CAA Signs ‘Educated’ Author Tara Westover

EXCLUSIVE: We can tell you that CAA has inked New York Times bestselling author Tara Westover.

Random House

Westover is known for her 2018 memoir Educated about a young girl who, kept out of school, who leaves her survivalist family and goes on to earn a PhD from Cambridge University.

The Random House book debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and spent more than 112 weeks on the list. Educated has sold more than 4 million copies, to date, and is being published in more than 40 languages.

Westover received her BA from Brigham Young University and was awarded the Gates Cambridge Scholarship. She earned a Master of Philosophy and PhD in Intellectual History from Trinity College, Cambridge. She has also served as a visiting fellow at Harvard University.

She continues to be repped by Melanie Cook at Ziffren Brittenham.