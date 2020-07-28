Emmy Noms Reveal Underwhelming Year For New British Shows, As ‘The Crown’ & ‘Killing Eve’ Lead The Charge

After Chernobyl and Fleabag dominated the Emmy Awards last year, the Brits have had a quieter time in the 2020 nominations stakes.

There were snubs for new shows including ITV/AMC Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? drama Quiz and Season 2 of Netflix’s Sex Education, but there was better news for BBC/Hulu hit series Normal People, with Paul Mescal securing a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie.

Instead, old favorites led the charge. Left Bank Pictures-produced The Crown scooped a record-equalling 13 nominations, including for Outstanding Drama Series. Olivia Colman will compete for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series, while Helena Bonham Carter is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series. They play Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret respectively.

Sid Gentle Films series Killing Eve also had another decent year, securing eight nominations — just one shy of last year. Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh will go head-to-head in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series category.

