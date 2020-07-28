Emmy Awards Nominations: The Complete List

The Television Academy revealed nominations Tuesday for the 72nd Emmy Awards, with Netflix dominating the field with 160 nominees led by its drama Ozark. HBO was second overall with 107 as both networks again lapped the field.
HBO’s Watchmen was the overall leader in nominations with 26, followed by Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20. Both were nominated in their respective Best Limited Series and Best Comedy categories, the latter looking for a repeat of its win in 2018.
Leslie Jones hosted the announcement event this morning, with Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany doing the honors of presenting nominations in the primetime categories. They were joined by Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.
Related Story
Fred Willard And Director Lynn Shelton Earn Posthumous Emmy Nominations For 'Modern Family' And 'Little Fires Everywhere'
The TV Academy said there were a record 767 different programs in the running for Emmys in more than 100 categories this season, with overall submissions increasing 15% over the previous competition year.
Final-round Emmy voting which begins August 21 and runs through August 31, leading into the Creative Arts ceremony which will be in some virtual form this year. Winners of this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards will be unveiled September 20 live an ABC in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Here’s the full list of nominees. Check back with Deadline throughout the day for analysis and reactions.
Here’s the full list:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead To Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Black Monday
Showtime • Sony Pictures Television, Point Grey Pictures, Shark vs. Bear, After Alaska
Don Cheadle as Mo Monroe
black-ish
ABC • ABC Studios
Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson Sr.
The Good Place
NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Ted Danson as Michael
The Kominsky Method
Netflix • A Warner Bros. Television Production Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky
Ramy
Hulu • A24 Television
Ramy Youssef as Ramy
Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
The Morning Show
Apple TV+ • Media Res
Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler
Ozark
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde
Pose
FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Billy Porter as Pray Tell
Succession
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Brian Cox as Logan Roy
Succession
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy
This Is Us
NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Bad Education
HBO • HBO Films in association with Automatik, Sight Unseen and Slater Hall Productions
Hugh Jackman as Frank Tassone
Hollywood
Netflix • Netflix
Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman
I Know This Much Is True
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Willi Hill Productions and FilmNation Entertainment
Mark Ruffalo as Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey
Normal People
Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC
Paul Mescal as Connell
Watchmen
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt / Ozymandias
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
black-ish
ABC • ABC Studios
Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson
Dead To Me
Netflix • CBS Television Studios
Christina Applegate as Jen Harding
Dead To Me
Netflix • CBS Television Studios
Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale
Insecure
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Issa Rae as Issa
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II
Euphoria
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions
Zendaya as Rue
Killing Eve
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Jodie Comer as Villanelle
Killing Eve
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Sandra Oh as Eve Polast ri
The Morning Show
Apple TV+ • Media Res
Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy
Ozark
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Little Fires Everywhere
Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine
Kerry Washington as Mia Warren
Mrs. America
FX Networks • FX Productions
Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly
Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker
Netflix • SpringHill Entertainment and Wonder Street in association with Warner Bros. Television
Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker
Unorthodox
Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Shira Haas as Esther Shapiro
Watchmen
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Dros. Television & DC Comics
Regina King as Angela Abar / Sister Night
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment
Andre Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt
The Good Place
NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye
The Kominsky Method
Netflix • A Warner Bros. Television Production
Alan Arkin as Norman Newlander
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Sterling K. Brown as Reggie
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman
Ramy
Hulu • A24 Television Mahershala Ali as Sheikh Malik
Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kenan Thompson as Various Characters
Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Daniel Levy as David Rose
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Better Call Saul
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence
The Morning Show
Apple TV+ • Media Res
Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
The Morning Show
Apple TV+ • Media Res
Mark Duplass as Charles ‘Chip’ Black
Succession
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch
Succession
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
Succession
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans
Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Jeffrey Wright as Bernard
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Hollywood
Netflix • Netflix
Dylan McDermott as Ernie
Hollywood
Netflix • Netflix
Jim Parsons as Henry Willson
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Netflix • Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger, Inc. and Bevel Gears
Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon
Watchmen
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar / Dr. Manhattan
Watchmen
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Jovan Adepo as Officer Will Reeves / Hooded Justice
Watchmen
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Louis Gossett Jr. as William Reeves
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
GLOW
Netflix • Tilted Productions
Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan
The Good Place
NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
D’Arcy Carden as Janet
Insecure
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Yvonne Orji as Molly
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman
Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kate McKinnon as Various Characters
Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Cecily Strong as Various Characters
Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Big Little Lies
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions
Laura Dern as Renata Klein
Big Little Lies
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions
Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Samira Wiley as Moira
Killing Eve
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens
Ozark
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore
Succession
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy
Westworld
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Thandie Newton as Maeve
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Hollywood
Netflix • Netflix
Holland Taylor as Miss Kincaid
Mrs. America
FX Networks • FX Productions
Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm
Mrs. America
FX Networks • FX Productions
Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug
Mrs. America
FX Networks • FX Productions
Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan
Unbelievable
Netflix • CBS Television Studios
Toni Collette as Detective Grace Rasmussen
Watchmen
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Big Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm
Netflix • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress
Central Park • Episode One
Apple TV+ • 20th Century Fox Television
Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen
Crank Yankers • Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin
Comedy Central • Kimmelot, ITV, Central Productions, LLC
Wanda Sykes as Gladys
The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Taika Waititi as IG-11
The Simpsons • Better Off Ned
Fox • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd
The Simpsons • Frinkcoin
Fox • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth • Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!
Netflix • Netflix
Bob’s Burgers • Pig Trouble In Little Tina
Fox • 20th Century Fox Television
BoJack Horseman • The View From Halfway Down
Netflix • Tornante Productions, LLC
Rick And Morty • The Vat Of Acid Episode
Adult Swim • Rick and Morty, LLC
The Simpsons • Thanksgiving Of Horror
Fox • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?
Disney+ • Pixar Animation Studios
Robot Chicken • Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special
Adult Swim • Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Steven Universe Future • Fragments
Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
Big Little Lies • What Have They Done? • The Bad Mother • I Want To Know
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions
John Paino, Production Designer
Austin Gorg, Art Director
Amy Wells, Set Decorator
The Handmaid’s Tale • Household
Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator
Killing Eve • Are You From Pinner?
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Laurence Dorman, Production Designer
Beckie Harvey, Art Director
Casey Williams, Set Decorator
The Morning Show • In The Dark Night Of The Soul It’s Always 3:30 In The Morning
Apple TV+ • Media Res
John Paino, Production Designer
James F. Truesdale, Art Director
Amy Wells, Set Decorator
Ozark • Wartime
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
David Bomba, Production Designer
Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director
Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator
Succession • This Is Not for Tears
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer
Carmen Cardenas, Art Director
George DeTitta, Set Decorator
Ana Buljan, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Crown • Aberfan
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television Martin Childs, Production Designer
Mark Raggett, Art Director
Alison Harvey, Set Decorator
Hollywood • Netflix • Netflix Matthew Flood Ferguson, Production Designer
Mark Robert Taylor, Art Director
Melissa Licht, Set Decorator
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo…
Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer
Neil Prince, Art Director
Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
Watchmen • An Almost Religious Awe
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Kristian Milsted, Production Designer
Jay Pelissier, Art Director
Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator
Westworld • Parce Domine
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Howard Cummings, Production Designer
Jon Carlos, Art Director
Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
GLOW • Up, Up, Up
Netflix • Tilted Productions
Todd Fjeldsted, Production Designer
Valerie Green, Art Director
Cynthia Slagter, Set Decorator
The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer
Jeff Wisniewski, Art Director
Amanda Serino, Set Decorator
Space Force • THE LAUNCH
Netflix • Netflix
Susie Mancini, Production Designer
Gary Warshaw, Art Director
Rachael Ferrara, Set Decorator
What We Do In The Shadows • Resurrection • Collaboration • Witches
FX Networks • FX Productions
Kate Bunch, Production Designer
Aleks Cameron, Art Director
Shayne Fox, Set Decorator
Will & Grace • We Love Lucy
NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P
Glenda Rovello, Production Designer
Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director
Peter Gurski, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris • Outdoor Entertaining • Travel
truTV • A truTV production in association with A24
Jason Singleton, Production Designer
Katy Porter, Set Decorator
Naomi Munro, Art Director
Drunk History • Bad Blood
Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC
Monica Sotto, Production Designer
Rae Deslich, Set Decorator
Linette McCown, Set Decorator
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Eric Morrell, Production Designer
Amanda Carzoli, Art Director
Queer Eye • We’re In Japan!: The Ideal Woman
Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Thomas Rouse, Production Designer
Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • Host: John Mulaney
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
NBC • dick clark productions, LLC in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer
Angel Herrera, Art Director
62nd Grammy Awards
CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director
Gloria Lamb, Art Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
The Little Mermaid Live!
ABC • Done + Dusted
Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”
ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
Bernard Vyzga, Production Designer
Richard Rohrer, Art Director
Ron Olsen, Set Decorator
The Oscars
ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Jason Sherwood, Production Designer
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
HBO • HBO Entertainment
Allison Jones, Casting by
Ben Harris, Casting by
Dead To Me
Netflix • CBS Television Studios
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Insecure
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Matthew Maisto, Casting by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Cindy Tolan, Casting by
Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Lisa Parasyn, CSA, Casting by
Jon Comerford, CSA, Casting by
What We Do In The Shadows
FX Networks • FX Productions
Gayle Keller, Casting by
Jenny Lewis, CSA, Canadian Casting By
Sara Kay, CSA, Canadian Casting By
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Big Little Lies
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions
David Rubin, Casting by
The Crown
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Nina Gold, Casting by
Robert Sterne, Casting by
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by
Robin D. Cook, CSA, Canadian Casting by
Killing Eve
BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Gilly Poole, Casting by
Suzanne Crowley, Casting by
Ozark
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by
Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting
Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Succession
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Mrs. America
FX Networks • FX Productions
Carmen Cuba, CSA, Casting by
Robin Cook, Location Casting
Normal People
Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC Louise Kiely, Casting by
Unbelievable
Netflix • CBS Television Studios
Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by
Jodi Angst reich, CSA, Casting by
Kate Caldwell, CSA, Casting by
Melissa Kostenbauder, CSA, Casting by
Unorthodox
Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Esther Kling, Casting by
Vicki Thomson, Location Casting
Maria Rölcke, Location Casting
Cornelia Mareth, Location Casting
Watchmen
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Born This Way
A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions
Sasha Alpert, Casting by
Megan Sleeper, Casting by
Caitlyn Audet, Casting by
Love Is Blind
Netflix • Kinetic Content
Donna Driscoll, Casting by
Kelly Zack Castillo, Casting by
Megan Feldman, Casting by
Queer Eye
Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Danielle Gervais, Casting by
Beyhan Oguz, Casting by
Pamela Vallarelli, Casting by
Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting
Hana Sakata, Location Casting
RuPaul’s Drag Race
VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Goloka Bolte, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, Casting by
The Voice
NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Michelle McNulty, CSA, Supervising Casting Producer
Holly Dale, Senior Casting Producer
Courtney Burns, Casting Producer
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
The Oscars • Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence) • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Jemel McWilliams, Choreographer
Savage X Fenty Show • Routines: Statues, Benches, Window • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: I’ll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema • FOX • dick clark
productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment
Al Blackstone, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Enough Is Enough, Sign Of The Times • FOX • dick clark productions, LLC and 19
Entertainment
Travis Wall, Choreographer
World Of Dance • Routines: Dos Jueyes, El Ray Timbal • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with
Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
Jefferson Benjumea, Choreographer
Adrianita Avila, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
Bob Hearts Abishola • Ice Cream For Breakfast • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros.
Television
Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Photography
Family Reunion • Remember Black Elvis? • Netflix • Netflix
John Simmons, ASC, Director of Photography
The Ranch • It Ain’t My Falt • Netflix • Netflix
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Will & Grace • Accidentally On Porpoise • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The End Of The F***ing World • Episode 2 • Netflix • Clerkenwell Films / Dominic Buchanan Productions
Benedict Spence, Director of Photography
Homecoming • Giant • Prime Video • Universal Cable Productions, LLC, Amazon Studios
Jas Shelton, ASC, Director of Photography
Page 6
Insecure • Lowkey Happy • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts
Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Kira Kelly, Director of Photography
Insecure • Lowkey Lost • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts
Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography
The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography
Baz Idoine, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video • Amazon Studios M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
Mindhunter • Episode 6 • Netflix • Netflix
Erik Messerschmidt, Director of Photography
Ozark • Boss Fight • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Photography
Ozark • Civil Union • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography
Tales From The Loop • Loop • Prime Video • Fox21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios
Jeff Cronenweth, ASC, Director of Photography
Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.
Television
Paul Cameron, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie
Defending Jacob • After • Apple TV+ • Anonymous Content / Paramount Television Studios
Jonathan Freeman, Director of Photography
Devs • Episode 7 • FX Networks • FX Productions
Rob Hardy, BSC, Director of Photography
The Plot Against America • Part 1 • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blown Deadline Productions, Annapurna
Television, RK Films Martin Ahlgren, Director of Photography
Watchmen • Little Fear Of Lightning • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Xavier Grobet, ASC, AMC, Director of Photography
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
American Factory • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media
Erick Stoll, Cinematography by
Aubrey Keith, Cinematography by
Apollo 11 • CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Buzz Aldrin, Cinematography by
Michael Collins, Cinematography by
Becoming • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions
Nadia Hallgren, Cinematography by
The Cave • National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography by
Ammar Suleiman, Cinematography by
Mohammed Eyad, Cinematography by
Sea Of Shadows • National Geographic • Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures and
The Wild Lens Collective
Richard Ladkani, Director of Photography
Serengeti • Rebirth • Discovery Channel • XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions
Richard Jones, Director of Photography
Michael W. Richards, Director of Photography
Warren Samuels, Director of Photography
Matthew Goodman, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
Cheer • Hit Zero • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar Melissa Langer, Director of Photography
Erynn Pat rick, Director of Photography
Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic • BBC Studios Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography
Danny Day, Director of Photography
Dwayne Fowler, Director of Photography
Queer Eye • We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Garrett Rose, Director of Photography
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography
Jon Schneider, Camera Operator
Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera Operator
Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Operator
Gregory Montes, Camera Operator
Brett Smith, Camera Operator
David McCoul, Camera Operator
Justin Umphenour, Camera Operator
Survivor • CBS • MGM Television Page 8
Survivor • CBS • MGM Television
Peter Wery, Director of Photography
Scott Duncan, Director of Photography
Russ Fill, Director of Photography
Tim Barker, Camera
Marc Bennett, Camera
James Boon, Camera
Paulo Castillo, Camera
Rodney Chauvin, Camera
Luke Cormack, Camera
Lee Doig, Camera
Ben Gamble, Camera
Kevin B. Garrison, Camera
Nixon George, Camera
Rick Higgs, Camera
Derek Hoffmann, Camera
Matthias Hoffmann, Camera
Toby Hogan, Camera
Derek Holt, Camera
Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera
Ian Miller, Camera
Nico Nyoni, Camera
Ryan O’Donnell, Camera
Jeff Phillips, Camera
Louis Powell, Camera
Thomas Pretorius, Camera
Erick Sarmiento, Camera
Dirk Steyn, Camera
John Tattersall, Camera
Paulo Velozo, Camera
David Alan Arnold, Director of Ariel Photography
Christopher Barker, Ariel Camera Operator
Granger Scholtz, Ariel Camera Operator
Nicholas Van Der Westhuizen, Ariel Camera Operator
Outstanding Commercial
Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise
SMUGGLER, Production Company
BBDO New York, Ad Agency
Before Alexa – Amazon
Somesuch x Revolver/Will O’Rourke, Production Company
Droga5 London, Ad Agency
Bounce – Apple AirPods
Pulse Films, Production Company
TBWA Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)
O Positive, Production Company
Highdive Advertising, Ad Agency
The Look – P&G
Stink Films, Production Company
Saturday Morning, Ad Agency
Outstanding Period Costumes
The Crown • Cri De Coeur • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Amy Roberts, Costume Designer
Sidonie Roberts, Assistant Costume Designer
Sarah Moore, Costume Supervisor
Page 9
Hollywood • A Hollywood Ending • Netflix • Netflix
Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
Sarah Evelyn, Costume Designer
Tiger Curran, Assistant Costume Designer
Suzy Freeman, Costume Supervisor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer
Marina Reti, Assistant Costume Designer
Sheila Grover, Costume Supervisor
Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor
Mrs. America • Shirley • FX Networks • FX Productions
Bina Daigeler, Costume Designer
Erin Byrne, Assistant Costume Designer
Bettina Seifert, Costume Supervisor
Erika Larner, Costume Supervisor
Mila Hermanovski, Assistant Costume Designer
Eileen Kennedy, Assistant Costume Designer
Pose • Acting Up • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer
Nicky Smith, Assistant Costume Designer
Alexa DeFazio, Assistant Costume Designer
Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Carnival Row • Aisling • Prime Video • Legendary Pictures TV and Amazon Studios
Joanna Eatwell, Costume Designer
Clare Vyse, Assistant Costume Designer
Jennifer Lander, Costume Supervisor
The Handmaid’s Tale • Household • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Natalie Bronfman, Costume Designer
Helena Davis Perry, Costume Supervisor
Christina Cattle, Assistant Costume Designer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 3: The Sin • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Joseph Porro, Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Gigi Melton, Assistant Costume Designer
Lauren Silvest ri, Assistant Costume Designer
Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Sharen Davis, Costume Designer
Valerie Zielonka, Costume Supervisor
Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.
Television
Shay Cunliffe, Costume Designer
Dan Bronson, Costume Supervisor
Amanda Riley, Assistant Costume Designer
Jo Kissack Folsom, Associate Costume Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
black-ish • Hair Day • ABC • ABC Studios Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer
Euphoria • The Next Episode • HBO • HBO Entertainment in assoPcaigateio1n0 with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb,
Euphoria • The Next Episode • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions
Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer
Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor
Katina Danabassis, Assistant Costume Designer
Grace And Frankie • The Tank • Netflix • Skydance Productions
Allyson B. Fanger, Costume Designer
Kristine Haag, Assistant Costume Designer
Lori DeLapp, Costume Supervisor
Killing Eve • Are You From Pinner? • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Sam Perry, Costume Designer
Katie Broome, Costume Supervisor
Justin Selway, Assistant Costume Designer
The Politician • Pilot • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production
Lou Eyrich, Supervising Costume Designer
Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer
Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Designer
Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor
Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Debra Hanson, Costume Designer
Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer
Unorthodox • Part 2 • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Justine Seymour, Costume Designer
Simone Kreska, Costume Supervisor
Barbara Schramm, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
Dancing With The Stars • Halloween Night • ABC • BBC Studios
Daniela Gschwendtner, Costume Designer
Steven Lee, Costume Designer
Howard Sussman, Costume Supervisor
Polina Roytman, Assistant Costume Designer
Karina Torrico, Assistant Costume Designer
Drunk History • Fame • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC
Christina Mongini, Costume Designer
Annalisa Adams, Assistant Costume Designer
Cassandra Connor, Costume Supervisor
The Masked Singer • The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment Studios Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer
Candice Rainwater, Assistant Costume Designer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch / Costumes: RuPaul’s Costumes • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Zaldy Goco, RuPaul’s Gowns by
Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Tom Broecker, Costume Designer
Eric Justian, Costume Designer
Cristina Natividad, Assistant Costume Designer
Ashley Dudek, Assistant Costume Designer
Karena Sanchez, Assistant Costume Designer
Dale Richards, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
The Great • The Great (Pilot) • Hulu • Civic Center Media / MRC Television Matt Shakman, Directed by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Marvelous Radio • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Daniel Palladino, Directed by
Modern Family • Finale Part 2 • ABC • Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century
Fox Television
Gail Mancuso, Directed by
Ramy • Miakhalifa.mov • Hulu • A24 Television
Ramy Youssef, Directed by
Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Andrew Cividino, Directed by
Daniel Levy, Directed by
Will & Grace • We Love Lucy • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and
a P
James Burrows, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Benjamin Caron, Directed by
The Crown • Cri de Coeur • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Jessica Hobbs, Directed by
Homeland • Prisoners Of War • Showtime • Fox21 Television Studios, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet
Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by
The Morning Show • The Interview • Apple TV+ • Media Res Mimi Leder, Directed by
Ozark • Fire Pink • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Alik Sakharov, Directed by
Ozark • Su Casa Es Mi Casa • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Ben Semanoff, Directed by
Succession • Hunting • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary
Sanchez Productions
Andrij Parekh, Directed by
Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and
Gary Sanchez Productions Mark Mylod, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine
Lynn Shelton, Directed by
Normal People • Episode 5 • Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC
Lenny Abrahamson, Directed by
Unorthodox • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Maria Schrader, Directed by
Page 12
Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Nicole Kassell, Directed by
Watchmen • Little Fear Of Lightning • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Steph Green, Directed by
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Stephen Williams, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Born At Night, But Not Last Night • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with JAX Media, 3
Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Dime Davis, Directed by
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus • Comedy Central • Central
Productions, LLC
David Paul Meyer, Directed by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack
Productions and Avalon Television
Paul Pennolino, Directed by
Christopher Werner, Directed by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff • CBS • CBS Television Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready • Flame Monroe • Netflix • Push It Productions
Linda Mendoza, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Stan Lathan, Directed by
62nd Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Louis J. Horvitz, Directed by
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III
Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
Pamela Fryman, Directed by
Andy Fisher, Directed by
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX • NFL Network
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
73rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Glenn Weiss, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
American Factory • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media
Steven Bognar, Directed by
Julia Reichert, Directed by
Apollo 11 • CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON Page 13
Apollo 11 • CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Todd Douglas Miller, Directed by
Becoming • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions
Nadia Hallgren, Directed by
The Cave • National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films
Feras Fayyad, Directed by
The Last Dance • Episode 7 • ESPN • A Mandalay Sports Media Production in association with NBA Entertainment, ESPN
Films, Netflix
Jason Hehir, Directed by
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix • A Goode Films Production in association with
Library Films and Article 19 Films
Eric Goode, Directed by
Rebecca Chaiklin, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Cheer • Daytona • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Greg Whiteley, Directed by
LEGO Masters • Mega City Block • FOX • Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, Plan B
Rich Kim, Directed by
Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Hisham Abed, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Nick Murray, Directed by
Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard • Bravo • Magical Elves
Ariel Boles, Director
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew S. Eisen, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 4: Sanctuary • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Editor
Dylan Firshein, Additional Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jeff Seibenick, Editor
Ozark • Fire Pink • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Vikash Patel, Editor
Ozark • Wartime • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Cindy Mollo, ACE, Editor
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt • Netflix • Netflix
Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor
Katheryn Naranjo, Editor
Succession • DC • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor
Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO • HBO Entertainment Pinaagses1o4ciation with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and
Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and
Gary Sanchez Productions
Bill Henry, Editor
Venya Bruk, Additional Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm • Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Steve Rasch, ACE, Editor
Insecure • Lowkey Trying • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts
Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Nena Erb, ACE, Editor
Lynarion Hubbard, Additional Editor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor
Tim St reeto, ACE, Editor
Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Trevor Ambrose, Editor
Schitt’s Creek • Start Spreading The News • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Paul Winestock, CCE, Editor
What We Do In The Shadows • Resurrection • FX Networks • FX Productions
Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor
Dane McMaster, Editor
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Conners • Slappy Holidays • ABC • Werner Entertainment / Jax Media / Mohawk Productions / sara + tom
Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor
One Day At A Time • Boundaries • Pop TV • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Glo Nation, Snowpants Productions
Cheryl Campsmith, ACE, Editor
Will & Grace • We Love Lucy • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and
a P
Peter Beyt, ACE, Editor
Will & Grace • What A Dump • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and
a P
Joseph Fulton, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television / High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions
Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor
Mrs. America • Phyllis • FX Networks • FX Productions
Robert Komatsu, ACE, Editor
Watchmen • A God Walks In To Abar • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Henk Van Eeghen, ACE, Editor
Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
David Eisenberg, Editor
Page 15
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Anna Hauger, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Trump’s Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor’s Audience Tribute Song • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Mike Choi, Editor
Tom Favilla, Editor
Nikolai Johnson, Editor
Mark Paone, Editor
Erin Shannon, Editor
Catherine Trasborg, Editor
Einar Westerlund, Editor
Robert York, Editor
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Jeff U’Ren, Editor
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor • PBS • WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Done + Dusted
Brad Gilson, Editor
Chester G. Contaoi, Editor
Jon Alloway, Editor
Pi Ware, Package Editor
Brian Forbes, Package Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Eat Shit Bob! (segment) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen
String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Ryan Barger, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2 (segment) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in
association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Anthony Miale, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
American Factory • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media
Lindsay Utz, Editor
Apollo 11 • CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Todd Douglas Miller, Editor
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+ • Pulse Films
Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Editor
Zoe Schack, Editor
The Last Dance • Episode 1 • ESPN • A Mandalay Sports Media Production in association with NBA Entertainment, ESPN
Films, Netflix
Chad Beck, ACE, Editor
Devin Concannon, Editor
Abhay Sofsky, Editor
Ben Sozanski, ACE, Editor
McMillion$ • Episode 3 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter
Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Supervising Editor
Lane Farnham, Supervising Editor
James Lee Hernandez, Editor
Brian Lazarte, Editor
Scott Hanson, Editor
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality •PNaegtefl1ix6 • A Goode Films Production in association with
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix • A Goode Films Production in association with
Library Films and Article 19 Films
Doug Abel, ACE, Editor
Nicholas Biagetti, Editor
Dylan Hansen-Fliedner, Editor
Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Daniel Kohler, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
LEGO Masters • Mega City Block • FOX • Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, Plan B
Samantha Diamond, Editor
Dan Hancox, Editor
Karl Kimbrough, Editor
Ian Kaufman, Editor
Kevin Benson, Editor
Josh Young, Editor
Jon Bilicki, Editor
Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Ryan Taylor, Lead Editor
Tony Zajkowski, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Michael Deis, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
Survivor • It’s Like A Survivor Economy • CBS • MGM Television Michael Greer, Supervising Editor
Chad Bertalotto, Editor
Evan Mediuch, Editor
James Ciccarello, Editor
Jacob Teixeira, Editor
Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard • Bravo • Magical Elves Matt Reynolds, Editor
David Chalfin, Editor
Mike Abitz, Additional Editor
Eric Lambert, Additional Editor
Jose Rodriguez, Additional Editor
Dan Williams, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Cheer • God Blessed Texas • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor
David Nordst rom, Supervising Editor
Kate Hackett, Editor
Daniel McDonald, Editor
Mark Morgan, Editor
Sharon Weaver, Editor
Ted Woerner, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Cold War Rivals • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor
Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor
Ralf Melville, Editor
Alexandra Moore, Editor
Page 17
Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic • BBC Studios Matt Edwards, Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Editor
Tony Diaz, Additional Editor
Matt Mercer, Additional Editor
Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor
Michael Swingler, Additional Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Ball Ball • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Kendra Pasker, Lead Editor
Yali Sharon, Editor
Kate Smith, Editor
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
black-ish • Hair Day • ABC • ABC Studios
Araxi Lindsey, Department Head Hairstylist
Robert C. Mathews lll, Additional Hairstylist
Enoch Williams, Key Hairstylist
Grace And Frankie • The Laughing Stock • Netflix • Skydance Productions
Kelly Kline, Department Head Hairstylist
Jonathan Hanousek, Key Hairstylist
Marlene Williams, Key Hairstylist
The Handmaid’s Tale • Liars • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Paul Elliot, Department Head Hairstylist
Ewa Latak-Cynk, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
The Politician • Pilot • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production
Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist
Natalie Driscoll, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Havana Prats, Hairstylist
Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Annastasia Cucullo, Key Hairstylist
Ana Sorys, Personal Hairstylist
This Is Us • Strangers: Part Two • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television Michael Peter Reitz, Department Head Hairstylist
Katherine Rees, Key Hairstylist
Germicka Barclay, Additional Hairstylist
Renia Green-Edittorio, Additional Hairstylist
Corey Hill, Additional Hairstylist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
The Crown • Cri De Coeur • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Cate Hall, Department Head Hairstylist
Louise Coles, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Sarah Nuth, Hairstylist
Suzanne David, Hairstylist
Emilie Yong, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Cat riona Johnstone, Hairstylist
Hollywood • A Hollywood Ending • Netflix • Netflix Michelle Ceglia, Department Head Hairstylist
Barry Lee Moe, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
George Guzman, Hairstylist
Michele Arvizo, Hairstylist
Maria Elena Pantoja, Hairstylist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo.P..a•gPer1im8 e Video • Amazon Studios
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist
Michael S. Ward, Key Hairstylist
Tijen Osman, Additional Hairstylist
Pose • Worth It • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist
Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist
Sabana Majeed, Hairstylist
Liliana Meyrick, Hairstylist
Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist
Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist
Jessie Mojica, Hairstylist
Charlene Belmond, Hairstylist
Star Trek: Picard • Stardust City Rag • CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and
Roddenberry Entertainment
Maxine Morris, Department Head Hairstylist
Maria Sandoval, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Wendy Southard, Key Hairstylist
Sallie Nicole Ciganovich, Additional Hairstylist
Ashleigh Childers, Hairstylist
Yesim Osman, Hairstylist
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
A Celebration Of The Music From Coco • Disney+ • Eventvision, Inc.
Jennifer Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist
Yvonne Kupka, Key Hairstylist
Kimi Messina, Additional Hairstylist
Gail Ryan, Additional Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Hairstylist
Yiotis Panayiotou, Hairstylist
Meg Massey, Hairstylist
Dancing With The Stars • Episode 2802 • ABC • BBC Studios Mary Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist
Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist
Gail Ryan, Hairstylist
Cheryl Eckert, Hairstylist
Jennifer Guerrero, Hairstylist
Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Hairstylist
Pat ricia Pineda, Hairstylist
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Anthony Wilson, Department Head Hairstylist
Barbara Cantu, Key Hairstylist
Paula Ashby, Hairstylist
Vickie Mynes, Hairstylist
Yvonne Kupka, Hairstylist
Gail Ryan, Hairstylist
Iraina Crenshaw, Hairstylist
Luke O’Connor, Hairstylist
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Curtis Foreman, Department Head Hairstylist
Ryan Randall, Hairstylist
The Voice • Top 10 • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon UnsPcarigpete1d9 & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice
The Voice • Top 10 • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Key Hairstylist
Regina Rodriguez, Hairstylist
Renee Ferruggia, Hairstylist
Darbie Wieczorek, Hairstylist
Cory Rotenberg, Hairstylist
Danilo Dixon, Personal Hairstylist
Robert Ramos, Personal Hairstylist
Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program
Big Mouth Guide To Life • Netflix • Social Life / Netflix
Social Life | Part of Jellyfish Group
Netflix
Doctor Who: The Runaway • BBC America • British Broadcasting Corporation / Passion Animation Studios
BBC
Passion Animation Studios
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
The Messy Truth VR Experience • Oculus • Magic Labs Media, EAB, RYOT
Brie Larson, Producer
Van Jones, Producer; Executive Producer
Elijah Allan-Blitz, Director; Producer; Executive Producer
Jana Carter, Executive Producer
RYOT
Rebuilding Notre Dame • Oculus • TARGO in association with Facebook Oculus
TARGO
When We Stayed Home • Oculus • TARGO in association with Facebook Oculus
TARGO
Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program
Mr. Robot • Season_4.0 ARG • USA Network • Ralph Interactive, 5th Column Games
USA Network
Ralph Interactive
5th Column Games
Roxanne Parades, Producer
Jeff McKibben, Writer
Stranger Things • Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop • Netflix • 22Squared, m ss ng p eces, Baskin Robbins m ss ng p eces
Westworld • Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad
Robot and Warner Bros. Television
HBO
Kilter Films
Bad Robot
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America’s Got Talent • Live Results Finale • NBC • FremantleMePdiaagNeo2r0th America, Inc. and Syco Entertainment
America’s Got Talent • Live Results Finale • NBC • FremantleMedia North America, Inc. and Syco Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Michael Berger, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Lighting Director
Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director
Pat rick Brazil, Lighting Director
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn – Jason Alexander, Tracy Morgan, John Krasinski, Paul Shaffer, And
Music From Kanye West • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot
Christian Hibbard, Lighting Designer
Bill Peets, Lighting Director
Kille Knobel, Lighting Director
James Worman, Lighting Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: John Mulaney • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director
Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director William McGuinness, Lighting Director
Tim Stasse, Lighting Director
Trevor Brown, Lighting Director
So You Think You Can Dance • Finale • FOX • dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Entertainment
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
Matt Firestone, Lighting Director
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer
Daniel Boland, Lighting Director
Craig Housenick, Lighting Director
Samuel Barker, Lighting Director
Johnny Bradley, Lighting Director
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
62nd Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Michael Berger, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director
Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Michael Berger, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director
Ben Green, Lighting Director
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And ShakPiraag•e F2O1X • NFL Network
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX • NFL Network
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
David Grill, Lighting Director
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
Pat rick Brazil, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
73rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director
Outstanding Main Title Design
Abstract: The Art Of Design • Netflix • A RadicalMedia Production in association with Tremolo Productions & Godfrey Dadich
Partners
Allie Fisher, Creative Director
Anthony Zazzi, Animator
Brian Oakes, Director
Carnival Row • Prime Video • Legendary Pictures TV and Amazon Studios
Lisa Bolan, Creative Director
Henry DeLeon, Art Director
Mert Kizilay, Art Director
Kaya Thomas, Designer
Yongsub Song, Animator/Compositor
Alex Silver, Animator
Godfather Of Harlem • EPIX • ABC Signature Studios Mason Nicoll, Creative Director/Editor
Peter Pak, Designer/Lead Animator/Art Director
Giovana Pham, Designer
Cisco Torres, Animator
The Morning Show • Apple TV+ • Media Res
Angus Wall, Creative Director
Hazel Baird, Creative Director
Emanuele Marani, Lead Designer
EJ Kang, Lead Animator
Peter Murphy, Animator
Erik Righetti, Animator
The Politician • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production
Heidi Berg, Creative Director
Felix Soletic, Creative Director
Carlo Sa, Lead Designer
Yongsub Song, Lead Animator
Joe Paniagua, 3D Artist
Rachel Fowler, Editor
Watchmen • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television &
DC Comics
Paul Mitchell, Creative Director
Olga Midlenko, Art Director
Maciek Sokalski, Lead Compositor
Gabe Perez, Animator
Benjamin Woodlock, Designer
Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Pat rick Clair, Creative Director
Pinar Yanadarg Delul, Creative Director
Raoul Marks, Lead Animator and Compositor
Lance Slaton, Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Big Little Lies • She Knows • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Blossom Films, Hello Sunshine, David E. Kelley
Productions and crazyrose Productions Michelle Radow, Department Head Makeup Artist
Erin Rosenmann, Key Makeup Artist
Karen Rent rop, Makeup Artist
Molly R. Stern, Personal Makeup Artist
Angela Levin, Personal Makeup Artist
Simone Almekias-Siegl, Personal Makeup Artist
Miho Suzuki, Personal Makeup Artist
Claudia Humburg, Personal Makeup Artist
Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little
Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions
Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kirsten Sage Coleman, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Tara Lang Shah, Makeup Artist
The Handmaid’s Tale • Mayday • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Burton LeBlanc, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alastair Muir, Key Makeup Artist
Ozark • In Case Of Emergency • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist
Jillian Erickson, Key Makeup Artist
Jack Lazzaro, Key Makeup Artist
The Politician • The Assassination Of Payton Hobart • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production
Autumn Butler, Department Head Makeup Artist
Caitlin Martini Emery, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Debra Schrey, Makeup Artist
Emma Burton, Makeup Artist
Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Candice Ornstein, Key Makeup Artist
Lucky Bromhead, Personal Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: 1984 • The Lady In White • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Carleigh Herbert, Department Head Makeup Artist
Abby Lyle Clawson, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Melissa “Mo” Meinhart, Makeup Artist
Lawrence Mercado, Makeup Artist
Hollywood • Outlaws • Netflix • Netflix
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist
Ana Gabriela Quiñonez, Makeup Artist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Pat ricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist
Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist
Joseph A. Campayno, Key Makeup Artist
Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist
Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist
Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist
Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist
Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist
Pose • Acting Up • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios andPFaXgPero23ductions
Pose • Acting Up • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist
Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist
Chris Milone, Makeup Artist
Deja Smith, Makeup Artist
Jessica Padilla, Makeup Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Stardust City Rag • CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and
Roddenberry Entertainment
Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Robin Beauchesne, Key Makeup Artist
David Williams, Makeup Artist
Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist
Natalie Thimm, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing With The Stars • Disney Night • ABC • BBC Studios
Zena Shteysel Green, Department Head Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Key Makeup Artist
Patti Ramsey-Bortoli, Additional Makeup Artist
Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist
Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist
Alison Gladieux, Additional Makeup Artist
Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist
Nadege Schoenfeld, Additional Makeup Artist
The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC • Done + Dusted
Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist
Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist
Julie Socash, Makeup Artist
Valerie Hunt, Makeup Artist
Tym Buacharen, Makeup Artist
Jennifer Nigh, Makeup Artist
Robin Beauchesne, Makeup Artist
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Jill Cady, Key Makeup Artist
Peter D’Oliveira, Makeup Artist
Zena Shteysel, Makeup Artist
Jennifer Aspinall, Makeup Artist
James MacKinnon, Makeup Artist
Debra Huss-Humphries, Makeup Artist
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Natasha Marcelina, Department Head Makeup Artist
David Pet ruschin, Makeup Artist
Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist
The Voice • Top 10 • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Darcy Diana Gilmore, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kathleen Karridene, Makeup Artist
Alexis Walker, Makeup Artist
Nikki Carbonetta, Makeup Artist
Erin Guth, Makeup Artist
Gregory Arlt, Personal Makeup Artist
Michelle DeMilt, Personal Makeup Artist
Gloria Elias-Foillet, Personal Makeup Artist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special
American Horror Story: 1984 • True Killers • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television Mike Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Hollywood • Jump • Netflix • Netflix
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Cary Ayers, Makeup Artist
Bruce Spaulding Fuller, Makeup Artist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 6: The Prisoner • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alexei Dmit riew, Key Makeup Artist
Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist
Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist
Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist
Mike Ornelaz, Makeup Artist
Sabrina Cast ro, Makeup Artist
Pose • Love’s In Need Of Love Today • FX Networks • Fox21 Television Studios and FX Productions
David Presto, Prosthetic Designer
Greg Pikulski, Additional Makeup Effects Artist
Brett Schmidt, Additional Makeup Effects Artist
Lisa Forst, Additional Makeup Effects Artist
Keith Palmer, Additional Makeup Effects Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Absolute Candor • CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and
Roddenberry Entertainment
James Robert Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Richard Redlefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Alexei Dmit riew, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer
Michael Ornelaz, Makeup Effects Artist
Westworld • Crisis Theory • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.
Television
Justin Raleigh, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television Martin Phipps, Composer
Euphoria • Bonnie And Clyde • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions
Labrinth, Composer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ludwig Göransson, Composer
Ozark • All In • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Danny Bensi, Composer
Saunder Jurriaans, Composer
Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and
Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Britell, Music by
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2 • Netflix • Netflix
Nathan Barr, Composer
Little Fires Everywhere • The Spider Web • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine Mark Isham, Composer
Isabella Summers, Composer
Mrs. America • Reagan • FX Networks • FX Productions
Kris Bowers, Score by
Unorthodox • Part 1 • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Antonio Gambale, Composer
Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Trent Reznor, Music by
Atticus Ross, Music by
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Becoming • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions
Kamasi Washington, Composer
Home • Maine • Apple TV+ • MediaWeaver / Four M Studios / Altimeter Films
Amanda Jones, Composer
McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter
Pinar Toprak, Composer
Alex Kovacs, Composer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Not Your Average Joe • Netflix • A Goode Films Production in association with
Library Films and Article 19 Films Mark Mothersbaugh, Composer
John Enroth, Composer
Albert Fox, Composer
Why We Hate • Tools & Tactics • Discovery Channel • South Cove Productions
Laura Karpman, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Rickey Minor, Music Director
Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Sheila E., Music Director
Jimmy Jam, Music Director
Terry Lewis, Music Director
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Rickey Minor, Music Director
Saturday Night Live • SNL At Home #1 • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lenny Pickett, Music Director
Eli Brueggemann, Music Director
Leon Pendarvis, Music Director
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And ShakPiraag•e F2O6X • NFL Network
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX • NFL Network
Adam Wayne Blackstone, Music Director
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
The Black Godfather • Song Title: Letter To My Godfather • Netflix • Boardwalk Pictures and Hudlin Entertainment
Pharrell Williams, Music & Lyrics
Chad Hugo, Music & Lyrics
Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Song Title: All For Us • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions
Labrinth, Music & Lyrics
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 / Song Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
David Dabbon, Music by
Joanna Rothkopf, Lyrics by
Jill Twiss, Lyrics by
Seena Vali, Lyrics by
Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way / Song Title: Build It Up • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine
Ingrid Michaelson, Music & Lyrics
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Strike Up The Band / Song Title: One Less Angel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics
Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics
This Is Us • Strangers / Song Title: Memorized • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Music & Lyrics
Taylor Goldsmith, Music & Lyrics
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being / Song Title: The Way It Used To Be • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with
White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Trent Reznor, Music & Lyrics
Atticus Ross, Music & Lyrics
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Carnival Row • Prime Video • Legendary Pictures TV and Amazon Studios
Nathan Barr, Theme Music by
Defending Jacob • Apple TV+ • Anonymous Content / Paramount Television Studios Ólafur Arnalds, Theme Music by
Hollywood • Netflix • Netflix
Nathan Barr, Theme Music by
Unorthodox • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Antonio Gambale, Theme Music by
Why We Hate • Discovery Channel • South Cove Productions
Laura Karpman, Theme Music by
Wu-Tang: An American Saga • Hulu • Imagine Television Studios
The Rza, Theme Music by
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul • The Guy For This • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor
Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little
Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions
Jen Malone, Music Supervisor
Adam Leber, Music Supervisor
Insecure • Lowkey Movin’ On • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts
Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Kier Lehman, Music Supervisor
Killing Eve • Meetings Have Biscuits • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor
David Holmes, Music Supervisor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor
Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor
Stranger Things • Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard • Netflix • Netflix
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce
Page 32
Modern Family • Legacy • ABC • Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century Fox
Television
Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy
Modern Love • When Cupid Is A Prying Journalist • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Dev Patel as Joshua
Saturday Night Live • Host: Adam Driver • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Adam Driver as Host
Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eddie Murphy as Host
Saturday Night Live • SNL At Home #2 • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Black Mirror • Smithereens • Netflix • House of Tomorrow
Andrew Scott as Chris Gillhaney
The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon
The Morning Show • Chaos Is The New Cocaine • Apple TV+ • Media Res Martin Short as Dick Lundy
The Outsider • Fish In A Barrel • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with MRC, Civic Center Media, Pieface, Temple Hill, Aggregate Films
Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland
Succession • Dundee • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary
Sanchez Productions
James Cromwell as Ewan Roy
This Is Us • After The Fire • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Angela Bassett Is The Baddest B***h • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with JAX
Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Angela Bassett as Mo
The Good Place • You’ve Changed, Man • NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Maya Rudolph as The Judge
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Wanda Sykes as Moms Mabley
The Politician • Vienna • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production
Bette Midler as Hadassah Gold
Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video Maya Rudolph as Senator Kamala Harris
Saturday Night Live • Host: Phoebe Waller-Bridge • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway
Video
Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Host
Page 33
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale • God Bless The Child • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak
Pictures
Alexis Bledel as Emily
How To Get Away With Murder • Stay • ABC • ABC Studios
Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness
Orange Is The New Black • God Bless America • Netflix • Lionsgate Television
Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset
Succession • Return • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood
Succession • Tern Haven • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary
Sanchez Productions
Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce
This Is Us • Flip A Coin • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
#FreeRayshawn • Quibi • Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television
Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy
#FreeRayshawn • Quibi • Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television
Stephan James as Rayshawn
Most Dangerous Game • Quibi • Black Jack Films/Mayhew Pictures/Silver Reel/CBS Television Studios
Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers
Oh Jerome, No (Cake) • FX Networks • FX Productions Mamoudou Athie as Jerome
Survive • Quibi • EMH/Gunpowder & Sky
Corey Hawkins as Paul
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Dummy • Quibi • Wiip/Heller Highwater Pictures/Let’s Go Again Inc
Anna Kendrick as Cody
Flipped • Quibi • Funny or Die
Kaitlin Olson as Cricket Melfi
#FreeRayshawn • Quibi • Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television
Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha
Razor Tongue • YouTube • Now > Ever Productions
Rain Valdez as Belle Jonas
Reno 911! • Quibi • High Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC
Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel
Outstanding Narrator
Page 34
Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution • HISTORY • Six West MediaTM Group
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Narrator
The Elephant Queen • Apple TV+ • Mister Smith / Deeble & Stone
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Narrator
The Imagineering Story • The Happiest Place On Earth • Disney+ • Iwerks & Co.
Angela Bassett, Narrator
Serengeti • Destiny • Discovery Channel • XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions
Lupita Nyong’o, Narrator
Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC
America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions and China Media Group CCTV9
David Attenborough, Narrator
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Making It • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio, 3 Arts Entertainment, Paper Kite Productions
Amy Poehler, Co-Host
Nick Offerman, Co-Host
Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves Productions
Nicole Byer, Host
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Bobby Berk, Host
Karamo Brown, Host
Tan France, Host
Antoni Porowski, Host
Jonathan Van Ness, Host
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
RuPaul, Host
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Barbara Corcoran, Host
Mark Cuban, Host
Lori Greiner, Host
Daymond John, Host
Robert Herjavec, Host
Kevin O’Leary, Host
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Padma Lakshmi, Co-Host
Tom Colicchio, Co-Host
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Dead To Me • Netflix • CBS Television Studios
The Good Place • NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Insecure • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and
3 Arts Entertainment
The Kominsky Method • Netflix • A Warner Bros. Television ProdPuacgteio3n5
The Kominsky Method • Netflix • A Warner Bros. Television Production
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Schitt’s Creek • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
What We Do In The Shadows • FX Networks • FX Productions
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ozark • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Stranger Things • Netflix • Netflix
Succession • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine
Mrs. America • FX Networks • FX Productions
Unbelievable • Netflix • CBS Television Studios
Unorthodox • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Watchmen • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television &
DC Comics
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son • Netflix • Simpson Street Page 36
American Son • Netflix • Simpson Street
Bad Education • HBO • HBO Films in association with Automatik, Sight Unseen and Slater Hall Productions
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones • Netflix • A Warner Bros. Television Production
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television / High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend • Netflix • Universal Television in association with 3 Arts
Entertainment, Little Stranger, Inc. and Bevel Gears
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • TBS • Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and
Avalon Television
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Television Studios
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Drunk History • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC • dick clark productions, LLC in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III
Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX • NFL Network
Page 37
73rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor • PBS • WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Done + Dusted
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill • Netflix • Embassy Row
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch • Netflix • 3 Arts Entertainment
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah • Netflix • Push It Productions
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler • AMC.com • AMC Digital Studio, Bacon & Sons Film Co.
Dan Appel, Executive Producer
Vince Gilligan, Executive Producer
Peter Gould, Executive Producer
Ariel Levine, Executive Producer
Melissa Bernstein, Executive Producer
James Heth, Producer
The Good Place Presents: The Selection • NBC • NBC
Michael Schur, Executive Producer
Morgan Sackett, Executive Producer
David Hyman, Executive Producer
Eric Kissack, Producer
Matt Quezada, Producer
Doug Smith, Producer
Most Dangerous Game • Quibi • Black Jack Films/Mayhew Pictures/Silver Reel/CBS Television Studios
Nick Santora, Executive Producer
Gero Bauknecht, Executive Producer
Gerd Schepers, Executive Producer
Gordon Gray, Executive Producer
Liam Hemsworth, Executive Producer
Phil Abraham, Executive Producer
Reno 911! • Quibi • High Sierra Carpeting / Central Productions, LLC
Thomas Lennon, Executive Producer
Robert Ben Garant, Executive Producer
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Executive Producer
John Landgraf, Executive Producer
Peter Principato, Executive Producer
David Lincoln, Producer
Star Trek: Short Treks • CBS All Access • CBS Television StudioPsaingeas3s8ociation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry
Star Trek: Short Treks • CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry
Entertainment
Alex Kurtzman, Executive Producer
Heather Kadin, Executive Producer
Olatunde Osunsanmi, Executive Producer
Frank Siracusa, Executive Producer
John Weber, Executive Producer
Aaron Baiers, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee • TBS • Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality Entertainment
Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host
Jason Jones, Executive Producer
Allana Harkin, Co-Executive Producer
Elisa Kreisinger, Producer
Mike Drucker, Producer
Kristen Bartlett, Producer
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews • Netflix • Funny Or Die
Scott Aukerman, Executive Producer
Zach Galifianakis, Executive Producer
Mike Farah, Executive Producer
Caitlin Daley, Executive Producer
Corinne Eckart, Producer
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple Music • CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
James Corden, Executive Producer
Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer
David Young, Co-Executive Producer
Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer
Diana Miller, Producer
Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues • YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive • ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot
Jimmy Kimmel, Executive Producer
Jill Leiderman, Executive Producer
Molly McNearney, Co-Executive Producer
Tony Romero, Supervising Producer
Seth Weidner, Supervising Producer
Danny Ricker, Producer
The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc.
Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer
John Retsios, Producer
Jeff Romley, Producer
Victoria Varela, Producer
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host
Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer
Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer
Matt Negrin, Producer
Ryan Middleton, Producer
Jocelyn Conn, Produced by
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video DiariePsa•geTB39S • Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries • TBS • Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality
Entertainment
Samantha Bee, Executive Producer
Allana Harkin, Co-Executive Producer
Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer
Anthony Zaccone, Producer
Caroline Dunphy, Producer
National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds • National Geographic • Ignition Creative
Erin Newsome, Executive Producer
Sarah Lavoie, Executive Producer
Maricruz Merlo, Supervising Producer
Meghan Gleason, Producer
Matt Wizan, Producer
Tatiana Villegas, Producer
Pose: Identity, Family, Community • FX Networks • More Media Inc.
Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer
Sally Daws, Executive Producer
Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer
Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer
Ryan Murphy, Producer
Tanase Popa, Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet • VH1 • VH1
Ray Hunt, Executive Producer
Brittany Travis, Executive Producer
Joseph Gerbino, Senior Producer
Robert Dominico, Producer
Nalissa Cuthbert, Producer
Outstanding Children’s Program
Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance • Netflix • The Jim Henson Company
Lisa Henson, Executive Producer
Halle Stanford, Executive Producer
Louis Leterrier, Executive Producer
Jeffrey Addiss, Co-Executive Producer Will Matthews, Co-Executive Producer
Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Co-Executive Producer
Blanca Lista, Co-Executive Producer
Ritamarie Peruggi, Produced by
Star Wars Resistance • Disney Channel • Lucasfilm Animation Ltd.
