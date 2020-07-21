Ellie Bamber, Mehdi Dehbi & Rupert Penry-Jones Set For Movie ‘Prisoners Of Paradise’ Ahead Of Planned September Shoot

EXCLUSIVE: Nocturnal Animals and The Trial Of Christine Keeler star Ellie Bamber, Messiah and London Has Fallen actor Mehdi Dehbi and The Strain and Vita & Virginia star Rupert Penry-Jones are set to lead cast in feature Prisoners Of Paradise, which is aiming to shoot from late September on location in Mauritius.

The coming-of-age love story, set in 1925, follows 17-year-old orphan Lucy Gladwell (Bamber) who is sent from England to live under the guardianship of her uncle George Huyton (Penry-Jones). Initially seduced by the sumptuous beauty of her surroundings, Lucy finds herself at odds with her violent uncle who is not the benign influence he pretends to be, and she soon falls in love with Krishna (Dehbi), a laborer working on a nearby plantation.

Edward Akrout (Killing Eve) is also among cast. Mitch Jenkins (The Show) will direct from an original screenplay by Alan Govinden and Jason Wingard. Producer is Alan Govinden (Sulphur & White) of AMG International Film. Stuart Howell (The Crown) is attached as DOP.

Producer Alan Govinden said: “I’m thrilled and truly overwhelmed that we have attached such exciting and talented actors for this beautiful film. Prisoners Of Paradise is a project close to my heart, so I’m delighted to have also secured the wildly talented Mitch Jenkins as our director. We are thrilled to be shooting in Mauritius with its stunning landscape, wonderful crew and rich history all combining for a movie I can’t wait to bring to screens around the world.”

Mauritius has managed to avoid major COVID outbreaks to date and currently has only two active cases of the illness. The island nation in the Indian Ocean has recorded 10 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Bamber is repped by Curtis Brown and UTA and Dehbi is repped by Kuranda Management and Paradigm Talent Agency. Penry-Jones is repped by ARG Talent and Akrout is repped by Curtis Brown, Agency for the Performing Arts and Anthony & Associates.