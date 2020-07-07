Dylan O’Brien In Talks To Star In Peter Farrelly’s Skydance Film

Click to Skip Ad
Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien is in talks for the lead role opposite Viggo Mortensen in a Skydance film based The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War book, which Peter Farrelly is attached direct.

Farrelly is adapting the screenplay along with the co-writer of his Oscar-winning film Green Book, Brian Currie as well as Pete Jones.

Written by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue, the book is a true story of Donohue, who in 1967 left New York to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies in the Army — while they were fighting in Vietnam.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato will produce the project.

