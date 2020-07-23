Elisabeth Moss To Star In & EP Apple’s ‘Shining Girls’ Thriller Series; Leonardo DiCaprio To Exec Produce

Apple has given a series order to Shining Girls, a metaphysical thriller based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 best-selling novel The Shining Girls, starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss, and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. MRC Television is the studio.

Writer-creator Silka Luisa (Strange Angel) will pen the adaptation, executive produce and serve as showrunner.

Silka Luisa

The Shining Girls book centers on a Depression-era drifter who must murder the “shining girls” in order to continue his travels.

Moss will star as a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.

Moss will executive produce via her Love & Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. DiCaprio will executive produce through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davisson. Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers on the project.

We hear Apple landed the rights to Shining Girls late last year in a competitive situation with multiple bidders, with Moss and Appian Way already attached. The project has been in development since.



Shining Girls follows Apple’s recently announced straight-to-series order for The Shrink Next Door, an eight-episode limited series from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

Moss stars in the award-winning The Handmaid’s Tale, which is heading into its fourth season on Hulu. She received both Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for her performance as well as for Best Drama series, as an executive producer on the show. She’s next set to star in Run Rabbit Run at STX.

Luisa most recently served as consulting producer on CBS All Access’ Strange Angel.

Shining Girls joins a growing slate of Apple Original series including Defending Jacob, Truth Be Told, The Morning Show, as well as upcoming series Mosquito Coast starring Justin Theroux; Lisey’s Story, written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Julianne Moore; and historical drama series Hedy Lamarr starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot.