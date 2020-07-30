Click to Skip Ad
Emmy-Nominated ‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Drops COVID-Themed Song ‘Antibodies’

Nicholas Braun
Nicholas Braun poses for a portrait to promote the film "Zola" at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP) AP

From Imagine to Antibodies, the niche genre of crowd-sourced, coronavirus-related online music releases appears to have come full circle. Nicholas Braun, fresh off his first Emmy nomination for the role of cousin Greg in Succession, just dropped what could be the hottest virus tune of 2020.

The actor put out a call for contributions to the pop-punk track back in May, penning his own lyrics. Responses to make the cut included from Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka.

Antibodies touts taking virus-preventative measures such as wearing masks, using sanitizer and distancing. The response has been overwhelmingly positive (certainly in comparison with that Imagine cover) including from his Succession co-star Arian Moayed who called it “a banger” on twitter.

You can also see some of Shipka’s version here:

