeman, Producer

The Voice • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

John De Mol, Executive Producer

Mark Burnett, Executive Producer

Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer

Stijn Bakkers, Executive Producer

Amanda Zucker, Executive Producer

Kyra Thompson, Executive Producer

Teddy Valenti, Co-Executive Producer

Kyley Tucker, Co-Executive Producer

Anthea Bhargava, Supervising Producer

Melysa Lovell Garratt, Supervising Producer

Clyde Lieberman, Supervising Producer

Brittany Martin Porter, Supervising Producer

Barton Kimball, Supervising Producer

Dan Paschen, Senior Producer

Amanda Silva Borden, Senior Producer

Tod Schellinger, Producer

Carson Daly, Producer

Jared Wyso, Producer

Hayley Opalek McSherry, Producer

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Bagman • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, GrPaangVeia4P6roductions and Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul • Bagman • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Todd Toon, Sound Effects Editor

Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor

Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor

Jason Newman, Music Editor

Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist

Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist

The Boys • The Name Of The Game • Prime Video • Sony and Amazon Studios Wade Barnett, Sound Supervisor

David Barbee, Sound Effects Editor

Mason Kopekian, Foley Editor

Brian Dunlop, Dialogue Editor

Ryan Briley, ADR Editor

Chris Newlin, Music Editor

Christopher Brooks, Music Editor

Joe Sabella, Foley Artist

Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist

The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Lee Walpole, Supervising Sound Editor

Andy Kennedy, Sound Designer

Saoirse Christopherson, Sound Effects Editor

Juraj Mravec, Sound Effects Editor

Tom Williams, Dialogue Editor

Steve Little, ADR Editor

Tom Stewart, Foley Editor

Anna Wright, Foley Artist

Catherine Thomas, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2 • CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout

and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor

Tim Farrell, Sound Editor

Henry Cohen, Sound Editor

Michael Schapiro, Sound Editor

Sean Heissinger, Sound Editor

Clay Weber, Sound Editor

Moira Marquis, Music Editor

Stan Jones, Music Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt • Netflix • Netflix

Craig Henighan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor William Files, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ryan Cole, Sound Editor

Kerry Dean Williams, Sound Editor

Angelo Palazzo, Sound Editor

Katie Halliday, Sound Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Steve Baine, Foley Artist

Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.

Television

Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Supervising Sound Editor

Benjamin L. Cook, MPSE, Sound Designer

Shaughnessy Hare, Special Effects Editor

Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor

Tim Tuchrello, Dialogue Editor

Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor

Brendan Croxon, Foley Editor

Adrian Medhurst, Foley Artist

Christopher Kaller, Music Editor

Page 47

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And

Animation

GLOW • The Libertines • Netflix • Tilted Productions

Robb Navrides, Supervising Sound Editor/ ADR Editor

Colette Dahanne, Sound Effects Editor

Jason Lezama, Dialogue Editor

David Beadle, Dialogue Editor

Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Larry Hopkins, Foley Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bonnie Wild, Sound Effects Editor

James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

Richard Quinn, ADR Editor

Richard Gould, Foley Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Ryan Rubin, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Jana Vance, Foley Artist

Silicon Valley • Exit Event • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgmental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts

Entertainment

Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor

Sean Garnhart, Sound Effects Editor

Ryan Gierke, Dialogue Editor

Joe Deveau, Music Editor

Vincent Guisetti, Foley Artist

Space Force • THE LAUNCH • Netflix • Netflix

Bobby Mackston, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ ADR Editor

Paul Hammond, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ Dialogue Editor

Sean Garnhart, Sound Effects Editor

Vincent Guisetti, Foley Artist

What We Do In The Shadows • The Return • FX Networks • FX Productions

Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor

David Barbee, Sound Effects Editor

Angelina Faulkner, Dialogue Editor

Steve Griffen, Music Editor

Sam C. Lewis, Foley Editor

John Guentner, Foley Editor

Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: 1984 • Camp Redwood • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Gary Megregian, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Timothy A. Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor

Naaman Haynes, Dialogue Editor

Pat rick Hogan, Dialogue Editors

Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Catherine The Great • Episode Four • HBO • HBO Miniseries in asPsaogceia4t8ion with Sky and New Pictures/Origin Pictures

