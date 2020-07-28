Click to Skip Ad
'Dead To Me' Creator Liz Feldman On Its Final Season 3: The Ending "Came To Me Pretty Profoundly"

TV Talk Podcast Emmy Noms Edition: Netflix’s Dominance, ‘Succession’s Path To Victory, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Last Hurrah & The Downside Of Going Virtual

By Dominic Patten, Pete Hammond

TV Talk Podcast

With nominations now out for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, we give our take on what it all means as the race for TV gold enters its final phase in the most competitive and certainly challenging season ever.

Who are now the frontrunners to win? What are our opinions of the most surprising snubs and inclusions? Did the Television Academy make inroads toward meaningful diversity? What does the dominance of Netflix really mean, and will the streamer’s remarkable success with a record 160 nominations equal triumphs when the envelopes are actually opened September 20?

Listen here:

We also dish on the winners, losers and burning questions that remain after today’s big announcement. Plus, what does this all mean for the Jimmy Kimmel “virtual” Primetime Emmycast?

RELATED: Emmy Nominations Analysis: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly As Voters Deliver A Mixed Bag Of Pandemic-Era Contenders

