Dylan O’Brien In Talks To Star In Peter Farrelly’s Skydance Film

Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien is in talks for the lead role opposite Viggo Mortensen in a Skydance film based The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War book, which Peter Farrelly is attached direct.

Farrelly is adapting the screenplay along with the co-writer of his Oscar-winning film Green Book, Brian Currie as well as Pete Jones.

Written by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue, the book is a true story of Donohue, who in 1967 left New York to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies in the Army — while they were fighting in Vietnam.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato will produce the project.