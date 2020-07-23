Leslie Jones To Host Emmy Nominations Announcement

Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones will host the 72nd Emmy Awards nominations ceremony, which will be held Tuesday at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET as a livestream hosted by the Television Academy.

Jones will be joined by presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany in the livestream, a virtual event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Television has played an integral role in navigating these unprecedented times and has brought us together as we remain apart,” Frank Scherma, TV chairman and CEO, said Thursday. “We are honored to have these groundbreaking actors, producers and comedians announce this year’s Emmy nominees — whose extraordinary work has been vital to the evolution of the television landscape this season.”

Winners of this year’s Emmy Awards will be unveiled September 20 live on ABC in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel is executive producing the show with Reginald Hudlin.

Jones, an actor and comic, is host of ABC’s game show revival Supermarket Sweep, which cracked the network’s fall schedule and will air Sundays at 8 PM.