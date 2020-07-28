Taika Waititi Scores Emmy Double With ‘Mandalorian’ & ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Nominations

There were a number of multiple Emmy nominations recipients today from the likes of Ramy Youssef to a Kamala Harris impersonating Maya Rudolph and Jason Bateman. However, Taika Waititi pulled off a double without even stepping in front of the camera.

The Oscar winning Jo Jo Rabbit director snagged both an Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance nomination for his work on Disney+’s The Mandalorian and a nomination for FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.

Two facts that anecdotist and Mandalorian Season 1 finale director Waititi took to social media to celebrate with no small amount of delightful tongue in cheek.

The idea that never dies. Congrats to everyone who decided to drag this joke-turned-movie into the world of television. Especially to @AJemaineClement who I tricked into doing it in the first place. Suckaaaa! https://t.co/jvVRGD2ULH — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 28, 2020

With a dance card full of another Thor flick, a May 4 confirmed Star Wars feature with 1917 co-author Krysty Wilson-Cairns and the American Samoa soccer team based Next Goal Wins, the filmmaker’s has an executive producer credit on the vampire show based on the 2014 WWDITS mockumentary. The Jemaine Clement created and Staten Island based What We Do in the Shadows is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and in eight other categories.

Waititi’s fellow WWDITS EPs submitted by the now Disney-owned FX are Clement, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson Sam Johnson serves as Co-EP, with Marika Sawyer credited as Consulting Producer and Derek S. Rappaport credit with Produced By.

The first live action Star Wars TV series and the biggest hit by far for the House of Mouse streamer, the Jon Favreau created bounty hunter show scored 15 nominations today. Populated by a number of unsurprising editing and effects categories plus Waititi’s V/O nom, The Mandalorian also picked up an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series nomination for Giancarlo Esposito and a real biggie in the Best Drama category.

Either in person or virtually, the 72nd Emmy Awards will air on ABC on September 20.