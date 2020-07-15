Drew Barrymore Comedy ‘The Stand-In’ Lands At Saban Films

Saban Films has secured the North American distribution rights to The Stand-In, the Jamie Babbit-directed comedy starring Drew Barrymore in duel roles alongside Michael Zegen, Ellie Kemper, T.J. Miller, and Emmy award winner Holland Taylor. The pic was an official selection of this year’s Tribeca Film Festival

Written by Sam Bain, the plot centers on a disaffected comedy actress who is busted for tax evasion and her adoring, ambitious stand-in who she hires to do community service in her place. A co-dependent relationship ensues as the actress begins to use the stand-in in all parts of her life to escape from the stressful demands of fame. Eventually, the stand-in starts to take the actress’s identity, career and boyfriend and finally kicks her out of her own house.

Caddy Vanasirikul and Brian O’Shea of The Exchange produced the comedy with Flower Films’ Ember Truesdell and Chris Miller and Tom McNulty. Executive producers are Saban Films, Drew Barrymore and Nancy Juvonen of Flower Films, IChristelle Conan, Anders Erden, and Simon Williams of Ingenious Media, Nat McCormick and Giovanna Trischitta of The Exchange, Misdee Wrigley-Miller, Jayne Hancock, Ross Babbit, and Danny Tepper of Wrigley Media Group, and John Jencks of J3, Joe Simpson, Jay Taylor, and Bain.

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba brokered the deal for Saban along with CAA Media Finance, UTA Independent Film Group, and The Exchange on behalf of the filmmakers.