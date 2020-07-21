Elisabeth Moss Launches Love & Squalor Pictures; Inks First-Look Deal With Fox 21 & Hulu

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss has launched Love & Squalor Pictures production company and signed a joint first-look deal with Fox 21 Television Studio and Hulu. In addition, The Handmaid’s Tale and Mad Men star has enlisted former WME agent Lindsey McManus to serve as President of Film & TV.

Under the new deal, Love & Squalor, which will focus on creating TV and film content for all platforms, is developing Black Match, an anthology series with Moss attached to star. Described as a psychosexual neo-noir thriller set in modern-day Los Angeles, the series is based on an original script by Ian McCulloch with Mike Barker directing the pilot. Love & Squalor will executive produce with Littlefield & Co, McCulloch and Barker.

Related Story Joey King Inks First-Look TV Deal With Hulu

“I am so excited to have formed this company and established this partnership with Lindsey to find material ourselves and have real ownership as producers,” said Moss. “We want to develop strong, unique stories for the big and small screen that we feel are inclusive and represent the world that we all see around us. We are very proud of the slate that we are building, comprised of projects that run the gamut from broad, commercial fare to darker, more challenging works. Craig Erwich and Hulu have been amazing partners on The Handmaid’s Tale these past 3 seasons and I am thrilled to be starting a creative partnership with Bert Salke and everyone at Fox 21.”

“Elisabeth is a relentless creative force in the world of television and film, both in front of, and behind the camera,” commented Craig Erwich, Hulu’s SVP Of Originals. “She has been an integral part of Hulu’s success, from her Emmy-award winning performance on The Handmaid’s Tale to her singular vision for the show as an executive producer. We are honored to be the streaming home of the amazing stories she and her production company will create and cannot wait to see Love & Squalor Pictures bring Black Match to life for our viewers.”

“Lizzie Moss, in our opinion, had been a huge part of two of the greatest series of all time—Mad Men and Handmaid’s Tale (Top of the Lake wasn’t too shabby either). That’s not a coincidence. She brings an intelligence and an emotional vulnerability that is exceedingly rare not just among her contemporaries but among the strongest actors in the history of the medium. That same powerful intelligence and great taste is also evident in Lizzie’s work as a producer, and we feel lucky and excited to be working with her and Lindsey as they embark on their company’s journey,” said Bert Salke, President of Fox 21.

Moss, who is also set to star in Run Rabbit Run at STX, is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group, Ribisi Entertainment Group, and Hansen Jacobsen Teller.

Other projects in development at Love & Squalor include Smacked, a film based on the book by Eilene Zimmerman about a journalist who pieces together the mysteries surrounding her ex-husband’s descent into drug addiction while trying to rebuild a life for her family; Idaho, a feature based on Emily Ruskovich’s debut novel about loss, grief, redemption, and the brutal disruptions of memory; and Imperfect Women, a TV project on Araminta Hall book about the dark sides of female friendship told through the perspectives of three best friends after one of them is mysteriously murdered.