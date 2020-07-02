Can HBO’s ‘Succession’ Succeed? Is It ‘Morning’ For Apple? Will Netflix Finally Grab The Emmy Drama Series ‘Crown’? – Deadline’s TV Talk Podcast (Listen)

In this week’s edition of our weekly Deadline’s TV Talk podcast we survey the field of Emmy’s most prestigious category , Best Drama Series, along with acting contenders in both lead and supporting races for Drama. As we note it has been a very strong year , despite the fact that the reigning champ, three- time Drama Series winner Game Of Thrones is out of the picture. Returning however in its third season is 2018 champ here, The Handmaid’s Tale. Can it repeat after being ineligible last year? Also returning is The Crown , this time led in its third season by Oscar winner Olivia Coleman. Will this finally be the ticket for a top Netflix victory as the streamer still trailers rivals Amazon and Hulu in notching a win in Emmy’s most prestigious categories of Drama,Comedy, Limited Series. Of course Netflix has other strong contenders to make history for themselves here including the surging Ozark which just announced its eventual 4th season will be its last, and of course Stranger Things which defied its genre to make a big splash at the Emmys when it debuted.

These shows will be competing for attention from upstart streaming services like Apple TV+ aggressively campaigning its starry The Morning Show, and Disney + looking to make a dent with the richly praised The Mandalorian , another genre that Emmy voters tend to snub but maybe not now. Of course the Big Kahuna in the Emmy race isn’t resting on its laurels and HBO is a front runner with the much talked about Succession putting a serious crimp in Netflix plans for its own succession to victory in this category. Plus they have Westworld and Big Little Lies, the latter graduating to this category for the first time after its rout in the Limited Series races two years ago. Pose, Killing Eve, Better Call Saul , This Is Us (the lone broadcast network great hope), and the final season of past champ Homeland all looking to return. Will there be room for longer shot, but richly acclaimed newcomes like Hulu’s half hour gem Normal People or FINALLY the criminally overlooked The Good Fight from CBS All Access. Check it all out as we give the 411 on this year’s Drama Series races.

Listen to this week’s episode of Deadline’s TV Talk podcast here: