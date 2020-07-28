Duane “Dog” Chapman Faith-Based Starrer ‘Hunter’s Creed’ Gets North American Deal, First Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Faith-based drama Hunter’s Creed (previously known as Hunting God), starring Duane “Dog” Chapman (Dog The Bounty Hunter), has scored a North American deal with Cinedigm.

The story follows a man who loses his wife and reunites with his church buddies to film the hunting show they’ve always wanted to make together. Before long, he senses a dark presence in the woods eventually bringing him face to face with death and his faith. You can check out the film’s first trailer above.

Chapman, whose wife and former Bounty Hunter co-star Beth Chapman died of last year, plays himself in the movie and is joined by actors Wesley Truman Daniel, Mickey O’Sullivan, Ann Sonneville, John Victor Allen, James Errico and LaDios Muhammad.

The JJack Productions feature is directed by Justin Jackola and written by Ken Miyamoto and is due for release in October 2020. The deal was negotiated by Cinedigm’s Yolanda Macias, EVP, Content Acquisitions, Digital Sales and Studio Relations and Director of Acquisitions Josh Thomashow, and John W. Bosher and Chris Charles of Throughline Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Casting Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman was the perfect addition to the project as he channels his own life experiences to the big screen,” said Macias. “We look forward to bringing this unique take on the faith genre to viewers this fall.”

“It’s a film about seeking truth and finding yourself, and if you know anything about Dog’s personal story, you know he embodies exactly that,” added Jackola. “It’s not your everyday faith film. While there are parts of the film that evoke emotion and are relatable with loss, the scenes in the woods are a fresh take on a group of hunting buddies having fun mixed with some unexplainable elements that keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Pic was produced by Jackola and Jacquelyn Jamjoom. Executive producers include John W. Bosher, Chris Charles, Ted Reilly, Kelly Aisthorpe Waller and John Waller with Ken Miyamoto as co-producer and Samantha George as associate producer.