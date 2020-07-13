Ella Travolta Pays Tribute To Mom Kelly Preston In Poignant Message

Ella Travolta, the daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston shared a tribute to her mother today, writing that she has “never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving” as Preston, who died yesterday of breast cancer.

Ella posted on Instagram today:

I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.

The 20-year-old Ella is the eldest surviving child of Preston and Travolta (their first born, Jett, died in 2009 from a seizure at age 16). Also surviving Preston is son Benjamin, 9.

The actress died yesterday at age 57 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Her death was announced by husband John Travolta, who wrote, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.