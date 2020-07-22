‘Élite’s Miguel Bernardeau To Star In Surf Drama ‘Playa Negra’ From ‘Narcos’ Producer Gaumont & Grupo Ganga

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos producer Gaumont is teaming with producer Grupo Ganga on its first Spanish co-production – a dark surf drama starring Élite’s Miguel Bernardeau.

The company is developing the project, which will be shot on location in the Canary Islands, as an eight-part one-hour drama.

The scripted series, which is being spearheaded by Spanish filmmaker Susana Casares, co-exec producer of Netflix’s Luis Miguel, is a YA drama set in a fishing village on the Spanish island of Lanzarote.

Playa Negra follows newcomer Hugo, played Bernardeau, in his quest to get close to the man he suspects is his father. In the process, he befriends a tight-knit group of teens who dream of making it big in Lanzarote’s competitive surfing scene, and together become unwittingly embroiled in the island’s darkest secrets.

Gaumont’s SVP, Creative Executive, Head of Latin American and Spain Christian Gabela said the show combines a coming-of-age theme with elements of suspense.

“Alongside Susana and Grupo Ganga, we have created a concept that young adult audiences everywhere will identify with as they immerse themselves in not only the beauty of the location and the thrill of the sport but also the complexities facing the characters throughout series,” he added.

Grupo Ganga is best known for producing long-running Spanish drama Remember When (Cuéntame) for TVE.

Grupo Ganga’s CEO Miguel Ángel Bernardeau said, “Playa Negra has all the ingredients to leave a deep impression on an international audience. Lanzarote, an island that we call home, is the most beautiful of all settings, with the power of its waves and volcanic landscape as a source of inspiration. We are creating an unforgettable gallery of characters, in plots where mystery and passion run hand in hand.”