Catherine The Great • Episode Four • HBO • HBO Miniseries in association with Sky and New Pictures/Origin Pictures

Jim Goddard, Sound Supervisor

Craig Butters, Sound Designer

Duncan Price, Dialogue Editor

Matthew Mewett, ADR Editor

Andrew Glen, Music Editor

Anna Wright, Foley Artist

Catherine Thomas, Foley Artist

Devs • Episode 3 • FX Networks • FX Productions

Glenn Freemantle, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ben Barker, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Gillian Dodders, Dialogue Editor

James Wichall, Dialogue Editor

Danny Freemantle, Sound Effects Editor

Robert Malone, Sound Effects Editor

Dayo James, Sound Effects Editor

Nicholas Freemantle, Sound Effects Editor

Lily Blazewicz, Foley Editor

Emilie O’Connor, ADR Editor

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television / High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions

Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Todd Toon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kathryn Madsen, ADR Editor

Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor

Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor

Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor

Bryant J. Fuhrmann, Music Editor

Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor

Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist

Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor

Harry Cohen, Sound Designer

Jordan Wilby, Sound Effects Editor

Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor

Antony Zeller, Foley Editor

A.J. Shapiro, Foley Editor

Sally Boldt, Music Editor

Zane Bruce, Foley Artist

Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or

Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11 • CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON

Eric Milano, Sound Design

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+ • Pulse Films Martyn Zub, Supervising Sound Editor

Paul Aulicino, Sound Effects Editor

Pernell Salinas, Sound Editor

Cheer • Daytona • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar

Logan Byers, Sound Supervisor

Kaleb Klinger, Dialogue Editor

Sean Gray, Sound Effects Editor

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX • A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with Amblin Television and

Warner Music Entertainment

Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor

McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and UnrePaalgiseti4c9Ideas in association with Fun Meter

McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter

Ben Freer, Sound Designer

Jordan Meltzer, Sound Designer

Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Music Editor

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix • A Goode Films Production in association with

Library Films and Article 19 Films

Ian Cymore, Sound Supervisor

Rachel Wardell, Sound Editor

Steve Griffen, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Bagman • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Mathew Price, CAS, Production Sound Mixer

Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer

George A. Lara, Foley Mixer

David Boulton, ADR Mixer

Ozark • All In • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Felipe ‘Flip” Borrero, CAS, Production Mixer

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Phil McGowan, CAS, Scoring Mixer

Star Trek: Picard • Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2 • CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout

and Roddenberry Entertainment

Peter J. Devlin, CAS, Production Mixer

Todd M. Grace, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Edward C. Carr III, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt • Netflix • Netflix Michael Rayle, Production Mixer

Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer William Files, Re-Recording Mixer

Craig Henighan, Re-Recording Mixer

Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.

Television

Geoffrey Patterson, Production Mixer

Keith Rogers, Re-Recording Mixer

Benjamin L. Cook, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie

American Horror Story: 1984 • Camp Redwood • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Alex Altman, Production Mixer

Joe Earle, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Doug Andham, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer

Devs • Episode 3 • FX Networks • FX Productions

Lisa Piñero, CAS, Production Mixer

Mitch Low, Production Mixer

Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer

Glen Gathard, Foley Mixer

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie • Netflix • Sony Pictures TelevPisaiogne /50High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television / High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions

Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Stacy Michaels, Foley Mixer

Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood • Netflix • Netflix

John Bauman, CAS, Production Mixer

Joe Earle, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Doug Andham, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Bob Lacivita, CAS, ADR Mixer

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Douglas Axtell, Production Mixer

Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And

Animation

The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawn Holden, Production Mixer

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Modern Family • Finale Part 1 • ABC • Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century

Fox Television

Stephen Tibbo, CAS, Production Mixer

Srdjan Popovic, Production Mixer

Brian R. Harman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Peter Bawiec, Re-Recording Mixer

Dean Okrand, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

The Ranch • Fadeaway • Netflix • Netflix

Laura L. King, CAS, Production Mixer

Bob La Masney, Re-Recording Mixer

Kathy Oldham, Re-Recording Mixer

Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Bryan Day, Production Mixer

Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer

Space Force • SAVE EPSILON 6! • Netflix • Netflix

Ben Pat rick, Production Mixer

John W. Cook ll, Re-Recording Mixer

Bill Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jessie Reyez • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Tim Lester, Production Mixer

Pat rick Weaver, Front of House Mixer

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer

Connor Moore, Re-Recording Mixer

62nd Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC Page 51

62nd Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

Mikael Stewart, Production Mixer

John Harris, Braodcast Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer

Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer

Thomas Pesa, Stage Foldback Mixer

Michael Parker, Stage Foldback Mixer

Eric Johnston, Playback Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, CAS, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer

Bob LaMasney, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Josh Morton, Post Audio Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Video Packages Mixer

Paul Sandweiss, Video Packages Mixer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack

Productions and Avalon Television

Steven Watson, A1 Production Mixer

Charlie Jones, Supervising Music/Production Mixer

John Kilgore, Music / Recording Mixer

Steve Lettie, Front of House PA Mixer

Paul Special, Music Mixer

Tony Rollins, Monitor Mixer

Dave Swanson, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

Jayson Dyer Sainsbury, Pro Tools Music Mixer

The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer

Tommy Vicari, Orchest ra Music Mixer

Biff Dawes, Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio

Pat rick Baltzell, House P.A. Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio

John Perez, VO Mixer

Marc Repp, Music Mix Engineer

Thomas Pesa, Orchest ra Monitor Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or

Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11 • CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON

Eric Milano, Re-Recording Mixer

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+ • Pulse Films William Tzouris, Production Mixer

Jacob Feinberg, Production Mixer

Martyn Zub, Re-Recording Mixer

Cheer • Daytona • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar

Ryan David Adams, Re-Recording Mixer

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX • A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with Amblin Television and

Warner Music Entertainment

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer

Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer

Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer

Ryan Brady, Production Mixer

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer

Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer

Page 52

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • The Noble Thing To Do • Netflix • A Goode Films Production in association with

Library Films and Article 19 Films

Jose Araujo, Production Mixer

Royce Sharp, Production Mixer

Jack Neu, Production Mixer

Ian Cymore, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Lost In Space • Ninety-Seven • Netflix • Legendary Television

Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor

Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer

Marion Spates, Visual Effects Supervisor

Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor

Andrew Walker, Visual Effects Supervisor

Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor

Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor

Blaine Lougheed, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor

Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator

The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, VFX Supervisor

Jason Porter, VFX Supervisor

Abbigail Keller, VFX Producer

Hayden Jones, VFX Supervisor

Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor

Roy Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor

John Rosengrant, Supervisor

Enrico Damm, Environment Supervisor

Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt • Netflix • Netflix

Paul Graff, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor

Gayle Busby, Visual Effects Producer

Tom Ford, Visual Effects Producer

Michael Maher Jr., Senior Concept Illust rator

Martin Pelletier, Visual Effects Supervisor

Berter Orpak, Visual Effects Supervisor

Yvon Jardel, Animation Supervisor

Nathan Arbuckle, Lead FX

Caius Man, Special Effects Coordinator

Watchmen • See How They Fly • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Erik Henry, VFX Supervisor

Matt Robken, VFX Producer

Ashley J. Ward, VFX Production

David Fletcher, SPFX Coordinator

Mathieu Raynault, VFX Supervisor (Raynault FX)

Bobo Skipper, VFX Supervisor (ILP – Important Looking Pirates)

Ahmed Gharraph, VFX Supervisor (Framestore London)

Emanuel Fuchs, VFX Supervisor (Mackevision)

Francois Lambert, VFX Supervisor (Hybride)

Westworld • Crisis Theory • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.

Television

Jay Worth, VFX Supervisor

Martin Hernblad, VFX Supervisor

Jeremy Fernsler, VFX Supervisor

Nhat Phong Tran, VFX Supervisor

Joe Wehmeyer, On Set VFX Supervisor

Bruce Branit, On Set VFX Supervisor

Octevia Robertson, VFX Coordinator

Jacqueline VandenBussche, VFX Production Manager

Sebastiano D’Aprile, In-House VFX Supervisor

Page 53

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

Devs • Episode 8 • FX Networks • FX Productions

Andrew Whitehurst, VFX Supervisor

Sarah Tulloch, VFX Producer

Anne Akande, VFX Producer [DNEG]

Sam Townend, VFX Co-Producer

Giacomo Mineo, On-Set VFX Supervisor [DNEG]

Tom Hales, CG Supervisor [DNEG]

George Kyparissous, FX Supervisor [DNEG]

Stafford Lawrence, Animation Supervisor [DNEG]

Jon Uriate, Lead Compositor [DNEG]

The Handmaid’s Tale • Household • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Stephen Lebed, VFX Producer

Brendan Taylor, VFX Supervisor

Leo Bovell, VFX Supervisor

Rob Greb, Compositing Supervisor

Gwen Zhang, Senior Compositor

Marlis Coto, Compositor

Stephen Wagner, Lead FX Artist

Josh Clark, CG Supervisor

James Minett, CG Lead Artist

Tales From The Loop • Loop • Prime Video • Fox21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios

Andrea Knoll, Visual Effects Producer

Ashley Bernes, Visual Effects Supervisor

Eduardo Anton, Compositing Supervisor

Julien Hery, Visual Effects Supervisor, Rodeo FX

Laurent Pancaccini, CG Supervisor, Rodeo FX

Andrew Kowbell, Lead Compositor, Rodeo FX

Alan Scott, Special Effects Supervisor, Legacy Effects

David Piombino, Compositing Supervisor, Moving Picture Company

Rajesh Kaushik, Lead Compositor, Moving Picture Company

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan • Strongman • Prime Video • Paramount Television and Amazon Studios

Erik Henry, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor

Juliette Yager, Visual Effects Producer

Peter Crossman, On-set Visual Effects Supervisor

Pau Costa, Special Effects Supervisor

Paige Prokop, Visual Effects Coordinator

Deak Ferrand, Visual Effects Art Director, Rodeo FX

Francois Lambert, Visual Effects Supervisor, Hybride Inc.

Jesper Kjolsrud, Visual Effects Supervisor, Goodbye Kansas

Richard Vosper-Carey, 3D Artist

Vikings • The Best Laid Plans • HISTORY • An Octagon and Take 5 production in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Dominic Remane, Visual Effects Supervisor

Bill Halliday, Visual Effects Producer

Becca Donohue, Visual Effects Producer

Leann Harvey, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor

Tom Morrison, CG Supervisor

Ovidiu Cinazan, Lead Compositor

Jim Maxwell, Lead Matte Painter

Ezra Wadell, Lead Massive Crowd Artist

Warren Lawtey, FX Lead

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Ballers • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Seven Bucks Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Closest to

the Hole Productions

Jeff Barnett, Stunt Coordinator

Brooklyn Nine-Nine • NBC • Universal Television in association wPiathgeFr5e4mulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts

Brooklyn Nine-Nine • NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts

Entertainment

Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator

Henry Danger • Nickelodeon • Rocart, Inc.

Vince Deadrick Jr., Stunt Coordinator

Shameless • Showtime • Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions

Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator

Space Force • Netflix • Netflix

Erik Solky, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

The Blacklist • NBC • Davis Entertainment and Universal Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator

The Rookie • ABC • ABC Studios

David Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator

S.W.A.T. • CBS • Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios

Charlie Brewer, Stunt Coordinator

Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator

Stranger Things • Netflix • Netflix

Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm • The Spite Store • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Jon Purdy, Camera

Pat rik Thelander, Camera

Parker Tolifson, Camera

Ric Griffith, Steadicam Operator

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn – Jon Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, And Music From David

Byrne • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot

Ervin D. Hurd Jr., Technical Director

Guy Jones, Senior Video Cont rol

Parker Bartlett, Camera

Greg Grouwinkel, Camera

Garrett Hurt, Camera

Kris Wilson, Camera

Mark Gonzales, Camera

Nick Gomez, Camera

Bernd Reinhardt, Camera

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Steve Garrett, Camera

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO • HBOPEangteer5t5ainment in association with Sixteen String Jack

