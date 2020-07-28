How To Watch The Emmy Nominations Livestream

The 72nd annual Emmy Awards nominations will be announced live Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET in a virtual event hosted by Leslie Jones. The noms will be revealed by presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany along with Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

The ceremony will stream live on Emmys.com, the TV Academy’s Facebook page as well as on Deadline. Watch it here:

After the noms, the members of the TV Academy will begin final-round voting beginning August 21 and running through August 31.

This year’s races are shaping up to be interesting, with Drama Series among the most competitive categories after the exit of defending champ Game of Thrones (see our Emmy smackdown to discuss the race here). The Comedy Series race is in the same boat, with Fleabag and Veep also out the race this year (see our Emmy smackdown to discuss that race here.

There’s also intriguing races to watch in the Limited Series and Best Movie Made for Television categories, where big-screen stars from Cate Blanchett to Chris Evans to Hugh Jackman are among the frontrunners.

Overall, this year’s most unusual TV season (thanks to the coronavirus pandemic) sees a record 767 different programs in the running for Emmys in more than 100 categories. Overall submissions for 2020 have increased by 15% over the previous competition year, according to the TV Academy.

Winners of this year’s Emmy Awards will be unveiled September 20 live an ABC in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. It’s uncertain just what form such an awards show would take with COVID-19 still a major factor; Kimmel, who has had experience piloting his ABC late-night show virtually, is also executive producing the show with Reginald Hudlin.

Stay tuned throughout the day for Deadline’s complete coverage of the nominations, analysis and reactions.