Elton John at the Oscars in February

EXCLUSIVE: WME just signed Sir Elton John and his company Rocket Entertainment.

Agency will represent him in non-music areas including film, TV, podcasts, endorsements and digital.

He is coming off Rocketman of course, for which he won the Oscar for the new song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” his recent autobiography, and the three year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour which started Sept. 2018 and was pushed back due to Covid.