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack

Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director

Augie Yuson, Video Cont rol

Dante Pagano, Camera

John Harrison, Camera

Rob Bolton, Camera (Jib)

Tim Quigley, Camera

Phil Salanto, Camera

Rich Freedman, Camera (Jib)

Joe Debonis, Camera (Steadi)

Michael Hauer, Steadi Cam

Lucan Owen, B Cam

Scotty Buckler, C Cam

Russell Swanson, Camera

Saturday Night Live • Host: Woody Harrelson • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway

Video

Steven Cimino, Technical Director

Frank Grisanti, Video Cont rol

Ted Natoli, Video Cont rol

John Pinto, Camera

Paul Cangialosi, Camera

Len Wechsler, Camera

Dave Driscoll, Camera

Eric A. Eisenstein, Camera

Dante Pagano, Camera

The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Allan Wells, Technical Director

Terrance Ho, Senior Video Cont rol

Diane Biederbeck, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Mano Bonilla III, Camera – SteadiCam

Robert Burnette, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Guido Frenzel, Camera

Alex Hernandez, Camera – Jib

Cory Hunter, Camera

Marc Hunter, Camera – Techno Crane

Scott Hylton, Camera

Kathrine Iacofano, Camera

Scott Kaye, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera – Techno Jib

Jofre Rosero, Camera – Handheld

Steve Simmons, Camera – SteadiCam

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

2019 American Music Awards • ABC • dick clark productions, LLPCage 56

2019 American Music Awards • ABC • dick clark productions, LLC

Eric Becker, Technical Director

John Pritchett, Screens Technical Director

Guy Jones, Video Cont rol

Wes Steinberg, Video Cont rol

Joe Bohman, Camera

Ralph Bolton, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Garrett Hurt, Camera

Brian Lataille, Camera

David Levisohn, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Rob Pittman, Camera

Dave Plakos, Camera

Rob Vuona, Camera

John Pry, Camera

Dan Webb, Camera

Steve Thiel, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Jon Pretnar, Technical Director

Ruben Avendano, Camera

Daniel Balton, Camera

Mano Bonilla, Camera

Eli Clarke, Camera

Helene Haviland, Camera

Ed Horton, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

JR Reid, Camera

Ronald N. Travisano, Camera

The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC • Done + Dusted

Iqbal Hans, Technical Director

Rod Wardell, Screens Technical Director

Emilie Scaminaci, Video Cont rol

Michael Miatico, Video Cont rol

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Nathanial Havholm, Camera

Freddy Frederick, Camera

Salvatore Livia, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Pat rick Gleason, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

David Eastwood, Camera

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III

Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Kevin Faust, Video Cont rol

Ron Hirshman, Camera

Ed Horton, Camera

Helena Jackson, Camera

Jon Purdy, Camera

Jimmy Velarde, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Greg Grouwinkel, Camera

Randy Gomez Sr., Camera

Andrew Ansnick, Camera

The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and SciPeancgees57

The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Eric Becker, Technical Director

John Pritchett, Technical Director

Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director

Terrence Ho, Video Cont rol

Mark Sanford, Video Cont rol

Guy Jones, Video Cont rol

Robert Del Russo, Camera

David Eastwood, Camera

David Carline, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Dan Webb, Camera

Shaun Harkins, Camera

Garrett Hurt, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

Freddy Fredericks, Camera

George Prince, Camera

Ralph Bolton, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Rob Balton, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Good Place • Whenever You’re Ready • NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts

Entertainment

Michael Schur, Written by

The Great • The Great • Hulu • Civic Center Media / MRC Television

Tony McNamara, Written by

Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Daniel Levy, Written by

Schitt’s Creek • The Presidential Suite • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

David West Read, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • Collaboration • FX Networks • FX Productions

Sam Johnson, Written by

Chris Marcil, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • Ghosts • FX Networks • FX Productions

Paul Simms, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • On The Run • FX Networks • FX Productions

Stefani Robinson, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul • Bad Choice Road • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Thomas Schnauz, Written by

Better Call Saul • Bagman • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Gordon Smith, Written by

The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Peter Morgan, Written by

Ozark • All In • Netflix • Media Rights Capital Page 58

Ozark • All In • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Chris Mundy, Written by

Ozark • Boss Fight • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

John Shiban, Written by

Ozark • Fire Pink • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Miki Johnson, Written by

Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and

Gary Sanchez Productions

Jesse Armst rong, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Mrs. America • Shirley • FX Networks • FX Productions

Tanya Barfield, Written by

Normal People • Episode 3 • Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC

Sally Rooney, Written by

Alice Birch, Written by

Unbelievable • Episode 1 • Netflix • CBS Television Studios

Susannah Grant, Teleplay by

Michael Chabon, Teleplay by

Ayelet Waldman, Teleplay by

Unorthodox • Part 1 • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Anna Winger, Written by

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Damon Lindelof, Written by

Cord Jefferson, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Dan Amira, Head Writer

Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer

Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer

David Angelo, Writer

Devin Delliquanti, Writer

Zach DiLanzo, Writer

Geoff Haggerty, Writer

Josh Johnson, Writer

David Kibuuka, Writer

Matt Koff, Writer

X Mayo, Writer

Christiana Mbakwe, Writer

Dan McCoy, Writer

Trevor Noah, Writer

Joseph Opio, Writer

Randall Otis, Writer

Zhubin Parang, Writer

Kat Radley, Writer

Scott Sherman, Writer

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • TBS • Jax Media with Randy anPdagPeam59’s Quality Entertainment

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • TBS • Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality Entertainment

Samantha Bee, Writer

Pat Cassels, Writer

Kristen Bartlett, Head Writer

Mike Drucker, Head Writer

Melinda Taub, Head Writer

Nicole Silverberg, Writing Supervised By

Joe Grossman, Writing Supervised By

Sean Crespo, Writer

Mathan Erhardt, Writer

Miles Kahn, Writer

Sahar Rizvi, Writer

Alison Zeidman, Writer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and

Avalon Television

John Oliver, Written by

Tim Carvell, Written by

Daniel O’Brien, Written by

Owen Parsons, Written by

Charlie Redd, Written by

Joanna Rothkopf, Written by

Ben Silva, Written by

Seena Vali, Written by

Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jermaine Affonso, Written by

Alex Baze, Written by

Karen Chee, Written by

Bryan Donaldson, Written by

Sal Gentile, Written by

Matt Goldich, Written by

Dina Gusovsky, Written by

Jenny Hagel, Written by

Allison Hord, Written by

Mike Karnell, Written by

John Lutz, Written by

Seth Meyers, Written by

Ian Morgan, Written by

Seth Reiss, Writing Supervised by

Amber Ruffin, Written by

Mike Scollins, Written by

Mike Shoemaker, Written by

Ben Warheit, Written by

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Television Studios

Ariel Dumas, Head Writer

Jay Katsir, Head Writer

Stephen Colbert, Written by

Michael Brumm, Written by

River Clegg, Written by

Aaron Cohen, Written by

Nicole Conlan, Written by

Paul Dinello, Written by

Glenn Eichler, Written by

Django Gold, Written by

Gabe Gronli, Written by

Barry Julien, Written by

Daniel Kibblesmith, Written by

Eliana Kwartler, Written by

Matt Lappin, Written by

Felipe Torres Medina, Written by

Opus Moreschi, Written by

Asher Perlman, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by

Kate Sidley, Written by

Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by

Steve Waltien, Written by

Page 60

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Dave Chappelle, Written by

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment

Hannah Gadsby, Written by

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch • Netflix • 3 Arts Entertainment

John Mulaney, Written by

Marika Sawyer, Written by

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything • Netflix • Jax Media

Patton Oswalt, Written by

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment

Seth Meyers, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+ • Pulse Films Mike Diamond, Written by

Adam Horovitz, Written by

Spike Jonze, Written by

The Cave • National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films

Alisar Hasan, Written by

Feras Fayyad, Written by

Circus Of Books • Netflix • A FutureClown Production in association with Passion Pictures and Neon Heart Productions

Rachel Mason, Written by

Kathryn Robson, Written by

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer • Closing The Net • Netflix • A RAW Production Mark Lewis, Written by

McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter

James Lee Hernandez, Written by

Brian Lazarte, Written by