HBO Max Wins Auction For ‘Chinos’; Put Pilot Deal For Animated Show By ‘Fresh Off The Boat’s Eddie Huang

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has won an auction and committed to a put pilot on Chinos, an original animated series idea from Fresh Off the Boat creator Eddie Huang. Raf Martinez, Huang’s producing partner under their Color Correct banner, acclaimed tattoo artist Dr. Woo and artist/animator Bernard Chang (who will also art direct) will all be executive producers.

The concept is an exploration of the subcultures in Los Angeles through the Asian American experience while flipping the “model minority” notion on its head.

Bernard Chang

“Chinos is a show that will shatter the model minority myth and hopefully usher in a generation of Asian American storytellers that do not feel beholden to the expectations of others,” Huang told Deadline. “It is a project that seeks to shine a light on our singularity as individuals and the shared problems that bring us together as a community. Even my mom approved of this deal, excited to do this with HBO Max.”

Said Martinez: “The central principle upon which Color Correct was founded is to identify and nurture the next generation of diverse storytellers, foster their ideas, and lead the charge from the margins to the mainstream. We are thrilled to partner and continue our mission with HBOMax.”

Huang is currently in post on Boogie, the film he directed for Focus Features with Taylour Paige, Taylor Takahashi, Domenick Lombardozzi and Mike Moh starring. Next, Huang will direct Elephant Mountain in Taiwan, based on his original idea.

Huang & Color Correct are represented by Management 360, Huang is also repped by UTA.