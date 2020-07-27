Drew Barrymore’s Syndicated Daytime Show Unveils Digital Lineup Ahead Of Broadcast Premiere

Drew Barrymore’s new one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show will kick off with a digital line-up ahead of its broadcast premiere on Monday, September 14.

The digital rollout includes docuseries The Making Of The Drew Barrymore Show, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a daytime show during an unprecedented time; The Art of the Interview, conversations with talk show hosts who have inspired Barrymore, including Gayle King, Andy Cohen, Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg and Sean Evans; along with Drew’s Cookbook Club and Drew’s Movie Nite with Good Burger stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell among her guests.

In the show, Barrymore” will elevate, inspire and entertain in every area and in every segment from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests,” according to producers.

“I’m really looking forward to this digital world we are about to bring you into,” said Barrymore. “A series that’s very near and dear to me is called, ‘The Making Of…’ I have been on this show journey for a year. We started in 2019, it is now 2020, a very different year. And what that year-long journey has been like, where were we, where are we now and how did we get to where we are going. I’m really looking forward to telling you that, in a storytelling way.”



The Drew Barrymore Show will be produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.

Details of the digital series follow below as well as a video message from Barrymore.



The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show: In this docuseries, Drew takes viewers behind the scenes and shares an honest, raw and emotional look at the making of a daytime show shining a light on this extraordinary journey during an unprecedented time.



Drew’s Movie Nite: Drew hosts her first #DrewsMovieNite featuring family favorite “Good Burger,” and will be joined by stars of the movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell who dish on making the classic hit, as well as rockstar Chef Alvin Cailan, who shares how to make your very own good burger right at home. Join Drew for a live viewing party on Twitter @DrewBarrymoreTV on Thursday, July 30th at 8:00PM ET/7:00PM CT. Viewers can watch “Good Burger” on Nickelodeon or stream it.

The Art of The Interview: As she steps into her new role as daytime host, Drew sits down for one-on-one in-depth conversations with hosts who inspire her including Gayle King, Andy Cohen, Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg, Sean Evans and more.

Drew’s Cookbook Club: As an avid cookbook reader and collector Drew shares her passion for cooking with a fellow foodie as they swap recipes, share tips and whip up dishes for viewers to create at home along with them.