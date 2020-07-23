Done+Dusted To Produce ABC’s Emmy Telecast, Reginald Hudlin To Exec Produce

Done+Dusted has retained the contract to produce the Emmy telecast and has added Django Unchained producer Reginald Hudlin as an exec producer.

Jimmy Kimmel will host and exec produce the 72nd iteration of the awards on ABC on September 20.

He will be joined by exec producers Hudlin, who previously produced the Oscars in 2016, Guy Carrington, David Jammy and Ian Stewart.

Done+Dusted will produce in association with Kimmel’s Kimmelot.

“I’m excited to collaborate with this outstanding team as we produce a show that celebrates the best of what we do and reflects this moment in history,” said Hudlin.

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 28.

It is not clear whether this year’s Emmys will be live in-person or virtual, but Frank Scherma, Television Academy chairman and CEO said the team would be delivering a “reimagined” Emmys.

The coronavirus pandemic already has forced organizers to make the Creative Arts Emmys a virtual event and has cancelled the annual Governors Balls.