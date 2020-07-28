Emmys: Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong’o, Octavia Spencer, Anna Kendrick, Zendaya Among 42 First-Time Nominees

Dozens of 2020 Primetime Emmy nominees are celebrating their first-ever nods. They include Cate Blanchett for her work in Mrs. America, Lupita Nyong’o for Serengetti, Octavia Spencer for Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, Anna Kendrick for Dummy and Zendaya for Euphoria. The complete list follows below, including the programs for which they were nominated.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Mamoudou Athie (Oh, Jerome, No; Cake)

Bobby Berk (Queer Eye)

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America))

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Kamaro Brown (Queer Eye)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Barbara Corcoran (Shark Tank)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Cuban (Shark Tank)

Kieran Culkin (Succession

Tan France (Queer Eye)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Corey Hawkins (Survive)

Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank)

Stephan James (#FreeRayshawn)

Daymond John (Shark Tank)

Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn)

Anna Kendrick (Dummy)

Kerri Kenney-Silver (Reno 911!)

Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Lupita Nyong’o (Serengeti)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Central Park)

Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Kaitlin Olson (Flipped)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Dev Patel (Modern Love)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Antoni Porowski (Queer Eye)

Andrew Scott (Black Mirror)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

JEeremy Strong (Succession)

Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian)

Harriet Walker (Succession)

Christoph Waltz (Most Dangerous Game)

Zendaya (Euphoria)