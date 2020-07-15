Former Imagine Artist Management Partner Raj Raghavan Joins Echo Lake Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Former CAA agent and Imagine Artist Management partner-manager Raj Raghavan is joining Echo Lake Entertainment as a talent manager, where he’ll continue to rep a roster of accomplished actors, playwrights, comedians and novelists.

Raghavan’s clients include Golden Globe Nominee Jason Lee (My Name Is Earl), four-time Filmfare Award winner and Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy), British Independent Film Award winner Ashley Walters (Top Boy), BAFTA nominee Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi, God Friended Me), Ryan J. Haddad (The Politician), Brandon Scott Jones (The Good Place), Daria Berenato (WWE Superstar Sonya Deville), Sebastián Zurita (Cómo Sobrevivir Soltero), Niv Nissim (Sublet), Gibran Saleem (Better Things), Amanda Shechtman (Sunnyside), Thomas Beaudoin (Shameless), Anna Maguire (The Hummingbird Project), Gil Cates, Jr., and Sameer Pandya (novelist, Members Only).

Raghavan comes to Echo Lake from Imagine. Prior to Imagine, he was an agent at CAA from 2005-2019 in the Los Angeles office. From 2011-2014, he worked in CAA’s London office and set up the London Television department as the liaison to the Los Angeles office.

Raghavan began his entertainment career in the mailroom at United Talent Agency in 2002. He grew up in Plano, Texas and graduated from Stanford University.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Echo Lake Entertainment. I feel lucky to be supported by such a well-rounded company as I embark on the next chapter of my career, and am excited about the opportunities this will bring my clients” Raghavan tells Deadline.

Doug Mankoff, CEO of Echo Lake said “We are big fans of Raj and his talented clients. We are excited to have them join the Echo Lake family.”

Echo Lake Entertainment has produced and financed over 40 films, earning 8 Oscar nominations and one Oscar win. Echo Lake’s management division represents established and emerging actors, writers, and directors from all over the globe and is led by former MGM chief Mike Marcus.

Echo Lake recently produced the Hulu/MRC series The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicolas Hoult which is eligible for Emmys this season. The company also produced All The Bright Places for Netflix. Adapted from the New York Times bestselling book of the same title by Jennifer Niven, the script was written by Niven and Liz Hannah and stars Fanning. Echo Lake has numerous TV projects set up at studios and networks including 20th Century TV, among others.