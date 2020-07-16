‘Duncanville’: Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa & Joy Osmanski Promoted To Series Regulars On Fox Animated Series

The forthcoming Season 2 of Fox animated series Duncanville has upped Rashida Jones, Multi-platinum selling recording artist Wiz Khalifa, and Joy Osmanski to series regulars. The series, created by Mike Scully, Julie Scully and Amy Poehler, is currently in production of its sophomore season, slated to premiere in 2021.

The comedy centers around the life of Duncan, a spectacularly average 15-year old boy (voiced by Poehler), and the people in his world. Duncan can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls — but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing.

Jones lends her voice to Mia, Duncan’s on-again, off-again crush, Khalifa is Mr. Mitch, a favorite teacher among students, and Osmanski voices Jing, Duncan’s adopted younger sister who idolizes and has a massive crush on her older brother.

The new additions were guest-stars in the first season and will now join series regulars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester, and Zach Cherry.

Duncanville is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Fox Entertainment, and animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

Jones, repped by UTA, currently stars on the Netflix series, #blackAF, is writing and co-executive producing with Kerry Washington, the 20th Century Fox project Goldie Vance, and has two Quibi projects: Centerpiece, a floral arrangement docu-series led by floral artist Maurice Williams, and the upcoming animated science-fiction series, Filthy Animals. Khalifa, who most recently seen opposite Hailee Steinfeld in Apple TV+’s Dickinson, is repped by WME and SMAC Entertainment. Osmanski currently stars in the DC/CW series Stargirl, and has appeared in Santa Clarita Diet, The Fosters, and Shameless, is repped by AVO Talent Agency and Bohemia Group.