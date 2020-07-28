TV Talk Podcast Emmy Noms Edition: Netflix’s Dominance, ‘Succession’s Path To Victory, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Last Hurrah & The Downside Of Going Virtual

With nominations now out for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, we give our take on what it all means as the race for TV gold enters its final phase in the most competitive and certainly challenging season ever.

Who are now the frontrunners to win? What are our opinions of the most surprising snubs and inclusions? Did the Television Academy make inroads toward meaningful diversity? What does the dominance of Netflix really mean, and will the streamer’s remarkable success with a record 160 nominations equal triumphs when the envelopes are actually opened September 20?

Listen here:

We also dish on the winners, losers and burning questions that remain after today’s big announcement. Plus, what does this all mean for the Jimmy Kimmel “virtual” Primetime Emmycast?

