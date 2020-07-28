Emmy Nominations By Program & Network/Platform

Netflix uploaded a record 160 nominations for the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday, swamping trophy rival HBO’s 107 noms. But the premium cabler has the program that scored the most mentions by network or platform with 26 for its limited series Watchmen.

See the charts below.

Amazon’s Emmy fave The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ranked second with 20 noms today, followed by Netflix’s Ozark and HBO’s Succession, both of which got 18. Tied for fifth with 15 apiece were Disney+’s The Mandalorian, NBC’s Saturday Night Live and Pop’s recently wrapped Schitt’s Creek.

Netflix and HBO lapped the network field, but broadcast networks took the next two spots: NBC was third with 47 noms, and ABC grabbed 36. FX led all basic cablers with 33 nominations, and Amazon Prime Video got 30.

Among the new networks scoring their first Emmys noms, Disney+ led with 19, edging Apple TV+ with 18. Digital shortform outlet Quibi scooped 10 mentions Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Pop rode Schitt’s Creek‘s haul to quadruple last year’s count — jumping from four noms in 2019 to 16 this year. Conversely, Amazon Prime and CBS went in the other direction, dropping from 47 to 30 noms and 43 to 23, respectively.