Brandon Auman, Executive Producer
Athena Yvette Portillo, Executive Producer
Dave Filoni, Executive Producer
Justin Ridge, Executive Producer
Sareana Sun, Executive Producer
Shuzo John Shiota, Executive Producer
Daisy Fang, Producer
Jack Liang, Producer
We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Know Wonder Mahershala Ali, Executive Producer
Amatus Karim Ali, Executive Producer
Mimi Valdés, Executive Producer
Julie Anderson, Executive Producer
Amy Schatz, Produced by
Diane Kolyer, Produced by
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Page 40
The Apollo • HBO • HBO Documentary Films, Impact Partners and The Apollo Theater Foundation present in association with
Polygram Entertainment, 164 OWR, Chicago Media Project, Macro, Bert Marcus Productions, Justfilms I Ford Foundation, Another Chapter Productions, Motto Pictures, A White House Pictures Production
Lisa Cortés, Produced by
Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by
Cassidy Hartmann, Produced by
Roger Ross Williams, Produced by
Dan Cogan, Executive Producer
Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer
Julie Goldman, Executive Producer
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+ • Pulse Films
Jason Baum, Produced by
Amanda Adelson, Produced by
Spike Jonze, Produced by
Mike Diamond, Executive Producer
Adam Horovitz, Executive Producer
Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, Executive Producer
John Silva, Executive Producer
Becoming • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions
Lauren Cioffi, Producer
Katy Chevigny, Produced by
Marilyn Ness, Produced by
Priya Swaminathan, Executive Producer
Tonia Davis, Executive Producer
The Great Hack • Netflix • Noujaim Films Production / othrs Production
Judy Korin, Produced by
Pedro Kos, Produced by
Karim Amer, Produced by
Geralyn White Dreyfous, Produced by
Nina Fialkow, Executive Producer
Lyn Davis Lear, Executive Producer
Mike Lerner, Executive Producer
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX • A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with Amblin Television and
Warner Music Entertainment
Erin Edeiken, Produced by
Ryan Suffern, Produced by
Frank Marshall, Executive Producer
Alex Gibney, Executive Producer
Stacey Offman, Executive Producer
Richard Perello, Executive Producer
Jeff Pollack, Executive Producer
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
American Masters • PBS • Thirteen Productions, LLC
Michael Kantor, Executive Producer
Julie Sacks, Series Producer
Junko Tsunashima, Supervising Producer
Jeff Kaufman, Producer
Marcia S. Ross, Producer
Una Jackman, Executive Producer
Suzi Dietz, Executive Producer
Hillary • Hulu • Propagate
Ben Silverman, Executive Producer
Howard T. Owens, Executive Producer
Nanette Burstein, Executive Producer
Timothy Moran, Producer
Chi-Young Park, Producer
Tal Ben-David, Producer
Isabel San Vargas, Produced by
The Last Dance • ESPN • A Mandalay Sports Media Production inPaasgseoc4i1ation with NBA Entertainment, ESPN Films, Netflix
The Last Dance • ESPN • A Mandalay Sports Media Production in association with NBA Entertainment, ESPN Films, Netflix
Jason Hehir, Produced by
Mike Tollin, Executive Producer
Estee Portnoy, Executive Producer
Curtis Polk, Executive Producer
Connor Schell, Executive Producer
Gregg Winik, Executive Producer
Andrew Thompson, Executive Producer
McMillion$ • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter Mark Wahlberg, Executive Producer
Stephen Levinson, Executive Producer
Archie Gips, Executive Producer
James Lee Hernandez, Executive Producer
Brian Lazarte, Executive Producer
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Netflix • A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films
Chris Smith, Executive Producer
Fisher Stevens, Executive Producer
Eric Goode, Executive Producer
Rebecca Chaiklin, Executive Producer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee • Netflix • Embassy Row
Jerry Seinfeld, Executive Producer/Host
Tammy Johnston, Executive Producer
George Shapiro, Executive Producer
Denis Jensen, Producer
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath • A&E • The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously
Productions
Leah Remini, Executive Producer/Host
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer
Ray Dotch, Executive Producer
Devon Graham Hammonds, Executive Producer
Chris Rowe, Co-Executive Producer
Mike Rinder, Co-Executive Producer
Ugly Delicious • Netflix • A Tremolo Production Morgan Neville, Executive Producer
Dara Horenblas, Executive Producer
David Chang, Executive Producer/Host
Christopher Chen, Executive Producer
Caryn Capotosto, Executive Producer
Blake Davis, Co-Executive Producer
Chris Ying, Co-Executive Producer
VICE • Showtime • VICE Media, LLC
Beverly Chase, Executive Producer
Subrata De, Executive Producer
Craig Thomson, Co-Executive Producer
Greg Wright, Supervising Producer
The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+ • Nutopia
Jeff Goldblum, Executive Producer/Host
Jane Root, Executive Producer
Peter Lovering, Executive Producer
Keith Addis, Executive Producer
Matt Renner, Executive Producer
Arif Nurmohamed, Co-Executive Producer
John Hodgson, Series Producer
Page 42
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
The Cave • National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films
Kirstine Barfod, Produced by
Sigrid Dyekjær, Produced by
Chasing The Moon (American Experience) • PBS • A Robert Stone Production
Robert Stone, Produced by
Susan Bellows, Senior Producer
Mark Samels, Executive Producer
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Vermilion Films
Tahria Sheather, Produced by
Irene Taylor Brodsky, Produced by
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
One Child Nation • PBS • A Next Generation Production, LLC, Independent Television Service, WDR/ARTE, Motto Pictures
and Pumpernickel Films co-production in association with Chicago Media Project, BBC Storyville, Chicken & Egg Pictures, SVT, EO, DR, and VGTV
Nanfu Wang, Produced by
Jialing Zhang, Produced by
Sally Jo Fifer, Executive Producer
Lois Vossen, Executive Producer
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer
Sam Farrell, Senior Producer
Sarah K. Elliott, Producer
Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content
Chris Coelen, Executive Producer
Sam Dean, Executive Producer
Ally Simpson, Executive Producer
Eric Detwiler, Executive Producer
Brian Smith, Executive Producer
Stefanie Cohen Williams, Co-Executive Producer
Brent Gauches, Co-Executive Producer
Jeff Keirns, Co-Executive Producer
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
David Collins, Executive Producer
Michael Williams, Executive Producer
Rob Eric, Executive Producer
Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer
Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer
Adam Sher, Executive Producer
David George, Executive Producer
David Eilenberg, Executive Producer
Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer
Mark Bracero, Co-Executive Producer
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony PicPtuargees 4T3elevision
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Clay Newbill, Executive Producer
Yun Lingner, Executive Producer
Max Swedlow, Executive Producer
Phil Gurin, Executive Producer
Mark Cuban, Executive Producer
Lori Greiner, Executive Producer
Kevin O’Leary, Executive Producer
Barbara Corcoran, Executive Producer
Daymond John, Executive Producer
Robert Herjavec, Executive Producer
Brandon Wallace, Co-Executive Producer
Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer
Sami Aziz, Supervising Producer
Heather Dreiling, Senior Producer
A Very Brady Renovation • HGTV • Lando Entertainment
Brian Lando, Executive Producer
Francesco Giuseppe Pace, Executive Producer
Bob Kirsh, Executive Producer
Dean Ollins, Executive Producer
Kelsey McCallister, Co-Executive Producer
Christina Hilbig, Supervising Producer
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night • Food Network • It’s So Easy Productions and Big Fish
Entertainment
Amy Schumer, Executive Producer
Chris Fischer, Executive Producer
Dan Cesareo, Executive Producer
Lucilla D’Agostino, Executive Producer
Jordana Starr, Executive Producer
Faith Gaskins, Executive Producer
Lisa Koehler, Co-Executive Producer
Cheer • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Greg Whiteley, Executive Producer
Andrew Fried, Executive Producer
Dane Lillegard, Executive Producer
Jasper Thomlinson, Executive Producer
Bert Hamelinck, Executive Producer
Adam Leibowitz, Supervising Producer
Arielle Kilker, Producer
Chelsea Yarnell, Producer
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up • Netflix • Lionsgate Television, Hartbeat Productions, Magical Elves Productions, 3 Arts
Entertainment
Kevin Hart, Executive Producer
Dave Becky, Executive Producer
Angus Wall, Executive Producer
Russell Heldt, Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Alexandra Marks, Executive Producer
Rich Eckersley, Co-Executive Producer
Allison Klein, Supervising Producer
Kent Kubena, Producer
Terry Leonard, Producer
Jennifer Sofio Hall, Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder ProductPioangse 44
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Camilo Valdes, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer
Adam Bronstein, Supervising Producer
Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
Jen Passovoy, Producer
We’re Here • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC
Stephen Warren, Executive Producer
Johnnie Ingram, Executive Producer
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer
Peter LoGreco, Executive Producer
Erin Haglund, Co-Executive Producer
Sabrina Mar, Co-Executive Producer
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment Studios
Craig Plestis, Executive Producer
Izzie Pick-Ibarra, Executive Producer
Rosie Seitchik, Executive Producer
Nick Cannon, Executive Producer
Pat rizia Di Maria, Co-Executive Producer
Chris Wagner, Co-Executive Producer
Deena Katz, Co-Executive Producer
Lindsay Tuggle, Co-Executive Producer
Brian Updyke, Co-Executive Producer
Ashley Baumann-Sylvester, Co-Executive Producer
Jeff Kmiotek, Supervising Producer
Peter Hebri, Supervising Producer
Erin Brady, Supervising Producer
Kristin Campbell-Taylor, Supervising Producer
Tiana Gandelman, Supervising Producer
Lindsay John, Senior Producer
Mike Riccio, Senior Producer
Zoe Ritchken, Senior Producer
Lexi Shoemaker, Senior Producer
Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves Productions
Pat rick J. Doody, Executive Producer
Gaylen Gawlowski, Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Jo Sharon, Co-Executive Producer
Sandra Birdsong, Co-Executive Producer
Anika Guldst rand, Supervising Producer
Cat Sullivan, Supervising Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions Page 45
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
Michelle Mills, Co-Executive Producer
Jacqueline Wilson, Co-Executive Producer
Lisa Steele, Supervising Producer
Adam Bronstein, Supervising Producer
Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
John Polly, Producer
Michelle Visage, Producer
Jen Passovoy, Producer
Alicia Gargaro-Magana, Producer
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Tara Siener, Executive Producer
Tom Colicchio, Executive Producer
Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer
Elida Carbajal Araiza, Co-Executive Producer
Hunter Braun, Co-Executive Producer
Brian Fowler, Co-Executive Producer
Thi Nguyen, Co-Executive Producer
Hillary Olsen, Co-Executive Producer
Pat rick Schmedeman, Co-Executive Producer Wade Sheeler, Co-Executive Producer
Rich Brusa, Supervising Producer
Scott Patch, Supervising Producer
Eric Vier, Supervising Producer
Nora Cromwell, Senior Producer
Steve Lichtenstein, Senior Producer
Diana Schmedeman, Producer
The Voice • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
John De Mol, Executive Producer
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer
Stijn Bakkers, Executive Producer
Amanda Zucker, Executive Producer
Kyra Thompson, Executive Producer
Teddy Valenti, Co-Executive Producer
Kyley Tucker, Co-Executive Producer
Anthea Bhargava, Supervising Producer
Melysa Lovell Garratt, Supervising Producer
Clyde Lieberman, Supervising Producer
Brittany Martin Porter, Supervising Producer
Barton Kimball, Supervising Producer
Dan Paschen, Senior Producer
Amanda Silva Borden, Senior Producer
Tod Schellinger, Producer
Carson Daly, Producer
Jared Wyso, Producer
Hayley Opalek McSherry, Producer
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Bagman • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, GrPaangVeia4P6roductions and Sony Pictures Television
Better Call Saul • Bagman • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Todd Toon, Sound Effects Editor
Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor
Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor
Jason Newman, Music Editor
Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist
Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist
The Boys • The Name Of The Game • Prime Video • Sony and Amazon Studios Wade Barnett, Sound Supervisor
David Barbee, Sound Effects Editor
Mason Kopekian, Foley Editor
Brian Dunlop, Dialogue Editor
Ryan Briley, ADR Editor
Chris Newlin, Music Editor
Christopher Brooks, Music Editor
Joe Sabella, Foley Artist
Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist
The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Lee Walpole, Supervising Sound Editor
Andy Kennedy, Sound Designer
Saoirse Christopherson, Sound Effects Editor
Juraj Mravec, Sound Effects Editor
Tom Williams, Dialogue Editor
Steve Little, ADR Editor
Tom Stewart, Foley Editor
Anna Wright, Foley Artist
Catherine Thomas, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2 • CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout
and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor
Tim Farrell, Sound Editor
Henry Cohen, Sound Editor
Michael Schapiro, Sound Editor
Sean Heissinger, Sound Editor
Clay Weber, Sound Editor
Moira Marquis, Music Editor
Stan Jones, Music Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt • Netflix • Netflix
Craig Henighan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor William Files, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ryan Cole, Sound Editor
Kerry Dean Williams, Sound Editor
Angelo Palazzo, Sound Editor
Katie Halliday, Sound Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Steve Baine, Foley Artist
Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.
Television
Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Supervising Sound Editor
Benjamin L. Cook, MPSE, Sound Designer
Shaughnessy Hare, Special Effects Editor
Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor
Tim Tuchrello, Dialogue Editor
Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor
Brendan Croxon, Foley Editor
Adrian Medhurst, Foley Artist
Christopher Kaller, Music Editor
Page 47
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And
Animation
GLOW • The Libertines • Netflix • Tilted Productions
Robb Navrides, Supervising Sound Editor/ ADR Editor
Colette Dahanne, Sound Effects Editor
Jason Lezama, Dialogue Editor
David Beadle, Dialogue Editor
Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Larry Hopkins, Foley Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Sound Effects Editor
James Spencer, Dialogue Editor
Richard Quinn, ADR Editor
Richard Gould, Foley Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Ryan Rubin, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Jana Vance, Foley Artist
Silicon Valley • Exit Event • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgmental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts
Entertainment
Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor
Sean Garnhart, Sound Effects Editor
Ryan Gierke, Dialogue Editor
Joe Deveau, Music Editor
Vincent Guisetti, Foley Artist
Space Force • THE LAUNCH • Netflix • Netflix
Bobby Mackston, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ ADR Editor
Paul Hammond, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ Dialogue Editor
Sean Garnhart, Sound Effects Editor
Vincent Guisetti, Foley Artist
What We Do In The Shadows • The Return • FX Networks • FX Productions
Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor
David Barbee, Sound Effects Editor
Angelina Faulkner, Dialogue Editor
Steve Griffen, Music Editor
Sam C. Lewis, Foley Editor
John Guentner, Foley Editor
Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
American Horror Story: 1984 • Camp Redwood • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Gary Megregian, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Timothy A. Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor
Naaman Haynes, Dialogue Editor
Pat rick Hogan, Dialogue Editors
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Catherine The Great • Episode Four • HBO • HBO Miniseries in asPsaogceia4t8ion with Sky and New Pictures/Origin Pictures
Catherine The Great • Episode Four • HBO • HBO Miniseries in association with Sky and New Pictures/Origin Pictures
Jim Goddard, Sound Supervisor
Craig Butters, Sound Designer
Duncan Price, Dialogue Editor
Matthew Mewett, ADR Editor
Andrew Glen, Music Editor
Anna Wright, Foley Artist
Catherine Thomas, Foley Artist
Devs • Episode 3 • FX Networks • FX Productions
Glenn Freemantle, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ben Barker, Sound Designer and Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Gillian Dodders, Dialogue Editor
James Wichall, Dialogue Editor
Danny Freemantle, Sound Effects Editor
Robert Malone, Sound Effects Editor
Dayo James, Sound Effects Editor
Nicholas Freemantle, Sound Effects Editor
Lily Blazewicz, Foley Editor
Emilie O’Connor, ADR Editor
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television / High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions
Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Todd Toon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kathryn Madsen, ADR Editor
Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor
Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor
Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor
Bryant J. Fuhrmann, Music Editor
Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor
Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist
Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor
Harry Cohen, Sound Designer
Jordan Wilby, Sound Effects Editor
Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor
Antony Zeller, Foley Editor
A.J. Shapiro, Foley Editor
Sally Boldt, Music Editor
Zane Bruce, Foley Artist
Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or
Multi-Camera)
Apollo 11 • CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Eric Milano, Sound Design
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+ • Pulse Films Martyn Zub, Supervising Sound Editor
Paul Aulicino, Sound Effects Editor
Pernell Salinas, Sound Editor
Cheer • Daytona • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Logan Byers, Sound Supervisor
Kaleb Klinger, Dialogue Editor
Sean Gray, Sound Effects Editor
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX • A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with Amblin Television and
Warner Music Entertainment
Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor
McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and UnrePaalgiseti4c9Ideas in association with Fun Meter
McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter
Ben Freer, Sound Designer
Jordan Meltzer, Sound Designer
Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Music Editor
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix • A Goode Films Production in association with
Library Films and Article 19 Films
Ian Cymore, Sound Supervisor
Rachel Wardell, Sound Editor
Steve Griffen, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Bagman • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Mathew Price, CAS, Production Sound Mixer
Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer
George A. Lara, Foley Mixer
David Boulton, ADR Mixer
Ozark • All In • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Felipe ‘Flip” Borrero, CAS, Production Mixer
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Phil McGowan, CAS, Scoring Mixer
Star Trek: Picard • Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2 • CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout
and Roddenberry Entertainment
Peter J. Devlin, CAS, Production Mixer
Todd M. Grace, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Edward C. Carr III, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt • Netflix • Netflix Michael Rayle, Production Mixer
Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer William Files, Re-Recording Mixer
Craig Henighan, Re-Recording Mixer
Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.
Television
Geoffrey Patterson, Production Mixer
Keith Rogers, Re-Recording Mixer
Benjamin L. Cook, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie
American Horror Story: 1984 • Camp Redwood • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Alex Altman, Production Mixer
Joe Earle, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Doug Andham, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Judah Getz, CAS, ADR Mixer
Devs • Episode 3 • FX Networks • FX Productions
Lisa Piñero, CAS, Production Mixer
Mitch Low, Production Mixer
Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer
Glen Gathard, Foley Mixer
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie • Netflix • Sony Pictures TelevPisaiogne /50High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television / High Bridge Productions / Gran Via Productions
Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Stacy Michaels, Foley Mixer
Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood • Netflix • Netflix
John Bauman, CAS, Production Mixer
Joe Earle, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Doug Andham, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Bob Lacivita, CAS, ADR Mixer
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Douglas Axtell, Production Mixer
Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And
Animation
The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawn Holden, Production Mixer
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Modern Family • Finale Part 1 • ABC • Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century
Fox Television
Stephen Tibbo, CAS, Production Mixer
Srdjan Popovic, Production Mixer
Brian R. Harman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Peter Bawiec, Re-Recording Mixer
Dean Okrand, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
The Ranch • Fadeaway • Netflix • Netflix
Laura L. King, CAS, Production Mixer
Bob La Masney, Re-Recording Mixer
Kathy Oldham, Re-Recording Mixer
Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Bryan Day, Production Mixer
Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer
Space Force • SAVE EPSILON 6! • Netflix • Netflix
Ben Pat rick, Production Mixer
John W. Cook ll, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jessie Reyez • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Tim Lester, Production Mixer
Pat rick Weaver, Front of House Mixer
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Connor Moore, Re-Recording Mixer
62nd Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC Page 51
62nd Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
Mikael Stewart, Production Mixer
John Harris, Braodcast Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer
Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer
Thomas Pesa, Stage Foldback Mixer
Michael Parker, Stage Foldback Mixer
Eric Johnston, Playback Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, CAS, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer
Bob LaMasney, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Josh Morton, Post Audio Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Video Packages Mixer
Paul Sandweiss, Video Packages Mixer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack
Productions and Avalon Television
Steven Watson, A1 Production Mixer
Charlie Jones, Supervising Music/Production Mixer
John Kilgore, Music / Recording Mixer
Steve Lettie, Front of House PA Mixer
Paul Special, Music Mixer
Tony Rollins, Monitor Mixer
Dave Swanson, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
Jayson Dyer Sainsbury, Pro Tools Music Mixer
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Orchest ra Music Mixer
Biff Dawes, Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio
Pat rick Baltzell, House P.A. Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio
John Perez, VO Mixer
Marc Repp, Music Mix Engineer
Thomas Pesa, Orchest ra Monitor Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or
Multi-Camera)
Apollo 11 • CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Eric Milano, Re-Recording Mixer
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+ • Pulse Films William Tzouris, Production Mixer
Jacob Feinberg, Production Mixer
Martyn Zub, Re-Recording Mixer
Cheer • Daytona • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Ryan David Adams, Re-Recording Mixer
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time • EPIX • A Jigsaw and Kennedy/Marshall Production in association with Amblin Television and
Warner Music Entertainment
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer
Ryan Brady, Production Mixer
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer
Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer
Page 52
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • The Noble Thing To Do • Netflix • A Goode Films Production in association with
Library Films and Article 19 Films
Jose Araujo, Production Mixer
Royce Sharp, Production Mixer
Jack Neu, Production Mixer
Ian Cymore, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Lost In Space • Ninety-Seven • Netflix • Legendary Television
Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer
Marion Spates, Visual Effects Supervisor
Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Andrew Walker, Visual Effects Supervisor
Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor
Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor
Blaine Lougheed, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor
Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator
The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, VFX Supervisor
Jason Porter, VFX Supervisor
Abbigail Keller, VFX Producer
Hayden Jones, VFX Supervisor
Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor
Roy Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Supervisor
Enrico Damm, Environment Supervisor
Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt • Netflix • Netflix
Paul Graff, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
Gayle Busby, Visual Effects Producer
Tom Ford, Visual Effects Producer
Michael Maher Jr., Senior Concept Illust rator
Martin Pelletier, Visual Effects Supervisor
Berter Orpak, Visual Effects Supervisor
Yvon Jardel, Animation Supervisor
Nathan Arbuckle, Lead FX
Caius Man, Special Effects Coordinator
Watchmen • See How They Fly • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Erik Henry, VFX Supervisor
Matt Robken, VFX Producer
Ashley J. Ward, VFX Production
David Fletcher, SPFX Coordinator
Mathieu Raynault, VFX Supervisor (Raynault FX)
Bobo Skipper, VFX Supervisor (ILP – Important Looking Pirates)
Ahmed Gharraph, VFX Supervisor (Framestore London)
Emanuel Fuchs, VFX Supervisor (Mackevision)
Francois Lambert, VFX Supervisor (Hybride)
Westworld • Crisis Theory • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.
Television
Jay Worth, VFX Supervisor
Martin Hernblad, VFX Supervisor
Jeremy Fernsler, VFX Supervisor
Nhat Phong Tran, VFX Supervisor
Joe Wehmeyer, On Set VFX Supervisor
Bruce Branit, On Set VFX Supervisor
Octevia Robertson, VFX Coordinator
Jacqueline VandenBussche, VFX Production Manager
Sebastiano D’Aprile, In-House VFX Supervisor
Page 53
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Devs • Episode 8 • FX Networks • FX Productions
Andrew Whitehurst, VFX Supervisor
Sarah Tulloch, VFX Producer
Anne Akande, VFX Producer [DNEG]
Sam Townend, VFX Co-Producer
Giacomo Mineo, On-Set VFX Supervisor [DNEG]
Tom Hales, CG Supervisor [DNEG]
George Kyparissous, FX Supervisor [DNEG]
Stafford Lawrence, Animation Supervisor [DNEG]
Jon Uriate, Lead Compositor [DNEG]
The Handmaid’s Tale • Household • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Stephen Lebed, VFX Producer
Brendan Taylor, VFX Supervisor
Leo Bovell, VFX Supervisor
Rob Greb, Compositing Supervisor
Gwen Zhang, Senior Compositor
Marlis Coto, Compositor
Stephen Wagner, Lead FX Artist
Josh Clark, CG Supervisor
James Minett, CG Lead Artist
Tales From The Loop • Loop • Prime Video • Fox21 Television Studios and Amazon Studios
Andrea Knoll, Visual Effects Producer
Ashley Bernes, Visual Effects Supervisor
Eduardo Anton, Compositing Supervisor
Julien Hery, Visual Effects Supervisor, Rodeo FX
Laurent Pancaccini, CG Supervisor, Rodeo FX
Andrew Kowbell, Lead Compositor, Rodeo FX
Alan Scott, Special Effects Supervisor, Legacy Effects
David Piombino, Compositing Supervisor, Moving Picture Company
Rajesh Kaushik, Lead Compositor, Moving Picture Company
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan • Strongman • Prime Video • Paramount Television and Amazon Studios
Erik Henry, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
Juliette Yager, Visual Effects Producer
Peter Crossman, On-set Visual Effects Supervisor
Pau Costa, Special Effects Supervisor
Paige Prokop, Visual Effects Coordinator
Deak Ferrand, Visual Effects Art Director, Rodeo FX
Francois Lambert, Visual Effects Supervisor, Hybride Inc.
Jesper Kjolsrud, Visual Effects Supervisor, Goodbye Kansas
Richard Vosper-Carey, 3D Artist
Vikings • The Best Laid Plans • HISTORY • An Octagon and Take 5 production in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Dominic Remane, Visual Effects Supervisor
Bill Halliday, Visual Effects Producer
Becca Donohue, Visual Effects Producer
Leann Harvey, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor
Tom Morrison, CG Supervisor
Ovidiu Cinazan, Lead Compositor
Jim Maxwell, Lead Matte Painter
Ezra Wadell, Lead Massive Crowd Artist
Warren Lawtey, FX Lead
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
Ballers • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Seven Bucks Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Closest to
the Hole Productions
Jeff Barnett, Stunt Coordinator
Brooklyn Nine-Nine • NBC • Universal Television in association wPiathgeFr5e4mulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts
Brooklyn Nine-Nine • NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts
Entertainment
Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator
Henry Danger • Nickelodeon • Rocart, Inc.
Vince Deadrick Jr., Stunt Coordinator
Shameless • Showtime • Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions
Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator
Space Force • Netflix • Netflix
Erik Solky, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
The Blacklist • NBC • Davis Entertainment and Universal Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator
The Rookie • ABC • ABC Studios
David Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator
S.W.A.T. • CBS • Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios
Charlie Brewer, Stunt Coordinator
Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator
Stranger Things • Netflix • Netflix
Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm • The Spite Store • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Jon Purdy, Camera
Pat rik Thelander, Camera
Parker Tolifson, Camera
Ric Griffith, Steadicam Operator
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn – Jon Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, And Music From David
Byrne • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Kimmelot
Ervin D. Hurd Jr., Technical Director
Guy Jones, Senior Video Cont rol
Parker Bartlett, Camera
Greg Grouwinkel, Camera
Garrett Hurt, Camera
Kris Wilson, Camera
Mark Gonzales, Camera
Nick Gomez, Camera
Bernd Reinhardt, Camera
Damien Tuffereau, Camera
Steve Garrett, Camera
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO • HBOPEangteer5t5ainment in association with Sixteen String Jack
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack
Productions and Avalon Television
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director
Augie Yuson, Video Cont rol
Dante Pagano, Camera
John Harrison, Camera
Rob Bolton, Camera (Jib)
Tim Quigley, Camera
Phil Salanto, Camera
Rich Freedman, Camera (Jib)
Joe Debonis, Camera (Steadi)
Michael Hauer, Steadi Cam
Lucan Owen, B Cam
Scotty Buckler, C Cam
Russell Swanson, Camera
Saturday Night Live • Host: Woody Harrelson • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway
Video
Steven Cimino, Technical Director
Frank Grisanti, Video Cont rol
Ted Natoli, Video Cont rol
John Pinto, Camera
Paul Cangialosi, Camera
Len Wechsler, Camera
Dave Driscoll, Camera
Eric A. Eisenstein, Camera
Dante Pagano, Camera
The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Allan Wells, Technical Director
Terrance Ho, Senior Video Cont rol
Diane Biederbeck, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Mano Bonilla III, Camera – SteadiCam
Robert Burnette, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Guido Frenzel, Camera
Alex Hernandez, Camera – Jib
Cory Hunter, Camera
Marc Hunter, Camera – Techno Crane
Scott Hylton, Camera
Kathrine Iacofano, Camera
Scott Kaye, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera – Techno Jib
Jofre Rosero, Camera – Handheld
Steve Simmons, Camera – SteadiCam
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special
2019 American Music Awards • ABC • dick clark productions, LLPCage 56
2019 American Music Awards • ABC • dick clark productions, LLC
Eric Becker, Technical Director
John Pritchett, Screens Technical Director
Guy Jones, Video Cont rol
Wes Steinberg, Video Cont rol
Joe Bohman, Camera
Ralph Bolton, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Garrett Hurt, Camera
Brian Lataille, Camera
David Levisohn, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Rob Pittman, Camera
Dave Plakos, Camera
Rob Vuona, Camera
John Pry, Camera
Dan Webb, Camera
Steve Thiel, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Jon Pretnar, Technical Director
Ruben Avendano, Camera
Daniel Balton, Camera
Mano Bonilla, Camera
Eli Clarke, Camera
Helene Haviland, Camera
Ed Horton, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
JR Reid, Camera
Ronald N. Travisano, Camera
The Little Mermaid Live! • ABC • Done + Dusted
Iqbal Hans, Technical Director
Rod Wardell, Screens Technical Director
Emilie Scaminaci, Video Cont rol
Michael Miatico, Video Cont rol
Damien Tuffereau, Camera
Nathanial Havholm, Camera
Freddy Frederick, Camera
Salvatore Livia, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Pat rick Gleason, Camera
Keyan Safyari, Camera
David Eastwood, Camera
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III
Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Kevin Faust, Video Cont rol
Ron Hirshman, Camera
Ed Horton, Camera
Helena Jackson, Camera
Jon Purdy, Camera
Jimmy Velarde, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Greg Grouwinkel, Camera
Randy Gomez Sr., Camera
Andrew Ansnick, Camera
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and SciPeancgees57
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Eric Becker, Technical Director
John Pritchett, Technical Director
Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director
Terrence Ho, Video Cont rol
Mark Sanford, Video Cont rol
Guy Jones, Video Cont rol
Robert Del Russo, Camera
David Eastwood, Camera
David Carline, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Dan Webb, Camera
Shaun Harkins, Camera
Garrett Hurt, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Freddy Fredericks, Camera
George Prince, Camera
Ralph Bolton, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Rob Balton, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
The Good Place • Whenever You’re Ready • NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts
Entertainment
Michael Schur, Written by
The Great • The Great • Hulu • Civic Center Media / MRC Television
Tony McNamara, Written by
Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Daniel Levy, Written by
Schitt’s Creek • The Presidential Suite • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
David West Read, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • Collaboration • FX Networks • FX Productions
Sam Johnson, Written by
Chris Marcil, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • Ghosts • FX Networks • FX Productions
Paul Simms, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • On The Run • FX Networks • FX Productions
Stefani Robinson, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Better Call Saul • Bad Choice Road • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Schnauz, Written by
Better Call Saul • Bagman • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Gordon Smith, Written by
The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Peter Morgan, Written by
Ozark • All In • Netflix • Media Rights Capital Page 58
Ozark • All In • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Chris Mundy, Written by
Ozark • Boss Fight • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
John Shiban, Written by
Ozark • Fire Pink • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Miki Johnson, Written by
Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and
Gary Sanchez Productions
Jesse Armst rong, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Mrs. America • Shirley • FX Networks • FX Productions
Tanya Barfield, Written by
Normal People • Episode 3 • Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC
Sally Rooney, Written by
Alice Birch, Written by
Unbelievable • Episode 1 • Netflix • CBS Television Studios
Susannah Grant, Teleplay by
Michael Chabon, Teleplay by
Ayelet Waldman, Teleplay by
Unorthodox • Part 1 • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Anna Winger, Written by
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Damon Lindelof, Written by
Cord Jefferson, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Dan Amira, Head Writer
Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer
Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer
David Angelo, Writer
Devin Delliquanti, Writer
Zach DiLanzo, Writer
Geoff Haggerty, Writer
Josh Johnson, Writer
David Kibuuka, Writer
Matt Koff, Writer
X Mayo, Writer
Christiana Mbakwe, Writer
Dan McCoy, Writer
Trevor Noah, Writer
Joseph Opio, Writer
Randall Otis, Writer
Zhubin Parang, Writer
Kat Radley, Writer
Scott Sherman, Writer
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • TBS • Jax Media with Randy anPdagPeam59’s Quality Entertainment
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • TBS • Jax Media with Randy and Pam’s Quality Entertainment
Samantha Bee, Writer
Pat Cassels, Writer
Kristen Bartlett, Head Writer
Mike Drucker, Head Writer
Melinda Taub, Head Writer
Nicole Silverberg, Writing Supervised By
Joe Grossman, Writing Supervised By
Sean Crespo, Writer
Mathan Erhardt, Writer
Miles Kahn, Writer
Sahar Rizvi, Writer
Alison Zeidman, Writer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and
Avalon Television
John Oliver, Written by
Tim Carvell, Written by
Daniel O’Brien, Written by
Owen Parsons, Written by
Charlie Redd, Written by
Joanna Rothkopf, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Seena Vali, Written by
Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jermaine Affonso, Written by
Alex Baze, Written by
Karen Chee, Written by
Bryan Donaldson, Written by
Sal Gentile, Written by
Matt Goldich, Written by
Dina Gusovsky, Written by
Jenny Hagel, Written by
Allison Hord, Written by
Mike Karnell, Written by
John Lutz, Written by
Seth Meyers, Written by
Ian Morgan, Written by
Seth Reiss, Writing Supervised by
Amber Ruffin, Written by
Mike Scollins, Written by
Mike Shoemaker, Written by
Ben Warheit, Written by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Television Studios
Ariel Dumas, Head Writer
Jay Katsir, Head Writer
Stephen Colbert, Written by
Michael Brumm, Written by
River Clegg, Written by
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Nicole Conlan, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by
Django Gold, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Barry Julien, Written by
Daniel Kibblesmith, Written by
Eliana Kwartler, Written by
Matt Lappin, Written by
Felipe Torres Medina, Written by
Opus Moreschi, Written by
Asher Perlman, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by
Kate Sidley, Written by
Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by
Steve Waltien, Written by
Page 60
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix • Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Dave Chappelle, Written by
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment
Hannah Gadsby, Written by
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch • Netflix • 3 Arts Entertainment
John Mulaney, Written by
Marika Sawyer, Written by
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything • Netflix • Jax Media
Patton Oswalt, Written by
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment
Seth Meyers, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+ • Pulse Films Mike Diamond, Written by
Adam Horovitz, Written by
Spike Jonze, Written by
The Cave • National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films
Alisar Hasan, Written by
Feras Fayyad, Written by
Circus Of Books • Netflix • A FutureClown Production in association with Passion Pictures and Neon Heart Productions
Rachel Mason, Written by
Kathryn Robson, Written by
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer • Closing The Net • Netflix • A RAW Production Mark Lewis, Written by
McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter
James Lee Hernandez, Written by
Brian Lazarte, Written by
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.